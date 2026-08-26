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MINI Cooper

₹38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
101
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MINI Cooper Price:

MINI Cooper is priced at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for MINI Cooper?

The MINI Cooper is available in 1 variant - 3 Door Hatchback.

What are the MINI Cooper colour options?

MINI Cooper comes in six colour options: White Silver, Rooftop Grey, Chilli Red, British Racing Green, Midnight Black, Island Blue.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of MINI Cooper?

MINI Cooper comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1998 cc engine, and features a Hatchback body type.

What is the mileage of MINI Cooper?

MINI Cooper comes with a mileage of 16.3 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of MINI Cooper?

MINI Cooper offers a 4 Seater configuration.

MINI Cooper Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    16.3 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    189 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    211 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    280 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
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MINI Cooper Videos

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MINI Cooper Variants

MINI Cooper price starts at ₹ 38 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Cooper 3 Door Hatchback
₹38 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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MINI Cooper Latest Updates

Calendar icon26 Aug 2026
Mini India introduces 'Mod My Mini,' a customisation programme offering over 2.5 million design combinations for personalising Mini cars.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jul 2026
The Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Lexus ES, and Toyota Camry offer diverse luxury sedan options with varying powertrains and price points.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jun 2026
Several premium hatchbacks, including Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and Toyota Glanza, feature new updates and cruise control.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
The story compares various SUVs, highlighting their practicality, features, and appeal to buyers transitioning from sedans.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Apr 2026
Several top-rated Indian SUVs, including Mahindra XUV 3XO and Tata Harrier, excel in safety with 5-star NCAP ratings.Read Full Story
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MINI Cooper Images

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MINI Cooper Colours

MINI Cooper is available in the 6 Colours in India.

White Silver
Rooftop Grey
Chilli Red
British Racing Green
Midnight Black
Island Blue
White silver

MINI Cooper User Reviews & Ratings

4.8Engine & Performance
4.6Features
4.8Safety
4.9Design
3.8Value For Money
3.9Comfort
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MINI Cooper User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

The MINI Cooper 3-Door Hatchback offers iconic design and thrilling performance, but suffers from stiff suspension, limited practicality, high costs, cramped rear space, and low ground clearance.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconIconic retro-modern styling
  • check circle iconExhilarating handling and performance
  • check circle iconHigh-quality interior with luxury materials
  • check circle iconAdvanced technology features
  • check circle iconEffortless power delivery

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconStiff suspension on rough roads
  • warning iconLimited boot space
  • warning iconHigh maintenance and spare parts costs
  • warning iconRear seat space is cramped
  • warning iconLow ground clearance on speed bumps
Overpriced Hatch
mini cooper s has iconic road presence and punchy 201 bhp motor, but value for money proposition is weak. on road price crosses 52 lakhs in major cities while offering space equivalent to compact hatchbacks. suitable strictly as toy or secondary weekend car for enthusiasts.
By: Prakash Menon (Aug 17, 2026)
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Low Ground Height
powerful turbo petrol motor and quick steering make it enjoyable on smooth tarmac roads. however, low ground clearance scrapes on large unpaved speed bumps with full passenger load. rear legroom is cramped and spare tyre is not provided in boot area.
By: Subhash Rawat (Aug 17, 2026)
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Tight Rear Seats
love retro toggle switches and circular dashboard layout, but rear seat space is practically unusable for grown adults. stiff ride quality over broken tarmac makes city commute uncomfortable. overpriced compared to regular luxury hatchbacks considering feature list provided.
By: Anil Saxena (Aug 17, 2026)
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Bumpy City Ride
beautiful styling and retro toggle controls inside cabin, but everyday ride comfort is compromised by stiff sport suspension setup. road noise gets loud over coarse highway surfaces and boot space is very limited for grocery runs or holiday luggage bags.
By: Harish Tripathi (Aug 17, 2026)
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Firm Ride Setup
mini cooper delivers great handling and cornering stability, but suspension setup is bone jarring on bad roads. circular touchscreen interface looks cool but navigating options while driving is distracting. mileage in traffic is disappointing at 9.5 kmpl.
By: Sunil Bhardwaj (Aug 17, 2026)
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MINI Cooper Related News

The Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition features exclusive GP-inspired styling and will be limited to only 30 units in India.
MINI Cooper S GP edition: 5 things you should know
20 May 2026
The Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition is limited to just 30 units in India, priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>58.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition launched in India, prices start at 58.90 lakh
19 May 2026
Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition features exclusive styling elements for its 30-unit India run.
Mini opens bookings for Cooper S GP Inspired Edition; Only 30 units earmarked for India
6 May 2026
The MINI Convertible JCW Pack brings sportier styling, a folding soft top and a 204 bhp turbo-petrol engine.
Mini Convertible John Cooper Works Pack launched in India at 61.50 lakh
28 Apr 2026
The MINI Cooper S Victory Edition in Chili Red with its signature white stripe.
MINI Cooper S Victory Edition launched in India at 57.50 lakh, pays tribute to 1965 Monte Carlo rally win
20 Mar 2026
View all
 MINI Cooper Related News

MINI Cooper Specifications and Features

Max Power189 bhp
Body TypeHatchback
AirbagsYes
Max Torque280 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage16.3 kmpl
Engine1998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Cooper specs and features

MINI Cooper Mileage

MINI Cooper in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of MINI Cooper's petrol variant is 17 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). MINI Cooper 3 Door Hatchback comes with a 44 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
3 Door Hatchback
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
17

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