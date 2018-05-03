Saved Articles

HT Auto

MINI Countryman Cooper S

46.72 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
MINI Countryman Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Mileage14.34 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Countryman specs and features

Countryman Cooper S Latest Updates

Countryman is a 5 seater Hatchback which has 3 variants. The price of Countryman Cooper S (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 46.72 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 2.0 Petrol
  • Max Torque: 280 Nm @ 1350 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 47
  • BootSpace: 450
    • Mileage of Cooper S is 14.34 kmpl....Read More

    MINI Countryman Cooper S Price

    Cooper S
    ₹46.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    40,50,000
    RTO
    4,34,000
    Insurance
    1,87,631
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    46,72,131
    EMI@1,00,422/mo
    MINI Countryman Cooper S Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.0 Petrol
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    677
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    280 Nm @ 1350 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
    Mileage (ARAI)
    14.34
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    189 bhp @
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    12
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    205 / 55 R17
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multilink
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 55 R17
    Ground Clearance
    165
    Length
    4299
    Wheelbase
    2670
    Kerb Weight
    1583
    Height
    1557
    Width
    1822
    Bootspace
    450
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    4
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    47
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Optional
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Co-Driver Only
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    LCD Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Carbon Black
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    MINI Countryman Cooper S EMI
    EMI90,380 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    42,04,917
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    42,04,917
    Interest Amount
    12,17,887
    Payable Amount
    54,22,804

    MINI Countryman other Variants

    Cooper S JCW Inspired
    ₹50.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    43,90,000
    RTO
    4,68,000
    Insurance
    2,00,742
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    50,59,242
    EMI@1,08,743/mo
    Cooper Shadow Edition
    ₹56.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

    MINI Countryman Alternatives

    MINI Cooper

    MINI Cooper 3 Door Hatchback

    38 Lakhs Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    Countryman vs Cooper

    Popular MINI Cars

    • Popular
      View all  MINI Cars

