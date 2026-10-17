Planning to buy Toyota Glanza facelift? Variant-wise prices and features explained
Toyota Glanza facelift has been launched at a price range of ₹6.99 lakh and ₹10.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
Toyota Glanza facelift was launched in India just a few days ago. Launched at a price ranging between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹10.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the Toyota Glanza facelift comes on the heels of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, the premium hatchback on which it is based. The new Glanza continues the same silhouette as the pre-facelift model, but it comes with a significantly updated front profile, new features and a new engine as well. The revised Glanza continues to compete with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Tata Altroz.
If you are planning to buy the Toyota Glanza, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you detailing the variant-wise pricing and features of the premium hatchback.
Toyota Glanza facelift: Variant-wise price list
The Glanza facelift is priced between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹10.98 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. The premium hatchbacks are available across variants: E, S, G, V, V(O).
|Toyota Glanza: Variant-wise price list
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|E MT Petrol
|₹6.99 lakh
|S MT Petrol
|₹7.71 lakh
|S AMT Petrol
|₹8.31 lakh
|G MT Petrol
|₹8.73 lakh
|S MT CNG
|₹8.76 lakh
|S AMT CNG
|₹9.31 lakh
|G AMT Petrol
|₹9.33 lakh
|G MT CNG
|₹9.68 lakh
|V MT Petrol
|₹9.99 lakh
|G AMT CNG
|₹10.23 lakh
|V(O) MT
|₹10.49 lakh
|V AMT
|₹10.59 lakh
|V(O) AMT
|₹10.98 lakh
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The car is available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG engine options, which come with manual and AMT unit choices.
Toyota Glanza: Variant-wise features
|Toyota Glanza facelift: Variant-wise key features
|E
|S
|G
|V
|V (O)
|* From S trim onwards, the features are available over and above the ones available in lower variants.
The Toyota Glanza's top-end trim gets the Level 2 ADAS suite. The standard safety equipment is available across all trims. Only the TPMS is available from the S trim onwards.
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