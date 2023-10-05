In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or Bajaj Platina 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or Bajaj Platina 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs 50,483 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs 46,816 (ex-showroom price).
CT110 engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm.
On the other hand, Platina 100 engine makes power & torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours.
Bajaj offers the Platina 100 in 4 colours.
The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
The Platina 100 mileage is around 72.0 kmpl.
