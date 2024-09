What is the range of MINI Countryman E? The MINI Countryman E offers a competitive range of 462 km.

Which is the top variant of MINI Countryman E? The MINI Countryman E comes in a single variant which is the Electric providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Hatchback experience.

What is the seating capacity of MINI Countryman E? MINI Countryman E is a 5 Seater Hatchback.

What are the fuel options available for MINI Countryman E? The MINI Countryman E comes in electric variant offering a range of 462 km.