Audi on the Au-ffensive: A5, Q9 India launch confirmed

German luxury automaker Audi is set to expand its portfolio in the Indian market. The Audi A5 and Q9 have been confirmed to make it to Indian shores in the next few months as the company enters a rebuilding process, with the recent launch of the new third-gen Q3 SUV. Martin Sander, Head of Sales and Marketing, Audi AG, confirmed the launches, with the Audi A5 next in line to be launched by the ‘House of Four Rings’.

Audi will launch the A5 sedan and flagship Q9 SUV in India in coming months, expanding its portfolio with petrol, diesel and mild-hybrid powertrains as part of its rebuilding strategy

Audi A5 to arrive in India

Audi has discontinued the A4 sedan globally, with the A5 being the replacement. The A5 is expected to replace one of the company’s best-selling sedans in the country. The Audi A5 is built on the German automaker’s Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), replacing the 17-year-old MLB architecture used by the outgoing A4. The new platform has allowed the A5 to grow, measuring 4.83 metres long and 1.86 metres wide. This makes it 67 mm longer and 13 mm wider than its predecessor, while the wheelbase has increased by 68 mm to 2.9 metres.

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The A5 range will initially be available with conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) and 48V mild-hybrid powertrains. The mild-hybrid variants feature Audi’s new MHEV Plus technology, which employs two motor-generators. Alongside the conventional integrated starter-generator, the system incorporates an additional generator mounted centrally within the powertrain. This setup is designed to improve efficiency and enhance energy recuperation during braking.

Engine options include a 2.0L four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit offered in 150 hp and 204 hp configurations. The more powerful version can be equipped with Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The diesel variant also gets a 2.0L four-cylinder engine producing 204 hp, paired with the MHEV Plus mild-hybrid technology. The A5 looks set to receive the MHEV and Petrol variants in India; however, the launch timelines still remain unknown.

Also Read : Audi Q9 makes global debut as flagship SUV, gets a diesel V6 engine

Audi Q9 to arrive in India

The Q8 is set to be replaced by the Q9 as the brand's flagship SUV globally as well as in India. The Audi Q9 is a full-size luxury SUV designed to prioritise cabin space, comfort and road presence while retaining the German automaker’s signature styling. Measuring 5.31 metres in length, 2.21 metres in width and 1.81 metres in height, the SUV has a wheelbase of 3.14 metres. Its exterior features an upright profile, a redesigned Singleframe grille and sculpted body panels. The SUV can also be equipped with alloy wheels measuring up to 23 inches, adding to its imposing appearance.

Under the hood, the Audi Q9 is powered by a 3.0L V6 turbo-diesel engine that develops 299 PS and 630 Nm of torque. The powertrain is paired with Audi’s latest MHEV Plus mild-hybrid technology, which provides additional assistance during acceleration. The system contributes up to 24 PS and as much as 370 Nm of supplementary torque, supporting improved performance and efficiency.

The SUV also features an electrically powered compressor designed to enhance throttle response, helping deliver power more promptly when required. Transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox, while Audi’s quattro permanent all-wheel-drive system is offered as standard.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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