Home > New Bikes > Kawasaki > 2021 Ninja H2
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 starting price is Rs. 3,330,100 in India. Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 is available in 1 variant and 2 colours. Powered by a 998 cc engine.

Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2

Change City
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 (HT Auto photo)
+10
images

₹ 33.3 to 79.9 Lakhs

Ex showroom price in Delhi Get On-Road Price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 Key Specs

Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2
Check latest offers
Engine 998 cc
Transmission Manual
Available colours

Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 Price List, Specifications and Features

Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 R

998 cc | 310 PS | 216 kg |

₹ 69.8 Lakhs* Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Fuel Capacity
17 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Length
2070 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Height
1160 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
850 mm
Max Power
310 PS @ 14000 rpm
Stroke
55 mm
Max Torque
165 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.3:1
Displacement
998 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
No of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
76 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/600 R17,Rear :-190/650 R17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steel with Swingarm Mounting Plate
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
New Uni-Trak, Öhlins TTX36 gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, compression and rebound damping, spring preload adjustability and top-out spring / 135 mm
Front Suspension
Ø 43 mm inverted fork with rebound and compression damping, spring preload adjustability and top-out springs / 120 mm
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Locate Kawasaki Dealers in Delhi

No Kawasaki Dealers Found in Delhi

Check Latest Offers on 2021 Ninja H2

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on 2021 Ninja H2

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue