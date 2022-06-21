Max Power
310 PS @ 14000 rpm
Max Torque
165 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/600 R17,Rear :-190/650 R17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steel with Swingarm Mounting Plate
Rear Suspension
New Uni-Trak, Öhlins TTX36 gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, compression and rebound damping, spring preload adjustability and top-out spring / 135 mm
Front Suspension
Ø 43 mm inverted fork with rebound and compression damping, spring preload adjustability and top-out springs / 120 mm