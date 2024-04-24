2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F starts reaching dealerships. Check what's new

Bajaj Auto is slowly revamping its entire Pulsar lineup. Now, the brand is working on launching the 2024 Pulsar 220F because few dealerships have started receiving the new updated models. After Chetak, it is the Pulsar 220F which is the most iconic model that the brand has made. So, what's new for 2024 for the Bajaj Pulsar 220F?

Well, for starters, there are new colour schemes blue and red. The silver colour continues to be on offer. Bajaj has also refreshed graphics for the Pulsar 220F so now ‘220’ is on the fuel tank. There are no other cosmetic changes so it continues to come with the familiar headlamp with two pilot lamps and a projector setup. Unfortunately, there is still no LED lighting except for the tail lamp.

The biggest addition for 2024 is the new all-digital instrument cluster that is derived from the new Pulsars. So, the analogue tachometer is now gone which some enthusiasts might not like. The new cluster shows information like gear position indicator, mobile notification alerts, instantaneous fuel economy, distance to empty, average fuel economy and time. Apart from this, the usual trip meter, odometer, speedometer and fuel gauge will be there.

To cycle through the information, there is a new switchgear on the left side. Also, the rider will be able to accept and reject calls while riding the motorcycle. There would be a Bajaj Ride Connect application that would be used to connect the motorcycle and mobile phone. So, this means the cluster also gets Bluetooth connectivity. Apart from this, there is also a USB port to charge mobile devices.

There are no other changes to the 2024 Pulsar 220F. So, it continues to come with a 220 cc, air-oil cooled engine that puts out 20 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 18.55 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

