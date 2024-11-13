Considering the Bajaj Platina 100? Check out the alternatives first

The Bajaj Platina 100 is one of the most affordable motorcycles you can get your hands on in India. The Platina represents a robust entry-level commuter that aces in rugged usability while offering decent fuel efficiency. The 100 cc commuter motorcycle is priced at ₹68,685 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and at this price point, there are several motorcycles to choose from that you can consider. Here are the alternatives to the Bajaj Platina 100.

The Hero Splendor Plus is powered by a 97 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine, paired with a 4-speed gearbox

1. Hero Splendor+

The Hero Splendor+ is the quintessential 100 cc commuter motorcycle you can get your hands on. The Splendor is known for its legendary reliability and high fuel efficiency and the no-nonsense setup makes its cost of ownership extremely affordable. The Splendor has largely had the same design language over the years, which customers in the segment prefer. The Splendor continues to be one of the best-selling commuter bikes on sale but commands a premium over the Platina 100 priced between ₹74,441 and 78,286 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Hero HF Deluxe is more accessible from the brand's stable in the 100 cc segment and takes on the Bajaj Platina with a lower price tag

2. Hero HF Deluxe

Hero is one of the biggest sellers of commuter motorcycles and the HF Deluxe is one of the most accessible offerings from the company. Much like the Splendor, the Hero HF Deluxe gets no-nonsense styling, electric start, i3S, alloy wheels and more. The commuter is powered by a 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that develops 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm, paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The HF Deluxe undercuts the Bajaj Platina 100 in pricing and starts from ₹59,998, going up to ₹69,018 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Honda Shine 100 was the most recent entrant into the 100 cc commuter segment and has been a popular seller since its arrival

3. Honda Shine 100

Honda 2Wheelers India entered the entry-level motorcycle segment only in 2023 with the Shine 100 but the motorcycle has managed to be a significant contributor to its overall volumes. The Honda Shine 100 retains the simplicity of the Shine 125, while the 100 cc motor develops 7.28 bhp and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, on par with its rivals. The motorcycle also packs a comfortable yet rugged suspension, making it capable of taking on rough roads. The Honda Shine 100 is priced between ₹64,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) undercutting the Platina 100.

The TVS Sport is the only alternative to the Bajaj Platina that comes with a 110 cc motor at the same price point

4. TVS Sport

The TVS Sport is a 110 cc motorcycle available that takes on the Bajaj Platina 100 thanks to its competitive pricing. The Sport uses a 109.7 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 8 bhp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 4-speed gearbox. The bike looks more stylish compared to other 110 cc commuter motorcycles on offer and also gets a 3D emblem, body graphics and more. The TVS Sport is priced from ₹59,881, going up to ₹71,383 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes it the more value-friendly motorcycle in the segment.

