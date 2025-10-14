Best MINI Cars

In India, there are 6 MINI Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the MINI Countryman, MINI Countryman C, MINI Cooper S, MINI Countryman E, MINI Cooper S Convertible. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 44.45 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best MINI Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
MINI Countryman ₹ 64.9 Lakhs
MINI Countryman C ₹ 47.5 Lakhs
MINI Cooper S ₹ 44.45 - 58.9 Lakhs
MINI Countryman E ₹ 54.9 Lakhs
MINI Cooper S Convertible ₹ 59 - 62.9 Lakhs

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6 New MINI Cars found

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MINI Countryman Front Left Side
1/5

MINI Countryman

₹64.9 Lakhs
Engine
1998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
MINI Countryman C Front Right View

MINI Countryman C

4.6
99
₹47.5 Lakhs
Engine
1499 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
MINI Cooper S Front Left Side
1/12

MINI Cooper S

₹44.45 - 58.9 Lakhs
Engine
1998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
6 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
MINI Countryman E Front Left Side
1/9

MINI Countryman E

4.0
81
₹54.9 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
66.4 kWh
Speed
170 kmph
Range
462 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
MINI Cooper S Convertible Front Right View
1/24

MINI Cooper S Convertible

₹59 - 62.9 Lakhs
Engine
1998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
MINI Cooper Front Left Side
1/16

MINI Cooper

4.0
61
₹38 Lakhs
Engine
1998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

1 Upcoming MINI Car

MINI Cooper SE Front Left Side
1/7
UPCOMING

MINI Cooper SE

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹55 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Check Details

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