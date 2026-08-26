MINI Cooper Price:

MINI Cooper is priced at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for MINI Cooper?

The MINI Cooper is available in 1 variant - 3 Door Hatchback.

What are the MINI Cooper colour options?

MINI Cooper comes in six colour options: White Silver, Rooftop Grey, Chilli Red, British Racing Green, Midnight Black, Island Blue.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of MINI Cooper?

MINI Cooper comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1998 cc engine, and features a Hatchback body type.

What is the mileage of MINI Cooper?

MINI Cooper comes with a mileage of 16.3 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of MINI Cooper?

MINI Cooper offers a 4 Seater configuration.