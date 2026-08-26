MINI Cooper Key Specs
- Engine1998 cc
- Mileage16.3 kmpl
- Power189 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space211 litres
- Max Torque280 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
MINI Cooper is priced at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The MINI Cooper is available in 1 variant - 3 Door Hatchback.
MINI Cooper comes in six colour options: White Silver, Rooftop Grey, Chilli Red, British Racing Green, Midnight Black, Island Blue.
MINI Cooper comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1998 cc engine, and features a Hatchback body type.
MINI Cooper comes with a mileage of 16.3 kmpl (Company claimed).
MINI Cooper offers a 4 Seater configuration.
MINI Cooper is available in the 6 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The MINI Cooper 3-Door Hatchback offers iconic design and thrilling performance, but suffers from stiff suspension, limited practicality, high costs, cramped rear space, and low ground clearance.
|Max Power
|189 bhp
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|280 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine
|1998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
MINI Cooper in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of MINI Cooper's petrol variant is 17 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). MINI Cooper 3 Door Hatchback comes with a 44 litres fuel tank.
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