MINI Countryman Specifications

MINI Countryman is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 40,50,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 1998.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
MINI Countryman Specs

MINI Countryman comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Countryman measures 4,299 mm in length, 1,822 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. The ground clearance of Countryman ...Read More

MINI Countryman Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Cooper S JCW Inspired
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1350 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.34
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp @
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
677
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
12
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multilink
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R18
Ground Clearance
165
Length
4299
Wheelbase
2670
Kerb Weight
1583
Height
1557
Width
1822
Bootspace
450
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
47
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Optional
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
2
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Optional
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Carbon Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

MINI Countryman News

The new-generation MINI Countryman EV will be offered in two variants - E and SE
Next-generation MINI Countryman EV teased; specifications confirmed
6 Apr 2023
The new Mini Countryman EV's E base variant will get a 54 kWh battery pack, while the range-topping SE variant will get a 64 kWh battery.
New Mini Countryman EV to come with two battery choices, 268 hp AWD variant
9 Mar 2023
The exterior of the MINI Cooper S Countryman will come in Momentum Grey metallic colour.
BMW MINI Cooper S Countryman gets new Untamed edition
14 Mar 2022
New 2013 Mini Countryman Diesel review, test drive
New 2013 Mini Countryman Diesel review, test drive
20 Jul 2013
Tata Group will provide nearly 50 per cent of the UK's battery requirements once the gigafactory is setup by 2026 with JLR being its anchor customer
Tata Group to build $5 billion 40 GW battery cell gigafactory in the UK to supply JLR
20 Jul 2023
View all
 

MINI Countryman price starts at ₹ 40.5 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 43.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MINI Countryman comes in 2 variants. MINI Countryman top variant price is ₹ 43.9 Lakhs.

