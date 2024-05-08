New Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z to be christened Dominar NS400Z in Brazil

The recently launched Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is the brand’s new flagship and the bike is all set to make its way to global markets later in the year. Bajaj has confirmed that the new Pulsar NS400Z will make it to multiple markets across Latin America, Africa, Europe, ASEAN, and more in the next six months. The model already has a strong following internationally but what’s noteworthy is that the Pulsar NS400Z will be sold under a different name in Brazil.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director - Bajaj Auto, confirmed to HT Auto that the new Pulsar NS400Z will be christened the Dominar NS400Z in Brazil, keepi

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director - Bajaj Auto, confirmed to HT Auto that the new Pulsar NS400Z will be christened the ‘Dominar NS400Z’ in Brazil. Sharma was speaking on the sidelines of the Pulsar NS400Z launch recently and said the brand will continue selling the Pulsars under the Dominar name in Brazil, which will extend to the new NS400Z.

Also Read : Have plans to refurbish the Dominar brand: Rakesh Sharma, Bajaj.

The Pulsar NS400Z is the Bajaj Auto's most advanced motorcycle yet with ride-by-wire, multiple riding modes, traction control and Bluetooth connectivity

Bajaj currently retails the Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200 in Brazil rebadged as the Dominar 160 and Dominar 200 respectively. The manufacturer also sells the Dominar 400 in the market, which is why the ‘NS400Z’ suffix is important to differentiate the streetfighter from its cruiser sibling.

Manufacturers change product names in different markets depending on the local copyright laws, especially if the name has already been trademarked by another brand. Another possibility is to leverage the popularity of a certain sub-brand, which may have a stronger following in the said market. While Bajaj sells its Pulsar range as the Dominar in Brazi, the company sells the Dominar 250 and 400 in Malaysia as a Modenas offering. Modenas is Bajaj Auto's local partner in Malaysia, which locally assembles the bikes.

Local regulation changes aside, the Bajaj Pulsar range is built to the same specification in India for domestic and international markets. The new Pulsar NS400Z borrows its underpinnings from the Dominar 400 including the chassis, engine, gearbox, radiator, rearview mirrors and other crucial components. It gets a revised rear subframe, new suspension and braking setup, a new LCD instrument console and several new features giving it a different identity and riding characteristic.

Also Read : Bajaj Dominar 160 & Dominar 200 launched in Brazil, but there's a twist

Watch: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at ₹ 1.85 lakh | Features, Specification, Colours, Review

The Pulsar NS400Z is the first Bajaj bike to get ride-by-wire bringing features like multiple riding modes - Sport, Road, Rain, and Off-Road - and switchable traction control. The bike gets Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation.

Power on the Pulsar NS400Z comes from the 373 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 39 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slip-and-assist clutch. The NS400Z is the most accessible offering in the 400 cc class priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: