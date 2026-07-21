Four bobber bikes in India I would buy under ₹5 lakh to cruise in style
Four affordable bobber motorcycles under ₹5 lakh in India include the Jawa 42 Bobber, Jawa Perak, Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 and Keeway V302C, blending retro styling with modern performance
Bobber bikes have been an integral part within pop culture, considering its shape and its appeal to solo riders. These bikes have been featured in popular movies like the Bikeriders, Easy Rider, X-Men Origings: Wolverine and the Great Escape, among others. Who could forget the scene where Wolverine from X-Men was tearing the asphalt on a 1963 Harley-Davidson Panhead? The similar bobber stance is available in the Indian market, and these four bikes offer it for under ₹5 lakh:
The Jawa 42 Bobber is powered by a 334cc liquid-cooled engine, the engine produces 29.49 bhp and 30 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The Jawa 42 Bobber gives a modern vibe to the retro styling of the bike. Additionally, it boasts a price tag of ₹2.04 lakh (ex-showroom)
Hungarian automaker, Keeway’s bobber offering, the V302C is powered by a 298cc producing 29.09 bhp and 26.5 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox and it is equipped with an assist and slipper clutch. The Keeway V302C is priced at ₹4.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is the first Bobber bike from the Eicher-owned entity and is equipped with a J-Series, 349cc single-cylinder engine producing 20 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed gearbox, similar to the Classic 350. It boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹2.25 lakh.
The Jawa Perak is powered by the same 334cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine, which powers the Jawa 42 Bobber, producing 29.49 bhp and 30 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Boasting just one variant, the Jawa Perak is offered with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹2.19 lakh.
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