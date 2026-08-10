Bajaj CT110 Price:

Bajaj CT110 is priced at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Bajaj CT110?

The Bajaj CT110 is available in 1 variant - X.

What are the Bajaj CT110 colour options?

Bajaj CT110 comes in three colour options: Ebony Black Blue, Ebony Black Red, Matte Wild Green.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Bajaj CT110?

Bajaj CT110 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 115.45 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Bajaj CT110?

Bajaj CT110 rivals are Hero Passion Plus, Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina 110, TVS Sport, TVS Star City Plus.

What is the mileage of Bajaj CT110?

Bajaj CT110 comes with a mileage of 70 kmpl (Company claimed).