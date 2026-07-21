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BAJAJ Pulsar RS200

₹1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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Introduction

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been introduced to the Indian market with new feature upgrades and carries a price tag of 1.71 lakh (ex-showroom). It continues to be the only fully faired sports motorcycle in Bajaj Auto’s lineup and holds a distinctive position within the brand’s portfolio. First launched in 2015, the Pulsar RS200 was originally introduced as a performance-oriented extension of the Pulsar range and has served as the flagship faired offering since its debut. The most extensive revision to the model arrived nearly a decade later, as on January 9, 2025, Bajaj rolled out the biggest update to the RS200 with new equipment, cosmetic enhancements, and modern electronic features while retaining its established mechanical foundation. These upgrades have been implemented to ensure the motorcycle remains relevant and competitive within the 200 cc fully faired sports bike segment, where performance, styling, and features play a significant role in market positioning.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is available at a price of 1.71 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered in a single variant accompanied by three colour choices. With this structure, Bajaj aims to simplify the buying experience while giving customers new personalisation options through its refreshed paint schemes introduced with the 2025 update.

Launch Date

The updated 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 was officially launched on January 9, 2025. This update is significant because it marks the most comprehensive revision since the model was first introduced ten years ago. Along with cosmetic enhancements, the latest iteration features new riding modes and modern connectivity-based features that have been integrated to ensure the motorcycle continues meeting current market expectations. The nameplate first entered the Indian market in 2015 and has remained the sole fully faired model from Bajaj since then, powered initially by the same 200 cc engine used in the Pulsar NS200.

Variants and Colours

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is offered in a single variant that is priced at 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom), making the 2025 model year update more expensive by 10,000 compared to the outgoing version. This increased pricing reflects the added feature content, new riding modes, and cosmetic enhancements implemented in the latest iteration, while its mechanical configuration remains unchanged. The bike is available in three distinct colours, which include Glossy Racing Red, Pearl Metallic White, and Active Satin Black, each contributing to a refreshed visual appeal designed to align with evolving customer preferences in the sports motorcycle category.

Features

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 introduces the most significant update since its original debut, bringing modern features and rider-focused enhancements intended to elevate its usability in day-to-day and sport-oriented riding conditions. The motorcycle now receives an LCD instrument console equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing access to turn-by-turn navigation, as well as call and SMS alerts. The update also includes the addition of dual-channel ABS and three selectable riding modes: Road, Rain, and Off-Road, which mirror the upgrade strategy first seen on the Pulsar N250 in 2024. The motorcycle continues to feature its distinguishable twin projector headlamps paired with LED daytime running lamps, while the fairing structure remains unchanged. However, new body graphics and redesigned LED taillights in a C-shaped split configuration create a refreshed visual identity and improve night-time recognition on the road.

Engine, Performance and Specifications

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 retains the same BS VI-compliant 200 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that has powered the model since its earlier iterations, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. This power unit continues to produce 24.1 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The motorcycle carries forward the suspension configuration from the previous generation, which includes telescopic forks upfront and a rear monoshock. Braking hardware consists of a 300 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, supported by dual-channel ABS for enhanced braking safety. The RS200 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, now equipped with a wider 140/70 R17 rear tyre, although the front continues to use a 110/70 R17 unit.

Rivals

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 competes in the fully faired 200 cc sports motorcycle segment, where it renews its rivalry against models such as the Yamaha R15 V4, KTM RC 200, and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    199.5 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    35 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    24.5 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    140.8 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    18.74 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    167 kg
View All Pulsar RS200 SpecsView specs icon

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Variants

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 price starts at ₹ 1.71 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Pulsar RS200 STD
₹1.71 Lakhs*
199.5 cc
140.8 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Latest Updates

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Calendar icon2 Jan 2026
Bajaj Auto celebrates 25 years of Pulsar with customer benefits up to ₹7,000 on select models.Read Full Story

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Visual Comparison

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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 image
Rs. 1.71 LakhsOnwards
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199.5 cc24.5 PS18.74 NmSports Bikes167 kg1999 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Hero Karizma XMRHero Karizma XMR imageRs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
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184.4 cc16.99 PS15.7 NmSports Bikes--DiscDiscAlloyPulsar RS200VSNX200
Honda Hornet 2.0Honda Hornet 2.0 imageRs. 1.45 LakhsOnwards
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-6.37 kW-Sports Bikes--DiscDiscAlloyPulsar RS200VSFerrato Disruptor
TVS Apache RTR 200 4VTVS Apache RTR 200 4V imageRs. 1.42 LakhsOnwards
51
197.75 cc20.82 PS17.25 NmSports Bikes151 kg2020 mmDiscDiscAlloyPulsar RS200VSApache RTR 200 4V

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Images

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Image 1
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Image 2
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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Colours

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Active satin black

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Alternatives

Hero Karizma XMR

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Honda Hornet 2.0

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1.45 Lakhs
Pulsar RS200vsHornet 2.0
Honda NX200

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1.56 Lakhs
Pulsar RS200vsNX200
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
Pulsar RS200vsFerrato Disruptor
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

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Pulsar RS200vsApache RTR 200 4V

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.6Safety
4.5Design
4.4Value For Money
4.2Comfort
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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 for its powerful performance, attractive design, and affordability. However, concerns exist about build quality and comfort for pillion riders.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconPowerful 199.5cc engine with 24.5 PS output.
  • check circle iconAttractive, aggressive design that turns heads.
  • check circle iconAffordable maintenance and widespread service network.
  • check circle iconExcellent braking performance with dual-channel ABS.
  • check circle iconGood fuel efficiency (around 33-35 kmpl).

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconPillion seat is too high and uncomfortable for long rides.
  • warning iconBuild quality issues with plastic panels and fairing rattling.
  • warning iconVibrations can be felt above 90 km/h.
  • warning iconHeaviness makes it less maneuverable in city traffic.
  • warning iconOutdated instrument console lacks modern features like Bluetooth.

User Reviews

Noisy and shaky
Looks fast but is slow. Many 160cc bikes can beat it in traffic. Too heavy for the engine. No value for money at all.
By: Shivam Dube (Dec 22, 2025)
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Not for city
The fairing clips broke in just 6 months. Plastic is very thin and cheap. Bike looks old very quickly. Not a durable product.
By: Amit Sharma (Dec 22, 2025)
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Underpowered
Even with liquid cooling the engine gets very hot in traffic. My legs burn. The fan is very noisy. Not suitable for Indian summers.
By: Manoj Pandey (Dec 22, 2025)
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Bad ownership
Heavy clutch, heavy body, and low mileage. Very difficult for daily office commute. Better buy a scooter or a lighter bike.
By: Vijay Shankar (Dec 22, 2025)
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Power without comfort
Nothing special. 200cc engine is okay. Design is old. Service is bad. Many better bikes like MT-15 or N250 available now.
By: Munaf Patel (Dec 22, 2025)
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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Related News

The new Pulsar RS200 gets the same brake disc caliper sizes as before. The engine is also the same single-cylinder unit that produces 24.1 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm Torque at 8,000 rpm.
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 sports bike updated after 10 years, priced at 1.84 lakh: What’s new?
11 Jan 2025
Here is a quick roundup of the latest news of the automotive industry.
Auto recap Jan 9: Mercedes-Benz G Wagon goes electric, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched and more
10 Jan 2025
The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 arrives with new body graphics, a wider rear tyre, a new LCD console, dual-channel ABS with multiple modes and more
2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched with feature upgrades, priced at 1.84 lakh
9 Jan 2025
Mechanically, the RS200 will stay the same. So, it will be powered by the same 200 cc liquid cooled motor.
2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 leaked ahead of launch
9 Jan 2025
The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been teased once more ahead of its official debut this month and it will arrive with cosmetic enhancements and new features.
2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 teased again, to launch with new features: What to expect
7 Jan 2025
View all
 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Related News

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Specifications and Features

Max Power24.5 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque18.74 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage35 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine199.5 cc
Max Speed140.8 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Pulsar RS200 specs and features

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