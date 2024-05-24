2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Top 5 highlights

Bajaj Auto has finally launched its much-awaited flagship Pulsar in the Indian market. It is called Pulsar NS400Z and will be the most expensive Pulsar in the lineup. People have been waiting for the 400 cc Pulsar since they first launched the Pulsar NS200. Well, it is finally here and the deliveries will start from June 2024. Here are five highlights of the 2024 Pulsar NS400Z.

2024 Pulsar NS400Z: Looks muscular but familiar

Bajaj has retained the overall ‘Pulsar’ silhouette for the new motorcycle as well. What this means is that there is a low-slung headlamp, a muscular fuel tank with tank shrouds and a slim rear section with the same tail lamp design which we have been seeing for several years now. However, Bajaj has redesigned the front-headlamp to have lightning bolt LED Daytime Running Lamps along with a project setup.

2024 Pulsar NS400Z: Engine shared with Dominar

The engine on the Pulsar NS400Z is shared with the Dominar 400 which in return borrowed its engine from the previous generation KTM 390 Duke. The 373 cc liquid-cooled engine puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

2024 Pulsar NS400Z: New features

The Pulsar NS400Z comes with an LCD instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity and there is all LED lighting and dual-channel ABS on offer as well. Additionally, the Pulsar NS400Z also gets traction control, ride-by-wire, ABS modes and riding modes.

2024 Pulsar NS400Z: Hardware

The Pulsar NS400Z deploys a perimeter frame that is suspended by 43 mm upside down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at both ends.

2024 Pulsar NS400Z: Price

The Pulsar NS400Z currently has an introductory price of ₹1.85 lakh ex-showroom.

