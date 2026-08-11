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HARLEY-DAVIDSON X440

₹2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.3
90
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Variants

Introduction

 The Harley-Davidson X440 is the first single-cylinder motorcycle launched by the company in India. The bike has been co-developed with Hero MotoCorp and is designed to compete with the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The Harley-Davidson X440 is a 440 cc cruiser bike with a starting price of Rs. 2.39 lakh, ex-showroom. It is available in seven colours and three variants and achieves a top speed of 137 kmph. With disc brakes all around, it brings a kerb weight of 190.5 kg and a fuel tank capacity of 13.5 litres. The X440 competes with the Bajaj Dominar 400, BMW G 310 R, and Royal Enfield Classic 350.

Harley-Davidson X440 Price:

The X440 is offered in three variants: the Denim variant starts at 2,39,500 and the mid-spec Vivid is priced at 2,59,500. The X440 S variant tops the range at 2,79,500 (all prices ex-showroom).

When was the Harley-Davidson X440 launched?

The Harley-Davidson X440 was launched on July 3, 2023, and was co-developed with Hero MotoCorp. The X440 was built as a cruiser to take on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and it is the first single-cylinder motorcycle launched by Harley-Davidson in India.

How many variants and colour options of the Harley-Davidson X440 are available?

The Harley-Davidson X440 is available in three variants: 'Denim,' 'Vivid,' and 'S.' The base 'Denim' variant features a simple yellow colour scheme, blacked-out engine fins, and spoke wheels. The mid-spec 'Vivid' variant includes alloy wheels, blacked-out fins, and a dual-tone colour scheme. The top-spec 'S' variant comes with premium colour schemes and machined elements. This model is further loaded with premium features such as diamond-cut alloys and Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation.

The X440 is available in seven colour options: Mustard Denim, Metallic Thick Red, Metallic Dark Silver, Mustard, Goldfish Silver, Matte Black, and Baja Orange.

What features are available in the Harley-Davidson X440?

The top-spec variant features a Bluetooth-enabled TFT console that offers turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts. The lower two variants have a standard TFT display with real-time mileage, distance to empty, and gear position indicator.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Harley-Davidson X440?

The X440 is powered by a 440cc, 2-valve, air-oil-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 27 bhp at 6000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4000 rpm. Harley-Davidson claims that 90 per cent of the torque is available as low as 2000 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and features a slip-and-assist clutch. Rider aids include traction control and dual-channel ABS.

The motorcycle is built on a steel trellis frame with a 43mm inverted fork at the front and gas-charged, preload-adjustable twin rear shocks. The braking system consists of a 320 mm disc with an axially mounted ByBre caliper at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS as standard.

What is the Harley-Davidson X440’s mileage?

The Harley-Davidson X440 has an ARAI-claimed mileage of 35 kmpl. Real-world mileage figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Harley-Davidson X440?

The Harley-Davidson X440 has a kerb weight of 190.5 kg, a seat height of 805 mm, and a ground clearance of 170 mm.

What bikes does the Harley-Davidson X440 rival in its segment?

The Harley-Davidson X440 competes with the Bajaj Dominar 400, BMW G 310 R, and Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the cruiser and roadster segment.

Harley-Davidson X440 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    440 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    35 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    27.37 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    137 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    38 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    190.5 kg
View All X440 SpecsView specs icon

Harley-Davidson X440 Videos

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Harley-Davidson X440 T Brake Test: How quickly can it stop from 80 kmph?
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Harley-Davidson X440 T Brake Test: How quickly can it stop from 80 kmph?

Wondering what the Harley-Davidson X440 T sounds like? Lsten to the exhaust note of 440 cc engine.
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Wondering what the Harley-Davidson X440 T sounds like? Lsten to the exhaust note of 440 cc engine.

Harley-Davidson X440 Variants

Harley-Davidson X440 price starts at ₹ 2.35 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.59 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Harley-Davidson X440 comes in 2 variants. Harley-Davidson X440's top variant is S.
2 Variants Available
X440 Vivid
₹2.35 Lakhs*
440 cc
137 kmph
X440 S
₹2.59 Lakhs*
440 cc
137 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Harley-Davidson X440 Latest Updates

Calendar icon11 Aug 2026
Road accidents in India surpass war and disease in severity, with urgent need for enhanced safety measures.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Jun 2026
This guide outlines monthly EMI details for the Harley-Davidson X440, helping potential buyers understand the financial commitment.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jun 2026
Hero MotoCorp launched the Splendor+ and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel motorcycles, enabling E85 compatibility for affordable, eco-friendly commuting in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
Hero MotoCorp exceeded profit estimates due to strong domestic demand and expanded exports, driven by new product releases and government support.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Apr 2026
The article outlines EMI options for the Indian-made Harley-Davidson X440, aiding buyers in financial planning before purchase.Read Full Story

Harley-Davidson X440 Visual Comparison

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Harley-Davidson X440 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Harley-Davidson X440
Harley-Davidson X440 image
Rs. 2.35 LakhsOnwards
4.390
440 cc27.37 PS38 NmCruiser Bikes190.5 kg2168 mmDiscDiscSpoke
Honda CB350Honda CB350 imageRs. 1.97 LakhsOnwards
4.4403
348.36 cc21.07 PS29.4 NmCruiser Bikes187 kg2207 mmDiscDiscAlloyX440VSCB350
Hero Mavrick 440Hero Mavrick 440 imageRs. 1.99 LakhsOnwards
4.98
440 cc27.36 PS36 NmCruiser Bikes191 kg2100 mmDiscDiscSpokeX440VSMavrick 440
Harley-Davidson X440 THarley-Davidson X440 T imageRs. 2.84 LakhsOnwards
4.6104
440 cc27.37 PS38 NmCruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes192 kg2156 mmDiscDiscAlloyX440VSX440 T
QJ Motor SRC 500QJ Motor SRC 500 imageRs. 1.99 LakhsOnwards-480 cc25.85 PS36 NmCruiser Bikes205 kg2170 mmDiscDiscAlloyX440VSSRC 500
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 imageRs. 2.18 LakhsOnwards
4.92
349 cc20.48 PS27 NmCruiser Bikes197 kg2130 mmDiscDiscSpokeX440VSGoan Classic 350
Jawa 350Jawa 350 imageRs. 1.83 LakhsOnwards-334 cc22.5 PS28.2 NmCruiser Bikes194 kg-DiscDiscAlloyX440VS350

Harley-Davidson X440 Images

Harley-Davidson X440 Image 1
Harley-Davidson X440 Image 2
Harley-Davidson X440 Image 3
Harley-Davidson X440 Image 4
Harley-Davidson X440 Image 5
Harley-Davidson X440 Image 6

Harley-Davidson X440 Colours

Harley-Davidson X440 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Mustard Denim
Vivid Dark Silver
Vivid Thick Red
Vivid Goldfish Silver
Vivid Mustard
S Baja Orange
S Matte Black
Mustard denim

Harley-Davidson X440 Alternatives

Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
X440vsCB350
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
X440vsMavrick 440
Harley-Davidson X440 T

Harley-Davidson X440 T

2.84 Lakhs
X440vsX440 T
QJ Motor SRC 500

QJ Motor SRC 500

1.99 Lakhs Onwards
X440vsSRC 500
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
X440vsGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
X440vsClassic 350

Harley-Davidson X440 User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.2Safety
4.5Design
4.5Value For Money
4.2Comfort
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Harley-Davidson X440 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Harley-Davidson X440 for its stunning design, powerful performance, and comfortable ride, making it ideal for both city and long-distance journeys.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent design and build quality
  • check circle iconPowerful engine with smooth performance
  • check circle iconImpressive speed and acceleration
  • check circle iconComfortable for long rides
  • check circle iconCaptivating sound that turns heads

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconSome feel it lacks power on highways
  • warning iconPerformance may not meet all expectations
  • warning iconNot as advanced technologically
  • warning iconWeight may affect handling in traffic
  • warning iconCould be underwhelming for hardcore Harley fans

User Reviews

Looks great on the highway
It’s wonderful bike. I mean heaving harle engine at this price is truly improbable. Also mileage good both city and highway. Overall it’s solid and well built machines
By: Akhil Bharadwaj (Aug 3, 2025)
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From test ride to: Harley X440 S
It’s a Harley at a price that finally feels within reach! The X440 S delivers a bold exhaust note, smooth power, and great torque around 1500 RPM — perfect for both city and highway rides. It feels solid, handles surprisingly well, and packs premium features like alloy wheels, TFT display, and LED lighting. Harley has truly opened the door to new riders without losing its legacy. A great entry into the Harley world!
By: Vinayak C (Jul 19, 2025)
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Beautiful Bike in this Budget
It looks great but could perform a little better. Otherwise, it?s worth the money you?re spending a perfect budget-friendly cruiser bike
By: Har (Mar 14, 2025)
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Ultimate Riding Fun
This bike gives me so much joy to ride. The throttle response is just amazing. Love how it pulls effortlessly on open roads.
By: P.K Sharma (Feb 18, 2025)
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Modern And Reliable Cruiser
Combining modern technology with Harley's legacy, the X440 delivers a smooth and dependable cruising experience.
By: Nikita Oberoy (Feb 18, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Harley-Davidson X440 Related News

Harley-Davidson X440 T is based on the X440. It is the most expensive 440 cc motorcycle in the brand's portfolio.
Harley-Davidson X440 T: Better Built, Better Equipped, but Worth the Premium?
11 Dec 2025
The Harley-Davidson X440 T is available in one trim and four colour options
Harley-Davidson X440 T: All colour options and key updates explained
9 Dec 2025
Harley-Davidson is launching a new motorcycle based on the popular X440 cruiser
New Harley-Davidson X440 T breaks cover with sportier design and more features
1 Dec 2025
The Harley-Davidson X440 will continue to be priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.40 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), same as before
Harley-Davidson X440 prices remain unchanged, brand absorbs GST hike
24 Sept 2025
The Harley-Davidson X440 will be joined by a second motorcycle based on the same platform in September this year
New Harley-Davidson X440-based motorcycle to be launched in September
12 Aug 2025
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 Harley-Davidson X440 Related News
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Harley-Davidson X440 Brochure

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Harley-Davidson X440 Specifications and Features

Max Power27.37 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque38 Nm
Mileage35 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine440 cc
Max Speed137 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all X440 specs and features

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