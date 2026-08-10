Latest Updates on Kawasaki Ninja H2

The Kawasaki Ninja H2 is one of the fastest superbikes in the world and has gained legendary status among enthusiasts for its aggressive design and unparalleled performance. Launched in 2021, the Ninja H2R is available at an eye-watering price tag of ₹79.9 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a track-only supercharged motorbike that retains style cues from its predecessor and a state-of-the-art 99c cc inline-four engine. With the 2021 model, Kawasaki has made some updates but has kept intact the core attributes that make the Ninja H2 a bike to be reckoned with. Importantly, there are no direct rivals to this beast in the Indian market, underscoring its unique position. Kawasaki has retained stunning aerodynamic winglets, achieving high-speed stability and downforce while ensuring that riders enjoy a thrilling experience.

Kawasaki Ninja H2 Price

Kawasaki's Ninja H2 range in India comprises three motorcycles. The Ninja H2R is priced at ₹79.9 lakh and it is the track-only supercharged version. The Ninja H2 SX is priced at ₹32.91 lakh. This is the brand's first supercharged tourer and borrows design elements from its sibling, the Ninja H2. It comes with a full fairing that covers the engine and has a more conventional pillion seat. The H2 SX further features electronic aids such as electronic cruise control and traction control. The Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE is the top variant of the H2 SX range and is priced at ₹32.95 lakh. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom. The standard Ninja H2 is not available in India.

Kawasaki Ninja H2 Launch Date

Kawasaki unveiled the 2021 Ninja H2 in India, aligning its launch with its global counterparts and showcasing the brand’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and design. The launch date was marked by the announcement of the new pricing and features, making it an eagerly awaited event for the motorcycle community.

Kawasaki Ninja H2 Variants

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2 lineup consists of three variants, catering to different segments of riders, ensuring that there’s a Ninja H2 for everyone. The 2021 Ninja H2 R is designed for serious motorcycle racers with track-oriented features and dynamic performance enhancements. It is a track-only supercharged bike with a RAM air intake and Kawasaki's corner management system. The Ninja H2 SX is the super tourer iteration of the H2 and comes with added electronic aids such as electronic cruise control, traction control, launch control, and cornering headlamps. It further features advanced rider assistance systems (ARAR) with collision warnings and blind-spot detection.

The Kawasaki Ninja H2 Design and Exterior

The Kawasaki Ninja H2 exemplifies cutting-edge design and engineering. The bike features a sharp, aggressive look with aerodynamic winglets that contribute not just to aesthetics but also to overall performance. The aerodynamic body not only enhances speed but also provides high-speed stability. The Mirror Coated Matte Spark Black paint scheme is another standout feature, giving a touch of luxury and sophistication. Other key design elements include a rider-only saddle, a single-sided swingarm, and a sporty stance that collectively create an unmatched visual impact. The hardware includes 43mm upside-down forks at the front and an Öhlins TTX36 gas-charged rear mono-shock, providing a superior riding experience. The bike is designed not only for speed but also for comfort and control, making it an optimal choice for long rides and daily commutes alike.

Kawasaki Ninja H2 Features

Stepping onto the Ninja H2, riders are greeted with a racing-inspired cockpit featuring intuitive controls and high-quality materials. The cabin layout prioritises rider comfort while ensuring that all essential information is available at a glance. The state-of-the-art instrumentation includes a full-colour TFT display that provides real-time data on speed, gear position, fuel level, and more, allowing riders to stay informed while focused on the ride.

The Ninja H2 features KCMF (Kawasaki Cornering Management Function) that monitors engine and chassis parameters throughout the corner to modulate braking force and throttle response. This feature works alongside the Bosch IMU, which allows for rider aids such as traction control, ABS, launch control, slide control, and engine brake control. The H2 SX SE comes with touring-oriented features such as electronic cruise control and ARAR with collision warnings and blind-spot detection.

Kawasaki Ninja H2 Engine and Specifications

Powering the Kawasaki Ninja H2R is a state-of-the-art 998 cc inline-four supercharged engine that makes 305.7 bhp at 14,000 rpm and 165 Nm of torque at 12,500 rpm. The superbike comes fitted with dual Ram Air intakes in the upper cowl. With this, total output is upped to 321.5 bhp at 14,000 rpm. In the H2 SX variants, the engine gives a more linear power curve and delivers 207 bhp of max power at 11,000 rpm and 137.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm.

The Ninja H2 is built around a steel trellis frame with 43 mm USD forks in the front and a gas-charged rear monoshock. In the H2R, braking duties are taken up by dual 330 mm Brembo discs in the front and a single 250 mm rear disc. The H2 SX gets fitted with dual 280 mm front discs and a single 223 mm rear disc.

Kawasaki Ninja H2 Fuel Efficiency

As a high-performance machine, the Kawasaki Ninja H2's primary focus is on power rather than fuel efficiency. However, its supercharged 998 cc engine allows a mileage of around 10-15 kmpl, depending on the road conditions and ridings style.

Safety Features

The safety features of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2 are as advanced as its performance capabilities. The bike is fitted with dual-channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) to ensure optimal braking performance. Additionally, it incorporates a Bosch-sourced Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) with Kawasaki’s Cornering Management Function, which enhances stability and control during cornering. The Ninja H2 is also equipped with an electronic steering damper that aids in managing high-speed stability and reduces rider fatigue during longer rides. With these advanced safety features, riders can feel confident and secure, allowing them to focus solely on the thrill of riding.