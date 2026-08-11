Harley-Davidson X440 Key Specs
- Engine440 cc
- Mileage35 kmpl
- Power27.37 ps
- Speed137 kmph
- Max Torque38 Nm
- Kerb Weight190.5 kg
The Harley-Davidson X440 is the first single-cylinder motorcycle launched by the company in India. The bike has been co-developed with Hero MotoCorp and is designed to compete with the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The Harley-Davidson X440 is a 440 cc cruiser bike with a starting price of Rs. 2.39 lakh, ex-showroom. It is available in seven colours and three variants and achieves a top speed of 137 kmph. With disc brakes all around, it brings a kerb weight of 190.5 kg and a fuel tank capacity of 13.5 litres. The X440 competes with the Bajaj Dominar 400, BMW G 310 R, and Royal Enfield Classic 350.
The X440 is offered in three variants: the Denim variant starts at ₹2,39,500 and the mid-spec Vivid is priced at ₹2,59,500. The X440 S variant tops the range at ₹2,79,500 (all prices ex-showroom).
The Harley-Davidson X440 was launched on July 3, 2023, and was co-developed with Hero MotoCorp. The X440 was built as a cruiser to take on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and it is the first single-cylinder motorcycle launched by Harley-Davidson in India.
The Harley-Davidson X440 is available in three variants: 'Denim,' 'Vivid,' and 'S.' The base 'Denim' variant features a simple yellow colour scheme, blacked-out engine fins, and spoke wheels. The mid-spec 'Vivid' variant includes alloy wheels, blacked-out fins, and a dual-tone colour scheme. The top-spec 'S' variant comes with premium colour schemes and machined elements. This model is further loaded with premium features such as diamond-cut alloys and Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation.
The X440 is available in seven colour options: Mustard Denim, Metallic Thick Red, Metallic Dark Silver, Mustard, Goldfish Silver, Matte Black, and Baja Orange.
The top-spec variant features a Bluetooth-enabled TFT console that offers turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts. The lower two variants have a standard TFT display with real-time mileage, distance to empty, and gear position indicator.
The X440 is powered by a 440cc, 2-valve, air-oil-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 27 bhp at 6000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4000 rpm. Harley-Davidson claims that 90 per cent of the torque is available as low as 2000 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and features a slip-and-assist clutch. Rider aids include traction control and dual-channel ABS.
The motorcycle is built on a steel trellis frame with a 43mm inverted fork at the front and gas-charged, preload-adjustable twin rear shocks. The braking system consists of a 320 mm disc with an axially mounted ByBre caliper at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS as standard.
The Harley-Davidson X440 has an ARAI-claimed mileage of 35 kmpl. Real-world mileage figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
The Harley-Davidson X440 has a kerb weight of 190.5 kg, a seat height of 805 mm, and a ground clearance of 170 mm.
The Harley-Davidson X440 competes with the Bajaj Dominar 400, BMW G 310 R, and Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the cruiser and roadster segment.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Harley-Davidson X440
|Rs. 2.35 LakhsOnwards
|440 cc
|27.37 PS
|38 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|190.5 kg
|2168 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Honda CB350
|Rs. 1.97 LakhsOnwards
|348.36 cc
|21.07 PS
|29.4 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|187 kg
|2207 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|X440VSCB350
|Hero Mavrick 440
|Rs. 1.99 LakhsOnwards
|440 cc
|27.36 PS
|36 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|191 kg
|2100 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|X440VSMavrick 440
|Harley-Davidson X440 T
|Rs. 2.84 LakhsOnwards
|440 cc
|27.37 PS
|38 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|192 kg
|2156 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|X440VSX440 T
|QJ Motor SRC 500
|Rs. 1.99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|480 cc
|25.85 PS
|36 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|205 kg
|2170 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|X440VSSRC 500
|Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
|Rs. 2.18 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.48 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|197 kg
|2130 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|X440VSGoan Classic 350
|Jawa 350
|Rs. 1.83 LakhsOnwards
|-
|334 cc
|22.5 PS
|28.2 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|194 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|X440VS350
Harley-Davidson X440 is available in the 7 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Harley-Davidson X440 for its stunning design, powerful performance, and comfortable ride, making it ideal for both city and long-distance journeys.
|Max Power
|27.37 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|38 Nm
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|440 cc
|Max Speed
|137 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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