MINI Countryman C Price:

MINI Countryman C is priced at Rs. 47.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for MINI Countryman C?

The MINI Countryman C is available in 1 variant - Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic.

What are the MINI Countryman C colour options?

MINI Countryman C comes in five colour options: British Racing Green, Chilli Red, Slate Blue, Smokey Green, Nanuq White.

What is the ground clearance of MINI Countryman C?

MINI Countryman C has a ground clearance of 190 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of MINI Countryman C?

MINI Countryman C comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1998 cc engine, and features a Compact SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of MINI Countryman C?

MINI Countryman C rivals are BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, BMW X1, Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 Sportback.

What is the mileage of MINI Countryman C?

MINI Countryman C comes with a mileage of 15.92 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of MINI Countryman C?

MINI Countryman C offers a 5 Person configuration.