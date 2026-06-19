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MINI Countryman C

₹47.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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MINI Countryman C Price:

MINI Countryman C is priced at Rs. 47.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for MINI Countryman C?

The MINI Countryman C is available in 1 variant - Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic.

What are the MINI Countryman C colour options?

MINI Countryman C comes in five colour options: British Racing Green, Chilli Red, Slate Blue, Smokey Green, Nanuq White.

What is the ground clearance of MINI Countryman C?

MINI Countryman C has a ground clearance of 190 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of MINI Countryman C?

MINI Countryman C comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1998 cc engine, and features a Compact SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of MINI Countryman C?

MINI Countryman C rivals are BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, BMW X1, Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 Sportback.

What is the mileage of MINI Countryman C?

MINI Countryman C comes with a mileage of 15.92 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of MINI Countryman C?

MINI Countryman C offers a 5 Person configuration.

MINI Countryman C Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1499 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    15.92 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    505 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    240 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    4
View All Countryman C SpecsView specs icon

MINI Countryman C Variants

MINI Countryman C price starts at ₹ 47.5 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic
₹47.5 Lakhs*
1499 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

MINI Countryman C Latest Updates

Calendar icon18 Jun 2026
Mini Countryman C vs BMW X1 spec comparison: price, engine, features
Calendar icon18 Jun 2026
BMW sees India as a rapidly growing market for Mini, launching the Mini Countryman C at ₹47.50 lakh.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Jun 2026
Mini has launched the affordable Countryman C in India, featuring advanced technology, safety features, and stylish design.Read Full Story

MINI Countryman C Visual Comparison

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MINI Countryman C comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
MINI Countryman C
MINI Countryman C image
Rs. 47.5 LakhsOnwards
520
115 bhp240 NmAutomaticCompact SUV6190 mm505 L4447 mm1843 mm1661 mm-
BMW 2 Series Gran CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe imageRs. 46.9 LakhsOnwards-154 bhp230 NmAutomaticCoupe6-430 litres4546 mm1800 mm1445 mm-Countryman CVS2 Series Gran Coupe
Volkswagen Tiguan R-LineVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line imageRs. 49 LakhsOnwards-201 bhp320 NmAutomaticSUV9176 mm652 litres4539 mm1859 mm1656 mm-Countryman CVSTiguan R-Line
BMW X1BMW X1 imageRs. 50.9 LakhsOnwards
4.5101
147 bhp360 NmAutomaticSUV6-476 litres4500 mm1845 mm1630 mm-Countryman CVSX1
Audi Q3Audi Q3 imageRs. 43.67 LakhsOnwards-192 bhp320 NmAutomaticSUV6-355 litres4482 mm1849 mm1607 mm5.5 metresCountryman CVSQ3
Mercedes-Benz GLAMercedes-Benz GLA imageRs. 51.8 LakhsOnwards-188 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV7-435 litres4436 mm2020 mm1611 mm6 metresCountryman CVSGLA
Volvo EX40Volvo EX40 imageRs. 56.1 LakhsOnwards----SUV7-419 litres4440 mm1863 mm1647 mm-Countryman CVSEX40

MINI Countryman C Images

MINI Countryman C Image 1

MINI Countryman C Colours

MINI Countryman C is available in the 5 Colours in India.

British Racing Green
Chilli Red
Slate Blue
Smokey Green
Nanuq White
British racing green

MINI Countryman C Alternatives

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

46.9 - 48.9 Lakhs
Countryman Cvs2 Series Gran Coupe
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

49 Lakhs
Countryman CvsTiguan R-Line
BMW X1

BMW X1

50.9 - 52.9 Lakhs
Countryman CvsX1
Audi Q3

Audi Q3

43.67 - 53 Lakhs
Countryman CvsQ3
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

51.8 - 55 Lakhs
Countryman CvsGLA
Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi Q3 Sportback

53.55 - 53.86 Lakhs
Countryman CvsQ3 Sportback

MINI Countryman C User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review
Pure driving joy
The 1.5L turbo engine feels punchy. Exhaust note has a sweet mild rumble in sports mode. Totally in love with this machine.
By: Santanu Mondal (Jul 6, 2026)
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Excellent build
Thud sound from doors shows European safety build quality. Level 1 ADAS adds extra layer of protection during city traffic.
By: Bikash Nandi (Jul 6, 2026)
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Smart tech inside
Wireless charging works fast and head-up display helps keep eyes on the road. The digital dashboard setup is brilliant.
By: Chandan Kar (Jul 6, 2026)
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Superb handling
Corners like a proper go-kart despite being a larger crossover. The 240Nm torque ensures quick acceleration from standstill.
By: Pritam Biswas (Jul 6, 2026)
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Value luxury
At 47.50 lakh ex-showroom it is brilliant value compared to BMW X1. Shares same platform but looks way cooler and distinct.
By: Rakesh Bhowmik (Jul 6, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

MINI Countryman C Related News

Made-in-India Mini Countryman C launching tomorrow; here's what to expect
Made-in-India Mini Countryman C launching tomorrow, here's what to expect
16 Jun 2026
The 2026 Mini Countryman C will arrive in India on June 17 with pre-bookings already underway.
Mini confirms June 17 launch for Countryman C in India
2 Jun 2026
The Mini Countryman C will launch in India as the new entry point to the brand's SUV lineup with local assembly, new features and competitive pricing.
Mini Countryman C launches soon; All you need to know about the upcoming SUV
25 Apr 2026
Lamborghini Urus SE Performante gets two new colour schemes.
Lamborghini Urus SE Performante: 5 things to know about the brand’s hybrid super SUV
5 Jul 2026
TVS Ntorq 150 is the most powerful ICE scooter that the brand sells.
TVS Motor posts highest-ever quarterly sales of 16.31 lakh units in Q1 FY27, June sales rise 47%
5 Jul 2026
As of now, Flying Flea is on sale only in Bengaluru. The deliveries have commenced.
Royal Enfield records 27% sales growth in June 2026, Flying Flea C6 deliveries begin
4 Jul 2026
The Skoda Kodiaq RS is the brand’s first RS-badged premium SUV in India and comes with 20-inch alloy wheels and black exterior highlights.
Skoda Octavia RS: 5 things to know about the performance SUV
4 Jul 2026
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is the fully faired version of the Gixxer 250.
Suzuki Motorcycle India posts 21% sales growth in June 2026, crosses 1.15 lakh units
4 Jul 2026
View all
 MINI Countryman C Related News

MINI Countryman C Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeCompact SUV
Max Torque240 Nm
Mileage15.92 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofPanoramic
Max Speed212 kmph
View all Countryman C specs and features

MINI Countryman C Mileage

MINI Countryman C in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of MINI Countryman C's petrol variant is 15.92 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). MINI Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
15.92 kmpl

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