Best MINI Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price MINI Countryman ₹ 64.9 Lakhs MINI Countryman C ₹ 47.5 Lakhs MINI Cooper S ₹ 44.45 - 58.9 Lakhs MINI Countryman E ₹ 54.9 Lakhs MINI Cooper S Convertible ₹ 59 - 62.9 Lakhs

In India, there are 6 MINI Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the MINI Countryman, MINI Countryman C, MINI Cooper S, MINI Countryman E, MINI Cooper S Convertible. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 44.45 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.