Benelli TRK 552, TRK 552X launched in India; prices start at ₹7.22 lakh

Italian two-wheeler manufacturer Benelli has launched the new TRK 552 and TRK 552X adventure-touring motorcycles in the Indian market, with the former priced at ₹7.22 lakh (ex-showroom), while the latter, more off-road-focused TRK 552X, is priced at ₹7.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The TRK 552X Limited Edition is priced at ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Benelli has launched the TRK 552 and TRK 552X in India, priced at ₹ 7.22 lakh and ₹ 7.74 lakh, respectively. Both feature a 554cc engine and touring-focused technology

Additionally, the motorcycles will be available through authorised Benelli-Keeway dealerships across the country, with bookings opening on October 22, 2026. While the TRK 552 is primarily designed for paved roads and long-distance touring, the TRK 552X features a more adventure-oriented setup, including spoke wheels, increased ground clearance and tyres suited to varied terrain.

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“The TRK name has become synonymous with the spirit of touring and exploration, and the new TRK 552 and TRK 552X take that philosophy into a new generation. We have focused on aspects like performance, comfort, control, technology and versatility, which matter most to riders who travel long distances. With the new 554cc engine, upgraded chassis components, connected features and enhanced touring equipment, the new TRK 552 family is designed to give riders the freedom to explore further, whether their journey stays on the highway or takes them beyond it," Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said.

Benelli TRK 552, TRK 552X: Engine and Performance

Both the motorcycles are powered by a new 554cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, producing 52 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 49 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. In addition, the updated TRK platform receives revised chassis components, upgraded rider technology and a range of touring-oriented features.

Benelli TRK 552, TRK 552X: Hardware and Braking

Moreover, the new TRK 552 and TRK 552X are built around a tubular steel trellis frame paired with an aluminium swingarm. Suspension duties are handled by a 50 mm Marzocchi upside-down (USD) front fork and a rear monoshock with preload adjustment, designed to offer stability while allowing riders to adjust the suspension according to road conditions and luggage load. Braking hardware comprises twin 320 mm floating discs at the front and a 260 mm disc at the rear, supported by a Bosch dual-channel ABS system.

Benelli TRK 552, TRK 552X: Features and Technology

Notably, both motorcycles receive a 5-inch TFT instrument display with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation and T-BOX connectivity. The system supports smartphone integration, route planning, turn-by-turn navigation, offline navigation and trackback functionality. A tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is also standard, displaying tyre-pressure information and alerting riders when abnormal pressure is detected. The motorcycles come equipped with heated grips, a heated seat and newly designed, double-threaded seats with additional padding.

A 20-litre fuel tank further reinforces the touring-focused nature of the TRK 552 range, with the combination of comfort features and rider-focused ergonomics intended to help reduce fatigue over longer distances.

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Benelli TRK 552 vs TRK 552X: Key Differences

The major difference between TRK 552 and TRK 552X comes down to their wheels and tyre configurations. The road-focused TRK 552 gets 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels, fitted with 120/70 ZR17 Pirelli tyres at the front and 160/60 ZR17 Pirelli tyres at the rear. It has a ground clearance of 190 mm and a seat height of 835 mm, balancing touring capability with everyday usability.

The TRK 552X, meanwhile, is designed for riders looking to explore uncharted territory. It features spoke wheels, with a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, wrapped in 110/80 R19 front and 150/70 R17 rear Metzeler tyres. The motorcycle also gets increased ground clearance of 210 mm and a taller seat height of 860 mm, giving it a more off-road-oriented stance.

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