Royal Enfield Hunter 350 modified into scrambler: Will get your attention

Royal Enfield is one of the most popular brands when it comes to modifying motorcycles. This is because they are relatively easier to work upon for shops and they can be modified into different body styles. The most affordable motorcycle in Royal Enfield's line-up is the Hunter 350 which shares its underpinnings with the other J-platform motorcycles from Royal Enfield. People have already started modifying their Hunter 350 and here is one custom-built done by Neev Motorcycles.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 07 Apr 2023, 17:03 PM
Neev Motorcycles made a lot of cosmetic changes to the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to make it into a scrambler.
The modification shop changed the looks of the Hunter 350 entirely and modified it into a scrambler. Neev Motorcycles had to make several CNC machined parts for this build. However, the first thing that one will notice is the paint scheme of the motorcycle. It is finished in a combination of black and grey. The shop has done zinc plating, chrome and powder coating as well.

The lighting elements on the motorcycle have been upgraded. So, it now gets an LED headlamp, turn indicators and tail light. The mirrors and the handle grips on the Hunter 350 are also new. Fork covers were used for the front suspension to protect them from dust. The triple tree was CNC cut to enhance the front looks.

Neev Motorcycles has not made any changes to the engine.
Several parts were hand-made for the custom build. There are new front and rear fenders. The tank detailing is also done by the shop. The seat now has a ribbed design for that scrambler look. There are new wheel covers, a sump guard and a new number plate assembly.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified tastefully into a cruiser

There are no changes to the engine apart from the new exhaust system that was also developed by Neev Motorcycles. It is the same 349 cc BS6 engine that develops a power of 20.2 bhp and a torque of 27 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

First Published Date: 07 Apr 2023, 17:03 PM IST
TAGS: scrambler Hunter 350 Vehicle modification bike modification Royal Enfield Hunter 350
