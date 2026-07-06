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HONDA ZR-V

Exp. Launch on 20 Aug 2026
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Honda Cars India has officially unveiled the Honda ZR-V ahead of its launch in the Indian market, marking the brand’s return to the midsize SUV segment with a new flagship offering. Positioned globally between the HR-V and CR-V, the ZR-V will be sold in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) imported from Japan. Pre-launch bookings for the SUV are now open, while customer deliveries are scheduled to commence from the second week of July 2026.

The ZR-V adopts a more crossover-oriented design language compared to the upright and boxier Honda Elevate. It measures 4,567 mm in length, 1,840 mm in width, and 1,621 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,655 mm, making it significantly larger than the Elevate sold in India. The SUV is expected to strengthen Honda’s premium positioning in the country while introducing the company’s globally popular strong-hybrid technology to a wider audience.

Honda ZR-V: Price

Honda is yet to officially announce the prices of the ZR-V for the Indian market. The SUV will arrive as a fully imported CBU model and is expected to be positioned as a premium offering in Honda’s lineup.

Honda ZR-V: Launch Date

The Honda ZR-V was officially unveiled in India in May 2026. Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin from the second week of July 2026.

Honda ZR-V: Variants & Colours

Honda has not yet detailed the full variant lineup and colour palette for the Indian-spec ZR-V. The SUV will, however, be offered with multiple trim levels featuring varying grille designs and interior upholstery choices.

Honda ZR-V: Mileage

The Honda ZR-V hybrid delivers a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 22.79 kmpl. The SUV also benefits from regenerative braking technology that helps recover energy during deceleration.

Honda ZR-V: Specs & Features

Powering the Honda ZR-V is the company’s e:HEV strong-hybrid system that combines a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with two electric motors and an e-CVT automatic transmission. The setup develops 181 bhp and 315 Nm of torque.

The hybrid system uses one electric motor as the traction unit driving the wheels, while the second motor functions as a generator. The SUV offers three drive modes, namely Normal, Sport, and Eco, allowing drivers to tailor the driving characteristics based on conditions and preferences.

The exterior design of the ZR-V adopts a sleek and sporty appearance with smoother body surfacing and minimal body cladding. The front section features slim LED headlamps integrated with LED daytime running lamps and a two-part grille setup. Lower trims receive a honeycomb grille insert, while higher variants feature vertical slat detailing. The bumper incorporates large C-shaped air intake housings alongside a lower mesh grille.

The side profile is characterised by flush surfacing, a gently tapering roofline, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, the SUV features LED taillamps that visually resemble the units seen on the Honda City and Elevate. Additional styling elements include a roof spoiler and a rear diffuser with satin chrome-finished dual-exit exhaust surrounds.

Inside the cabin, the ZR-V adopts a dashboard layout consistent with Honda’s latest global offerings, placing emphasis on ergonomics and physical controls for major functions. The SUV features a fully digital instrument cluster and a high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Other equipment includes wireless smartphone charging, USB Type-C charging ports, a panoramic sunroof, voice-enabled assistant functionality, and heated front seats as standard. Higher variants further introduce leatherette upholstery, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel.

Honda ZR-V: Safety

The Honda ZR-V comes equipped with the Honda Sensing Advanced Driver Assistance System suite. The package includes features such as Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Additional safety and driver assistance technologies include Active Cornering Lights and Active Driving Beam technology for improved nighttime visibility and driving support.

Honda ZR-V: Warranty

Honda is offering a 5-year or 1,00,000 km warranty on the hybrid system components of the ZR-V for additional peace of mind.

Honda ZR-V: Rivals

The Honda ZR-V will compete in the premium midsize SUV segment against models such as the Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Compass, and Citroen C5 Aircross in the Indian market.

Honda ZR-V Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1993 cc
  • Power iconPower
    141 - 181 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    186 - 315 Nm
View All ZR-V SpecsView specs icon

Honda ZR-V Latest Updates

Calendar icon2 Jun 2026
Honda Cars India Ltd. achieved 31% YoY sales growth in May 2026, driven by strong domestic demand and new model launches.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 May 2026
Customize your Honda ZR-V with genuine accessories for style, protection, and enhanced functionality to personalize your driving experience.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 May 2026
Honda India launched the 2026 City facelift and ZR-V hybrid SUV, highlighting impressive fuel efficiency and upgraded features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 May 2026
Honda has launched the ZR-V, a premium hybrid SUV in India, featuring advanced safety, sleek design, and luxurious interiors.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 May 2026
Honda has unveiled the ZR-V SUV in India, featuring hybrid power, modern design, advanced tech, and comprehensive safety features.Read Full Story

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Honda ZR-V Specifications and Features

Max Power141-181 bhp
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque186-315 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1993 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)

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