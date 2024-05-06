Honda 2Wheelers files new design patents based on CB350. Could be new Scrambler

It is the season of big bikes in India. While this was a segment which was dominated by Royal Enfield at one point of time, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) India has lately been focusing on the segment. In a quest to elevate its 350cc, single-cylinder engine platform, Honda has unveiled a series of design patents. Following the emergence of patent drawings for their adventure bike, poised to rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan, Honda has now unveiled design patents for another promising motorcycle.

The new design patent based on the CB350 showcases notable features, including a new fuel tank reminiscent of the adventure bike, complete with a meta

This latest creation appears to be based on the H’ness CB350 platform, drawing inspiration from the adventure bike while possibly hinting at a Scrambler variant or an updated version of the Honda CB350RS. Unlike previous iterations, the design patents reveal significant changes, suggesting that this motorcycle could be positioned as an entirely new product rather than a mere variant of the CB350.

Watch: Honda H'Ness CB350: Road test review

The design showcases notable features, including a new fuel tank reminiscent of the adventure bike, complete with a metal bracket at the bottom. The rider's seat overlaps the fuel tank, mirroring the ADV's design, while the side and tail sections bear a resemblance to the CB350RS.

Under the hood, expectations point to the same robust engine powering both the CB350 and CB350RS. This air-cooled, 348.36 cc, single-cylinder engine delivers 20.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30Nm at 3,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox for optimal performance.

Chassis-wise, the motorcycle is likely to adopt the half-duplex cradle frame seen in the current CB350 range, supplemented by a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The patent drawings suggest a 19-inch front/17-inch rear wheel setup, echoing the configuration of the CB350RS.

HMSI began the fiscal year 2024-25 on a high note, with April 2024 witnessing robust sales figures. The company recorded a total of 541,946 units sold, comprising 481,046 units in the domestic market and 60,900 units exported, marking a significant 45 per cent year-on-year growth. In comparison, March 2024 saw total sales of 386,455 units, encompassing 358,151 units sold domestically and 28,304 units exported.

