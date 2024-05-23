|Battery Capacity
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 price starts at ₹ 1.35 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.35 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2 comes in 1 variants. Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2's top variant is STD.
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|75-120 km
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|Model Name
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2
|TVS iQube
|Ampere Nexus
|Ola Electric S1 Pro
|Ather Energy 450x
|Bajaj Chetak
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.35 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
₹1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
₹1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
-
4.5 out of 5
4 out of 5
|Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
2.2-5.1 kWh
3 kWh
4 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
|Range
75-120 km
60-150 km
136 km
181-195 km
111-150 km
113-126 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
No
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
