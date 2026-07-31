MINI Countryman Key Specs
- Engine1998 cc
- Mileage15.4 kmpl
- Power296 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space505 litres
- Max Torque400 Nm
- Drive Train4
- Kerb Weight1735 kg
The MINI JWC Countryman ALL4 has been launched in India at an introductory price of ₹64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom). This new generation of the Countryman represents the brand’s largest and most performance-focused SUV yet, expanding significantly in size and presence compared to its predecessor. The model arrives as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit and is the only petrol-powered variant in the Countryman lineup for India. Positioned as a high-performance compact luxury SUV, it combines MINI’s motorsport DNA with everyday usability and modern design elements.
The MINI JCW Countryman ALL4 is priced at ₹64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom, introductory).
The performance-oriented Countryman ALL4 was launched in India in 14th Oct 2025. It marks the first appearance of the all-new generation of the Countryman range in the country and arrives as MINI continues expanding its product portfolio under the JWC (JCW) performance banner.
In India, the Countryman ALL4 is offered as a single, fully loaded JCW variant. The SUV features signature design highlights such as the Chili Red roof and mirror caps, an octagonal front grille, and the redesigned JCW badge in a black-red-white finish. Customers can choose from a range of exterior colours, including , each complemented by contrasting roof options to emphasise MINI’s sporty character. The ALL4 comes equipped with 19-inch or optional 20-inch aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels wrapped in wider tyres for improved road grip and handling.
The MINI JCW Countryman ALL4 features a minimalist yet assertive design that retains the brand’s distinctive proportions while evolving into a larger, full-sized SUV format. The octagonal front grille, bold LED lighting signatures, and contrast roof detailing lend the vehicle a sporty stance. The red-accented exterior design pays homage to the JWC heritage, reinforcing the car’s performance-focused identity.
Inside, the cabin blends premium materials with motorsport-inspired styling. The red-and-black sports seats, upholstered in sustainable textile materials made from recycled polyester, offer strong lateral support. The dashboard design is centred around a circular OLED display that integrates infotainment, vehicle settings, and ambient lighting controls. The system includes MINI Experience Modes, which project dynamic lighting effects across the cabin, creating a visually engaging environment. The display is complemented by traditional toggle switches positioned below, preserving the brand’s signature interior theme.
The SUV also incorporates a built-in voice assistant, which enables natural voice interactions for navigation, entertainment, and vehicle functions. The spacious interior offers up to 1,450 litres of luggage capacity, emphasising the Countryman’s practicality alongside its performance credentials.
Under the bonnet, the SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine, producing 312 bhp between 5,750–6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque between 2,000–4,500 rpm. The engine is paired with an automatic transmission and MINI’s ALL4 all-wheel-drive system, enabling a 0–100 kmph sprint in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph (claimed). The drivetrain offers improved traction and stability across varied terrains, supported by optimised aerodynamics and a refined suspension setup.
MINI has equipped the JCW Countryman ALL4 with a comprehensive suite of safety and driver assistance technologies. The Driving Assistant Professional package includes 12 ultrasonic sensors and four surround-view cameras that work together to enable Level 2 partial automation. This system supports adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and semi-autonomous highway driving at speeds up to 60 kmph, where the driver can take their hands off the steering temporarily while maintaining supervision. Additional safety features include multiple airbags, traction and stability control systems, and an advanced braking package to ensure maximum control under high-speed driving conditions.
At present, MINI is not offering any specific schemes on the JWC Countryman ALL4. However, interested buyers are recommended to check with the nearest dealership for exchange bonuses, financing options, and early-bird benefits on select variants. Customers may also avail of seasonal offers or partner bank incentives, subject to dealership availability.
The MINI JWC Countryman ALL4 competes against other premium compact SUVs in India such as MINI Cooper S, Volkswagen Golf GTI and MINI Countryman E.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|MINI Countryman
|Rs. 64.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|296 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|10
|-
|505 litres
|4447 mm
|1843 mm
|1645 mm
|-
|MINI Cooper S
|Rs. 44.45 LakhsOnwards
|-
|201 bhp
|300 Nm
|Automatic
|2
|-
|210 L
|3876 mm
|1744 mm
|1452 mm
|5.4 metres
|CountrymanVSCooper S
|Volkswagen Golf GTI
|Rs. 53 LakhsOnwards
|261 bhp
|370 Nm
|Automatic
|7
|136 mm
|380 litres
|4289 mm
|1789 mm
|1471 mm
|5.45 metres
|CountrymanVSGolf GTI
|MINI Countryman E
|Rs. 54.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|460 litres
|4445 mm
|2069 mm
|1635 mm
|5.8 metres
|CountrymanVSCountryman E
|Max Power
|296 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Max Torque
|400 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|Engine
|1998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
MINI Countryman in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of MINI Countryman's petrol variant is 15.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). MINI Countryman JCW All4 comes with a 54 litres fuel tank.
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