Next-gen Honda CR-V to go hybrid-only; Will be launched only in the US with a new platform

Honda will make the next-generation CR-V a hybrid-only model in the US, dropping the current petrol-only version. The seventh-generation 2028 SUV is due in 2027 with a two-motor hybrid system and an all-new platform. It arrives as the nameplate turns 30.

The SUV will debut the fifth generation of Honda’s two-motor hybrid technology. Revisions will let the engine operate more often within its most efficient range and improve the hybrid unit’s driving efficiency. Honda is targeting a fuel-efficiency gain of more than 10 per cent, but has not disclosed the new system’s specifications.

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New AWD drivetrain

A new electric all-wheel-drive system will offer more precise motor control. The current US model has a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 190 hp and 243 Nm, paired with a CVT, or a 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain with a combined 204 hp and an e-CVT. The petrol option will be dropped.

Hybrids drive Honda’s US strategy

The decision reflects rising hybrid demand. Annual sales of the CR-V hybrid have grown nearly tenfold since its 2020 launch. Hybrids account for around 30 per cent of Honda brand sales. Honda set hybrid sales records in 2024 and 2025 and expects another in 2026.

The CR-V is the US’s all-time bestselling SUV, with more than 7.5 million sold, and has been Honda’s top-selling vehicle every year since 2017. It is expected to exceed 400,000 sales for a third consecutive year and was the US best-selling light-duty vehicle through October 2026. Honda plans more hybrid launches in North America by 2030.

New platform and US production

The modular platform is designed to lower weight while maintaining high body rigidity. It will allow greater parts sharing across models, with Honda targeting better vehicle control, safety and driving response.

The new hybrid power unit will be built at Honda’s Ohio transmission plant using domestic and globally sourced parts. The Anna Engine Plant will manufacture the four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle engine. Honda plans to increase hybrid-system production capacity at the Ohio facility by 250 per cent. The CR-V will continue to be made at the East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio, the Indiana Auto Plant and Honda of Canada Mfg. Since 2006, more than seven million CR-Vs have been produced in North America, roughly half in the US.

"With a 100 per cent hybrid powertrain, the next-generation Honda CR-V will further expand the appeal of America's most popular SUV as demand for hybrid-electric vehicles reaches record levels," said Luis Guerra, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales.

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