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MINI Countryman

₹64.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4: Overview

The MINI JWC Countryman ALL4 has been launched in India at an introductory price of 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom). This new generation of the Countryman represents the brand’s largest and most performance-focused SUV yet, expanding significantly in size and presence compared to its predecessor. The model arrives as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit and is the only petrol-powered variant in the Countryman lineup for India. Positioned as a high-performance compact luxury SUV, it combines MINI’s motorsport DNA with everyday usability and modern design elements.

MINI JWC Countryman ALL4: Price

The MINI JCW Countryman ALL4 is priced at 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom, introductory).

MINI JWC Countryman ALL4: Launch Date

The performance-oriented Countryman ALL4 was launched in India in 14th Oct 2025. It marks the first appearance of the all-new generation of the Countryman range in the country and arrives as MINI continues expanding its product portfolio under the JWC (JCW) performance banner.

MINI JWC Countryman ALL4: Variants & Colours

In India, the Countryman ALL4 is offered as a single, fully loaded JCW variant. The SUV features signature design highlights such as the Chili Red roof and mirror caps, an octagonal front grille, and the redesigned JCW badge in a black-red-white finish. Customers can choose from a range of exterior colours, including , each complemented by contrasting roof options to emphasise MINI’s sporty character. The ALL4 comes equipped with 19-inch or optional 20-inch aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels wrapped in wider tyres for improved road grip and handling.

MINI JWC Countryman ALL4: Specs & Features

The MINI JCW Countryman ALL4 features a minimalist yet assertive design that retains the brand’s distinctive proportions while evolving into a larger, full-sized SUV format. The octagonal front grille, bold LED lighting signatures, and contrast roof detailing lend the vehicle a sporty stance. The red-accented exterior design pays homage to the JWC heritage, reinforcing the car’s performance-focused identity.

Inside, the cabin blends premium materials with motorsport-inspired styling. The red-and-black sports seats, upholstered in sustainable textile materials made from recycled polyester, offer strong lateral support. The dashboard design is centred around a circular OLED display that integrates infotainment, vehicle settings, and ambient lighting controls. The system includes MINI Experience Modes, which project dynamic lighting effects across the cabin, creating a visually engaging environment. The display is complemented by traditional toggle switches positioned below, preserving the brand’s signature interior theme.

The SUV also incorporates a built-in voice assistant, which enables natural voice interactions for navigation, entertainment, and vehicle functions. The spacious interior offers up to 1,450 litres of luggage capacity, emphasising the Countryman’s practicality alongside its performance credentials.

Under the bonnet, the SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine, producing 312 bhp between 5,750–6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque between 2,000–4,500 rpm. The engine is paired with an automatic transmission and MINI’s ALL4 all-wheel-drive system, enabling a 0–100 kmph sprint in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph (claimed). The drivetrain offers improved traction and stability across varied terrains, supported by optimised aerodynamics and a refined suspension setup.

MINI JWC Countryman ALL4: Safety

MINI has equipped the JCW Countryman ALL4 with a comprehensive suite of safety and driver assistance technologies. The Driving Assistant Professional package includes 12 ultrasonic sensors and four surround-view cameras that work together to enable Level 2 partial automation. This system supports adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, and semi-autonomous highway driving at speeds up to 60 kmph, where the driver can take their hands off the steering temporarily while maintaining supervision. Additional safety features include multiple airbags, traction and stability control systems, and an advanced braking package to ensure maximum control under high-speed driving conditions.

MINI JWC Countryman ALL4: Offers & Deals

At present, MINI is not offering any specific schemes on the JWC Countryman ALL4. However, interested buyers are recommended to check with the nearest dealership for exchange bonuses, financing options, and early-bird benefits on select variants. Customers may also avail of seasonal offers or partner bank incentives, subject to dealership availability.

MINI JWC Countryman ALL4: Rivals

The MINI JWC Countryman ALL4 competes against other premium compact SUVs in India such as MINI Cooper S, Volkswagen Golf GTI and MINI Countryman E.

MINI Countryman Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    15.4 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    296 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    505 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    400 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    4
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1735 kg
View All Countryman SpecsView specs icon

MINI Countryman Variants

MINI Countryman price starts at ₹ 64.9 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Countryman JCW All4
₹64.9 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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MINI Countryman Latest Updates

Calendar icon31 Jul 2026
Mini introduces an off-road Countryman with raised suspension and rugged features, targeting adventure enthusiasts and expanding its lifestyle offerings.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Jul 2026
The Kia Carens Clavis, Innova Crysta, and Kia Carnival offer diverse diesel MPV options in India, with varying prices and features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jun 2026
Mini is launching the affordable Countryman C SUV in India, competing with luxury rivals like BMW and Audi.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jun 2026
Mini will launch the Countryman C in India on June 17, offering a more affordable premium SUV option.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 May 2026
The article reviews various SUVs optimized for long-distance travel, highlighting performance, comfort, and features across different price ranges.Read Full Story

MINI Countryman Visual Comparison

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MINI Countryman comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
MINI Countryman
MINI Countryman image
Rs. 64.9 LakhsOnwards-296 bhp400 NmAutomatic10-505 litres4447 mm1843 mm1645 mm-
MINI Cooper SMINI Cooper S imageRs. 44.45 LakhsOnwards-201 bhp300 NmAutomatic2-210 L3876 mm1744 mm1452 mm5.4 metresCountrymanVSCooper S
Volkswagen Golf GTIVolkswagen Golf GTI imageRs. 53 LakhsOnwards
51
261 bhp370 NmAutomatic7136 mm380 litres4289 mm1789 mm1471 mm5.45 metresCountrymanVSGolf GTI
MINI Countryman EMINI Countryman E imageRs. 54.9 LakhsOnwards
4.681
---2-460 litres4445 mm2069 mm1635 mm5.8 metresCountrymanVSCountryman E

MINI Countryman Images

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MINI Countryman Alternatives

MINI Cooper S

MINI Cooper S

44.45 - 58.9 Lakhs
CountrymanvsCooper S
Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen Golf GTI

53 Lakhs
CountrymanvsGolf GTI
MINI Countryman E

MINI Countryman E

54.9 Lakhs
CountrymanvsCountryman E

MINI Countryman Related News

Made-in-India Mini Countryman C launching tomorrow; here's what to expect
Made-in-India Mini Countryman C launching tomorrow, here's what to expect
16 Jun 2026
The 2026 Mini Countryman C will arrive in India on June 17 with pre-bookings already underway.
Mini confirms June 17 launch for Countryman C in India
2 Jun 2026
The Mini Countryman C will launch in India as the new entry point to the brand's SUV lineup with local assembly, new features and competitive pricing.
Mini Countryman C launches soon; All you need to know about the upcoming SUV
25 Apr 2026
The MINI Countryman SE All4 electric crossover has been launched in India with an exclusive JCW trim and dual-electric motors enabling all-wheel drive
MINI Countryman SE All4 launched in India at 66.90 lakh. Check range, specs, and features
7 Nov 2025
The 2025 Mini JCW Countryman All4 feels like a true Mini squeezed into an SUV body - cheeky, nimble, and impossibly fun despite its size.
2025 Mini JCW Countryman All4 track review: Big, brash and purely mischievous
15 Oct 2025
View all
 MINI Countryman Related News

MINI Countryman Specifications and Features

Max Power296 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeHatchback
Max Torque400 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage15.4 kmpl
Engine1998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofYes
Max Speed250 kmph
View all Countryman specs and features

MINI Countryman Mileage

MINI Countryman in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of MINI Countryman's petrol variant is 15.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). MINI Countryman JCW All4 comes with a 54 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
JCW All4
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
15.4 kmpl

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