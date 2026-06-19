MINI Countryman C Key Specs
- Engine1499 cc
- Mileage15.92 kmpl
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space505 litres
- Max Torque240 Nm
- Drive Train4
MINI Countryman C is priced at Rs. 47.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The MINI Countryman C is available in 1 variant - Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic.
MINI Countryman C comes in five colour options: British Racing Green, Chilli Red, Slate Blue, Smokey Green, Nanuq White.
MINI Countryman C has a ground clearance of 190 mm.
MINI Countryman C comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1998 cc engine, and features a Compact SUV body type.
MINI Countryman C rivals are BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, BMW X1, Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 Sportback.
MINI Countryman C comes with a mileage of 15.92 kmpl (Company claimed).
MINI Countryman C offers a 5 Person configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|MINI Countryman C
|Rs. 47.5 LakhsOnwards
|115 bhp
|240 Nm
|Automatic
|Compact SUV
|6
|190 mm
|505 L
|4447 mm
|1843 mm
|1661 mm
|-
|BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
|Rs. 46.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|154 bhp
|230 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|430 litres
|4546 mm
|1800 mm
|1445 mm
|-
|Countryman CVS2 Series Gran Coupe
|Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
|Rs. 49 LakhsOnwards
|-
|201 bhp
|320 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|176 mm
|652 litres
|4539 mm
|1859 mm
|1656 mm
|-
|Countryman CVSTiguan R-Line
|BMW X1
|Rs. 50.9 LakhsOnwards
|147 bhp
|360 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|476 litres
|4500 mm
|1845 mm
|1630 mm
|-
|Countryman CVSX1
|Audi Q3
|Rs. 43.67 LakhsOnwards
|-
|192 bhp
|320 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|355 litres
|4482 mm
|1849 mm
|1607 mm
|5.5 metres
|Countryman CVSQ3
|Mercedes-Benz GLA
|Rs. 51.8 LakhsOnwards
|-
|188 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|7
|-
|435 litres
|4436 mm
|2020 mm
|1611 mm
|6 metres
|Countryman CVSGLA
|Volvo EX40
|Rs. 56.1 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|7
|-
|419 litres
|4440 mm
|1863 mm
|1647 mm
|-
|Countryman CVSEX40
MINI Countryman C is available in the 5 Colours in India.
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Compact SUV
|Max Torque
|240 Nm
|Mileage
|15.92 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Sunroof
|Panoramic
|Max Speed
|212 kmph
MINI Countryman C in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of MINI Countryman C's petrol variant is 15.92 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). MINI Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.
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