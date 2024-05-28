Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 based on the new Himalayan showcased

Royal Enfield recently showcased the new Flat Track 450 at the London Bike Shed Moto Show 2024. The new flat tracker is based on the Himalayan 450 but remains a one-off custom project for now. That said, much like the FT411 flat tracker based on the older generation Himalayan, the new version could be used for flat tracking events and competitions.

The Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 gets minimal bodywork with all the unnecessary components dropped off. The bike gets lighter body panels, a different handlebar and suspension setup. The bike uses telescopic front forks as against USDs seen on the new Himalayan, while the rear uses a monoshock setup. Interestingly, the upcoming Guerrilla 450 roadster which will share its underpinnings with the Himalayan platform, was seen using telescopic front forks in recent spy shots.

Also Read : Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 unveiled at Savile Row Concours 2024.

Other notable changes include the alloy wheels with Maxxis tyres and a race exhaust. While Royal Enfield has not officially confirmed details, the Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 is likely to use the same familiar 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Sherpa 450 motor. The engine produces 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque on the Himalayan, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is likely to make slightly more power on the flat tracker, while the lighter kerb weight will translate to a more enthusiastic power-to-weight ratio.

The Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 could be used for flat tracking events and competitions, replacing the FT411 (Instagram/Mark Wells)

The RE Flat Track 450 could debut later for the brand’s events. However, the motorcycle to watch out for is the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 which is set to arrive in a few months. The new roadster will borrow the same underpinnings as the Himalayan, albeit with plenty of changes to ride like a roadster should. More details on the Guerrilla 450 will be available soon.

First Published Date: