Bajaj CT110 Key Specs
- Engine115.45 cc
- Mileage70 kmpl
- Power9.5 ps
- Speed90 kmph
- Max Torque9.9 Nm
- Kerb Weight118 kg
Bajaj CT110 is priced at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Bajaj CT110 is available in 1 variant - X.
Bajaj CT110 comes in three colour options: Ebony Black Blue, Ebony Black Red, Matte Wild Green.
Bajaj CT110 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 115.45 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.
Bajaj CT110 rivals are Hero Passion Plus, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina 110, TVS Sport, TVS Star City Plus.
Bajaj CT110 comes with a mileage of 70 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Bajaj CT110
|Rs. 67,284Onwards
|115.45 cc
|9.5 PS
|9.9 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|118 kg
|1998 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Passion Plus
|Rs. 80,328Onwards
|97.2 cc
|5.9 kW
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|116 kg
|1982 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|CT110VSPassion Plus
|Hero Splendor Plus
|Rs. 77,557Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|2000 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|CT110VSSplendor Plus
|Hero HF Deluxe
|Rs. 55,992Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|1965 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|CT110VSHF Deluxe
|Bajaj Platina 110
|Rs. 69,284Onwards
|115.45 cc
|8.6 PS
|9.81 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|119 kg
|2006 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|CT110VSPlatina 110
|TVS Sport
|Rs. 55,100Onwards
|109.7 cc
|8.19 PS
|8.7 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|1950 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|CT110VSSport
|Honda Shine 100 DX
|Rs. 70,507Onwards
|98.98 cc
|7.38 PS
|8.04 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|103 kg
|1955 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|CT110VSShine 100 DX
Bajaj CT110 is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the bike's stylish design, excellent mileage, and low maintenance costs, making it a great choice for budget-conscious riders. Performance on highways is also highlighted.
|Max Power
|9.5 PS
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Max Torque
|9.9 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|115.45 cc
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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