Which is the top variant of Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2? Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2? The Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 75-120 km, it has a charging time of 4-7 Hrs and a battery capacity of 1.56 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 have, and what is the price range? The Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2? The Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 1.56 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 75-120 km on a single charge.