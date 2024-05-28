HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 Based On The New Himalayan Showcased

Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 based on the new Himalayan showcased

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 May 2024, 16:49 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 custom bike was showcased at the London Bike Shed Moto Show recently and could replace the FT411 for flat tracking co
...
Royal Enfield Flat Track 450
The Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 shares its underpinnings with the new Himalayan but there's plenty that's different on the motorcycle (Instagram/Mark Wells)
Royal Enfield Flat Track 450
The Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 shares its underpinnings with the new Himalayan but there's plenty that's different on the motorcycle

Royal Enfield recently showcased the new Flat Track 450 at the London Bike Shed Moto Show 2024. The new flat tracker is based on the Himalayan 450 but remains a one-off custom project for now. That said, much like the FT411 flat tracker based on the older generation Himalayan, the new version could be used for flat tracking events and competitions.

The Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 gets minimal bodywork with all the unnecessary components dropped off. The bike gets lighter body panels, a different handlebar and suspension setup. The bike uses telescopic front forks as against USDs seen on the new Himalayan, while the rear uses a monoshock setup. Interestingly, the upcoming Guerrilla 450 roadster which will share its underpinnings with the Himalayan platform, was seen using telescopic front forks in recent spy shots.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Engine Icon452 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 2.85 - 2.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw G 310 Gs (HT Auto photo)
BMW G 310 GS
Engine Icon313.0 cc Mileage Icon29.26 kmpl
₹ 2.90 - 3 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ktm 390 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Adventure
Engine Icon373.0 cc Mileage Icon27.9 kmpl
₹ 3.37 - 3.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Xpulse 400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  XPulse 400
Engine Icon450 cc
₹ 2.70 Lakhs
View Details
Ktm 250 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
KTM 250 Adventure
Engine Icon248.0 cc Mileage Icon38.12 kmpl
₹ 2.30 Lakhs
Compare
Ktm 390 Adventure X (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Adventure X
Engine Icon373.0 cc Mileage Icon28 kmpl
₹ 2.80 Lakhs
Compare

Also Read : Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 unveiled at Savile Row Concours 2024.

Other notable changes include the alloy wheels with Maxxis tyres and a race exhaust. While Royal Enfield has not officially confirmed details, the Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 is likely to use the same familiar 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Sherpa 450 motor. The engine produces 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque on the Himalayan, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is likely to make slightly more power on the flat tracker, while the lighter kerb weight will translate to a more enthusiastic power-to-weight ratio.

Royal Enfield Flat Track 450
The Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 could be used for flat tracking events and competitions, replacing the FT411 (Instagram/Mark Wells)
Royal Enfield Flat Track 450
The Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 could be used for flat tracking events and competitions, replacing the FT411 (Instagram/Mark Wells)

The RE Flat Track 450 could debut later for the brand’s events. However, the motorcycle to watch out for is the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 which is set to arrive in a few months. The new roadster will borrow the same underpinnings as the Himalayan, albeit with plenty of changes to ride like a roadster should. More details on the Guerrilla 450 will be available soon.

First Published Date: 28 May 2024, 16:49 PM IST
TAGS: roadster Himalayan Royal Enfield London Bike Shed Moto Show Royal Enfield Himalayan Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Royal Enfield Flat Track 450 Flat Track 450

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.