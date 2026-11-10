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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers From Son Of A Gun To Rough Crafts: 5 Royal Enfield Special Editions I Would Love To Own

From Son of a Gun to Rough Crafts: 5 Royal Enfield special editions I would love to own

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 10 Nov 2026, 16:20 pm
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  • From a colour-shifting Classic 650 to custom-built Shotgun 650s, these five Royal Enfield editions show the brand’s more individual side.

Royal Enfield Special Editions
From the colour-shifting Classic 650 Hypershift to the custom-built Shotgun 650 collaborations, Royal Enfield's special editions celebrate its heritage and custom motorcycle culture. (AI Generated image- Not representative of actual models)
Royal Enfield Special Editions
From the colour-shifting Classic 650 Hypershift to the custom-built Shotgun 650 collaborations, Royal Enfield's special editions celebrate its heritage and custom motorcycle culture.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
EMI starting at just
₹5,600/ month
Check Eligibility

Royal Enfield’s custom programme has produced motorcycles that look far removed from the standard models they are based on. Some celebrate the brand’s history, while others bring specialist builders’ ideas to a production motorcycle. These are five special editions I would love to have in my garage:

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Son of a Gun
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Son of a Gun special edition
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Son of a Gun
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Son of a Gun special edition

1. Shotgun 650 Son of a Gun

Developed with Deus Ex Machina, this newest collaboration features deep red, cream, and gold paintwork, contrast-cut alloy wheels, a brown leather seat, and matching grips. Just 100 examples are planned globally for 2027. Its price has not been announced; the regular Shotgun 650 currently starts at 4.01 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai). The 648cc parallel-twin makes 46.39 bhp and 52.3 Nm.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Anniversary
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Anniversary Edition
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Anniversary
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Anniversary Edition

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2. Classic 650 125th Anniversary Edition

The Hypershift finish shifts between red, green and gold, with a brass base, hand-painted pinstripes, anniversary badging and a quilted leather seat. Priced at 4.25 lakh, the Indian allocation of 125 units sold out in under six minutes. The standard Classic 650 currently starts at 3.67 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai). Its 647.95cc parallel-twin develops 46.39 bhp and 52.3 Nm.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black
Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black edition
Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black
Royal Enfield Himalayan Mana Black edition

3. Himalayan Mana Black

The Mana Black combines a stealth-black finish and grey accents with a rally seat, hand guards, a high-mounted mudguard and tubeless wire-spoked wheels. Its current price is 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai). Power comes from the 452cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, which produces 39.5 bhp and 40 Nm.

4. Shotgun 650 x ICON

Inspired by ICON Motorsports’ ‘Always Something’ custom, this edition gets race-style three-tone graphics, gold contrast-cut rims, blue shock springs, bar-end mirrors and a red seat. Only 100 were made globally, including 25 for India, and the drop sold out in February 2025. The current standard Shotgun 650 starts at 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai); its 648cc parallel-twin makes 46.39 bhp and 52.3 Nm.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts
Limited-edition Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts
Limited-edition Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts

5. Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts

Based on the ‘Caliber Royale’ custom build, this version pairs Gloss Jet Black and Matt Stealth Black paint with gold-leaf detailing, grey accents, a brass badge, gold-finished fork tubes and a quilted seat. Production was limited to 100 worldwide, with 25 for India; all sold out within three minutes. The standard Shotgun 650 starts at 5.75 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai), and its 648cc twin produces 46.39 bhp and 52.3 Nm.

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First Published Date: 10 Nov 2026, 16:20 pm IST
TAGS: royal enfield himalayan shotgun 650 classic 650

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