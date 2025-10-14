In India, there are 6 MINI Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the MINI Countryman, MINI Countryman C, MINI Cooper S, MINI Countryman E, MINI Cooper S Convertible. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 44.45 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best MINI Cars Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|MINI Countryman
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|MINI Countryman C
|₹ 47.5 Lakhs
|MINI Cooper S
|₹ 44.45 - 58.9 Lakhs
|MINI Countryman E
|₹ 54.9 Lakhs
|MINI Cooper S Convertible
|₹ 59 - 62.9 Lakhs