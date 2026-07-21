Introduction

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been introduced to the Indian market with new feature upgrades and carries a price tag of ₹1.71 lakh (ex-showroom). It continues to be the only fully faired sports motorcycle in Bajaj Auto’s lineup and holds a distinctive position within the brand’s portfolio. First launched in 2015, the Pulsar RS200 was originally introduced as a performance-oriented extension of the Pulsar range and has served as the flagship faired offering since its debut. The most extensive revision to the model arrived nearly a decade later, as on January 9, 2025, Bajaj rolled out the biggest update to the RS200 with new equipment, cosmetic enhancements, and modern electronic features while retaining its established mechanical foundation. These upgrades have been implemented to ensure the motorcycle remains relevant and competitive within the 200 cc fully faired sports bike segment, where performance, styling, and features play a significant role in market positioning.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is available at a price of ₹1.71 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered in a single variant accompanied by three colour choices. With this structure, Bajaj aims to simplify the buying experience while giving customers new personalisation options through its refreshed paint schemes introduced with the 2025 update.

Launch Date

The updated 2024 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 was officially launched on January 9, 2025. This update is significant because it marks the most comprehensive revision since the model was first introduced ten years ago. Along with cosmetic enhancements, the latest iteration features new riding modes and modern connectivity-based features that have been integrated to ensure the motorcycle continues meeting current market expectations. The nameplate first entered the Indian market in 2015 and has remained the sole fully faired model from Bajaj since then, powered initially by the same 200 cc engine used in the Pulsar NS200.

Variants and Colours

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is offered in a single variant that is priced at ₹1.87 lakh (ex-showroom), making the 2025 model year update more expensive by ₹10,000 compared to the outgoing version. This increased pricing reflects the added feature content, new riding modes, and cosmetic enhancements implemented in the latest iteration, while its mechanical configuration remains unchanged. The bike is available in three distinct colours, which include Glossy Racing Red, Pearl Metallic White, and Active Satin Black, each contributing to a refreshed visual appeal designed to align with evolving customer preferences in the sports motorcycle category.

Features

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 introduces the most significant update since its original debut, bringing modern features and rider-focused enhancements intended to elevate its usability in day-to-day and sport-oriented riding conditions. The motorcycle now receives an LCD instrument console equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing access to turn-by-turn navigation, as well as call and SMS alerts. The update also includes the addition of dual-channel ABS and three selectable riding modes: Road, Rain, and Off-Road, which mirror the upgrade strategy first seen on the Pulsar N250 in 2024. The motorcycle continues to feature its distinguishable twin projector headlamps paired with LED daytime running lamps, while the fairing structure remains unchanged. However, new body graphics and redesigned LED taillights in a C-shaped split configuration create a refreshed visual identity and improve night-time recognition on the road.

Engine, Performance and Specifications

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 retains the same BS VI-compliant 200 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that has powered the model since its earlier iterations, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. This power unit continues to produce 24.1 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The motorcycle carries forward the suspension configuration from the previous generation, which includes telescopic forks upfront and a rear monoshock. Braking hardware consists of a 300 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, supported by dual-channel ABS for enhanced braking safety. The RS200 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, now equipped with a wider 140/70 R17 rear tyre, although the front continues to use a 110/70 R17 unit.

Rivals

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 competes in the fully faired 200 cc sports motorcycle segment, where it renews its rivalry against models such as the Yamaha R15 V4, KTM RC 200, and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.