Pirelli joins hands with BKT for India manufacturing of premium tyres

Pirelli is preparing to expand its manufacturing footprint in India through a partnership with Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT), with plans to produce up to 8 lakh Pirelli-branded car tyres in the country by 2030. The agreement could eventually lead to a joint venture between the two companies, targeting premium passenger car tyres for India and international markets.

Production to begin under initial agreement

Under the first phase, BKT will manufacture Pirelli-branded tyres at one of its newly constructed plants, using advanced manufacturing technology and adhering to Pirelli's specified technical and quality standards. Production volumes under the arrangement could reach 800,000 tyres by 2030.

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The initial arrangement will operate through an off-take agreement, allowing Pirelli to expand its presence in India without immediately establishing a dedicated manufacturing operation of its own.

Pirelli currently has a commercial presence in the country. The partnership offers a route into local production as demand for higher-value tyres grows.

Joint venture could follow

The agreement also outlines a possible second phase, subject to certain conditions. This would involve a 50:50 joint venture between Pirelli and BKT, alongside plans for a manufacturing facility dedicated to high-value car tyres.

The proposed plant would produce tyres under both the Pirelli and BKT brands, catering to customers in India as well as overseas markets. The second phase remains conditional, with no confirmed timeline for the proposed joint venture or plant beyond the broad framework outlined in the agreement.

For BKT, the collaboration marks a move towards expanding its passenger car tyre business beyond its established industrial tyre operations. It could also help the company access new domestic and international opportunities.

Premium tyre demand drives partnership

The agreement comes as India's automotive market is expected to expand steadily. Car registrations are projected to grow by 5-7 per cent annually between 2025 and 2030, while the country's premium car tyre market is expected to become almost five times larger.

Pirelli is focused on the high-value tyre segment, while BKT brings established local manufacturing capabilities and an international presence.

Arvind Poddar, Chairman and Managing Director of BKT, said: “This partnership brings together complementary strengths to capture the opportunities of a growing market while creating value for both companies".

The collaboration is expected to combine Pirelli's technological expertise with BKT's manufacturing capacity as both companies seek to benefit from the growth of India's premium tyre market.

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