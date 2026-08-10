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BAJAJ CT110

₹67,284*
*Ex-showroom price
4.7
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Bajaj CT110 Price:

Bajaj CT110 is priced at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Bajaj CT110?

The Bajaj CT110 is available in 1 variant - X.

What are the Bajaj CT110 colour options?

Bajaj CT110 comes in three colour options: Ebony Black Blue, Ebony Black Red, Matte Wild Green.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Bajaj CT110?

Bajaj CT110 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 115.45 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Bajaj CT110?

Bajaj CT110 rivals are Hero Passion Plus, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina 110, TVS Sport, TVS Star City Plus.

What is the mileage of Bajaj CT110?

Bajaj CT110 comes with a mileage of 70 kmpl (Company claimed).

Bajaj CT110 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    115.45 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    70 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    9.5 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    9.9 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    118 kg
View All CT110 SpecsView specs icon

Bajaj CT110 Variants

Bajaj CT110 price starts at ₹ 67,284 .
1 Variant Available
CT110 X
₹67,284*
115.45 cc
90 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Bajaj CT110 Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
Bajaj Auto's July 2026 sales surged 30% year-on-year, driven by strong export growth in two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon31 Jul 2026
E20 petrol reduces fuel economy slightly but offers better performance and lower emissions, backed by extensive testing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
The summary highlights various maxi-scooters in India, detailing their engine capabilities and key features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
Bajaj Auto reports 40.4% sales growth in April 2026, driven by strong exports and updated pricing for the Pulsar NS400Z.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Apr 2026
India's commercial vehicle industry expects growth to 12.4 lakh units in FY27, driven by strong domestic demand and infrastructure spending.Read Full Story

Bajaj CT110 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with CT110.
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Bajaj Platina 110
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Bajaj CT110 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Bajaj CT110
Bajaj CT110 image
Rs. 67,284Onwards
4.75
115.45 cc9.5 PS9.9 NmCommuter Bikes118 kg1998 mmDrumDrumAlloy
Hero Passion PlusHero Passion Plus imageRs. 80,328Onwards
4.4105
97.2 cc5.9 kW8.05 NmCommuter Bikes116 kg1982 mmDiscDrumAlloyCT110VSPassion Plus
Hero Splendor PlusHero Splendor Plus imageRs. 77,557Onwards
3.41481
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDrumDrumAlloyCT110VSSplendor Plus
Hero HF DeluxeHero HF Deluxe imageRs. 55,992Onwards
4.51205
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg1965 mmDrumDrumAlloyCT110VSHF Deluxe
Bajaj Platina 110Bajaj Platina 110 imageRs. 69,284Onwards
4.93
115.45 cc8.6 PS9.81 NmCommuter Bikes119 kg2006 mmDrumDrumAlloyCT110VSPlatina 110
TVS SportTVS Sport imageRs. 55,100Onwards
4.4103
109.7 cc8.19 PS8.7 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg1950 mmDrumDrumAlloyCT110VSSport
Honda Shine 100 DXHonda Shine 100 DX imageRs. 70,507Onwards
4.95
98.98 cc7.38 PS8.04 NmCommuter Bikes103 kg1955 mmDrumDrumAlloyCT110VSShine 100 DX

Bajaj CT110 Images

Bajaj CT110 Image 1
Bajaj CT110 Image 2
Bajaj CT110 Image 3
Bajaj CT110 Image 4
Bajaj CT110 Image 5
Bajaj CT110 Image 6

Bajaj CT110 Colours

Bajaj CT110 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Ebony Black Blue
Ebony Black Red
Matte Wild Green
Ebony black blue

Bajaj CT110 Alternatives

Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
CT110vsPassion Plus
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
CT110vsSplendor Plus
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

55,992 - 66,382
CT110vsHF Deluxe
Bajaj Platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110

69,284 - 74,214
CT110vsPlatina 110
TVS Sport

TVS Sport

55,100 - 57,100
CT110vsSport
TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus

72,200 - 74,900
CT110vsStar City Plus

Bajaj CT110 User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.6Features
4.8Safety
4.8Design
4.8Value For Money
4.8Comfort
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Bajaj CT110 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users praise the bike's stylish design, excellent mileage, and low maintenance costs, making it a great choice for budget-conscious riders. Performance on highways is also highlighted.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconExcellent mileage
  • check circle iconLow maintenance
  • check circle iconAffordable for budget
  • check circle iconGood performance on highways

User Reviews

Perfect highway
The mileage is very good, performance is excellent, comfort is great, and the bike’s stylish design and attractive colour make it stand out.
By: Vijay Kumar (Aug 12, 2025)
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Off-road classic
Good and affordable for a middle-class family. Highly recommended for those with a budget under 1 lakh ? a better choice than other options.
By: Jaiprakash (Oct 26, 2024)
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Bike with nice look and performance
It was a great experience with the bike. First I impressed with its looks Then the performance was good. The ride was pleasure in Highways. Gentle driving gives more mileage than stated by the company. Maintenance costs is too low. Good service from Bajaj.
By: Kalaiselvan (Aug 6, 2024)
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Good for highway
Look is good and stylish best performance on road average is better in class.Good for long drive with best mileage
By: Vivek (Jul 20, 2024)
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Best grip and desine
Best bike 🚴 Awesome desine Best grip Low cost Eco budget bike Low maintenance bike Rich look Higher bike
By: Jitendra (Mar 31, 2024)
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Bajaj CT110 Specifications and Features

Max Power9.5 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque9.9 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage70 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine115.45 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all CT110 specs and features

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