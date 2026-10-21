5 sports bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from a Kawasaki Ninja 650

My shortlist would include everything from a powerful sports tourer to a high-performance naked roadster, a modern-classic motorcycle and two premium sports bikes. Here are the five motorcycles I would consider buying if I were ready to move on from the Ninja 650.

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is a capable middleweight motorcycle that offers a good balance of performance, comfort and everyday usability. However, if I were upgrading from the Ninja 650, I would want something that offers a noticeable step up in performance, a more engaging engine or a completely different riding experience.

1 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX EMI starting at just ₹19,900/ month Check Eligibility The Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX would be the most logical upgrade for someone who likes the Ninja 650's sports-touring character but wants more performance. It retains the full-faired styling and touring-friendly ergonomics of the Ninja range while bringing a much larger engine and additional performance. The motorcycle is powered by a 1,099cc, inline-four engine that produces 136 PS and 113 Nm of torque. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and offers considerably more power than the Ninja 650's 649cc parallel-twin engine. The additional performance should make highway overtakes easier and provide stronger acceleration when riding with a pillion or luggage. The Ninja 1100SX also gets features such as cruise control, a quickshifter and electronic rider aids, making it suitable for long-distance touring as well as spirited weekend rides. Its relatively upright riding position and wind protection should make it more practical than a dedicated supersport motorcycle for covering long distances. For someone who wants to retain the versatility of the Ninja 650 while moving into a more powerful segment, the Ninja 1100SX makes a strong case.

2 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Triumph Speed Triple 1200 EMI starting at just ₹24,800/ month Check Eligibility The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS would be my choice if I wanted to move away from a fully faired motorcycle and experience the performance of a high-powered naked streetfighter. It is powered by a 1,160cc, three-cylinder engine that produces 180 PS and 128 Nm of torque. Compared with the Ninja 650, this represents a substantial increase in performance. The triple-cylinder engine also offers a different character from the parallel-twin and inline-four configurations found on the other motorcycles on this list. The Speed Triple 1200 RS combines its powerful engine with a lightweight alloy frame, premium Ohlins suspension and Brembo brakes. It also gets a quickshifter and a comprehensive electronics package to help manage its performance. Unlike the Ninja 650, which is designed to balance everyday usability with touring ability, the Speed Triple places greater emphasis on performance and handling. Its upright riding position should be more accessible than that of a dedicated superbike, although its performance makes it a demanding motorcycle that requires experience. The Speed Triple 1200 RS would be an appealing upgrade for someone who wants serious performance but does not necessarily want a fully faired sports bike.

3 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 EMI starting at just ₹19,100/ month Check Eligibility The Triumph Speed Twin 1200 would be the wildcard on my list. It is a modern-classic roadster rather than a conventional sports bike, but it offers a completely different take on performance and everyday riding. Power comes from a 1,200cc parallel-twin engine that produces 105 PS and 112 Nm of torque. Its strong torque output arrives lower in the rev range, making it well suited to real-world riding rather than requiring the engine to be pushed hard to extract performance. The Speed Twin 1200 features retro-inspired styling, with a rounded headlamp, sculpted fuel tank and twin exhausts. However, its modern chassis, braking hardware and electronic rider aids make it more than just a motorcycle built around nostalgic design. Moving from the Ninja 650 to the Speed Twin 1200 would mean trading outright sports bike performance for a motorcycle with a distinctive engine character and a more relaxed riding experience. It would suit someone who enjoys spirited weekend rides but also values styling and everyday usability. The Speed Twin 1200 may not be the obvious upgrade for someone chasing higher top speeds, but it offers a different kind of riding enjoyment.

4 Ducati Panigale V2 Ducati Panigale V2 EMI starting at just ₹26,900/ month Check Eligibility The Ducati Panigale V2 would be one of the most tempting options if I wanted a dedicated sports bike with premium hardware and an exotic design. The latest-generation Panigale V2 uses an 890cc, 90-degree V-twin engine that produces 119.6 PS and 93.3 Nm of torque. Unlike the larger four-cylinder superbikes, the Ducati focuses on a compact package, a lightweight chassis and an engaging riding experience. Its aggressive styling, sharp bodywork and low-slung stance give it the unmistakable appearance of a motorcycle built around sporting performance. The Panigale V2 also gets fully adjustable suspension and advanced electronic rider aids, making it suitable for both enthusiastic road riding and occasional track use. Compared with the Ninja 650, the Panigale V2 would offer a much more focused riding experience. Its riding position is sportier, and its overall package is better suited to riders who enjoy attacking corners than those who regularly cover long distances. The significant increase in price is worth considering, particularly when factoring in ownership and maintenance costs. Nevertheless, the Panigale V2 would be an attractive choice for someone who wants to move into the premium sports bike segment without going all the way to a litre-class superbike.

5 BMW S 1000 RR BMW S 1000 RR EMI starting at just ₹32,800/ month Check Eligibility The BMW S 1000 RR would be my ultimate upgrade if I wanted to make the jump from a middleweight motorcycle to a litre-class superbike. It uses a 999cc, inline-four engine that produces 209.38 PS and 113 Nm of torque. That is a massive increase in power compared with the Ninja 650 and puts the BMW in an entirely different performance category. The S 1000 RR combines its high-performance engine with an aluminium frame, adjustable suspension and advanced electronic rider aids. Depending on the variant, buyers also get additional equipment aimed at improving performance and versatility. Its aerodynamic bodywork and winglets further reinforce its track-focused character. Of course, the BMW would demand a different level of commitment from the rider. Its performance potential is best explored in controlled environments. The purchase price, insurance, servicing and consumables would also be significantly higher. However, for an experienced rider who wants a genuine superbike, the S 1000 RR would be difficult to ignore. It offers the kind of outright performance that makes the transition from a middleweight sports tourer feel like a major upgrade.

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