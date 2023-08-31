HT Auto
MINI Cooper and Countryman EVs to make global debut tomorrow

Ahead of the global debut of the 2024 Mini Cooper EV and Countryman EV on September 1, the automaker has teased both the vehicles for one last time. The teaser shows the silhouette of the models and their shining headlights. The new models will come based on the Spotlight electric-vehicle-focused platform that has a longer wheelbase and wider track than the existing models.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Aug 2023, 17:39 PM
As per the information already available, the base Cooper E trim will use a 40 kilowatt-hour battery providing around 240 miles or 386 kilometres of range. It will come paired to an electric motor churning out 181 horsepower. The Cooper SE will be the more potent grade. It will come with a 54-kWh battery pack and a 215-hp electric motor.

Also Read : Just launched MINI Charged Edition is limited to only 20 units

MINI has already revealed the Cooper EV's interior which will come with a simplified layout by making the circular screen on the dashboard perform infotainment and instrument functions. There will be a head-up display ahead of the driver and an oval-shaped piece on the center stack including some physical buttons.

Coming to the Countryman, it will share its platform with the BMW iX1. There will be the base E trim with a single motor making 188 hp and a 54-kWh battery. It will also get a John Cooper Works variant eventually.

In the United Kingdom, prices for these models will start at around the equivalent of $37,730 (30,000 pounds) while sales begin in that market in the summer of 2024.

Both the electric MINIs will be a part of the BMW Group's electrification presentation at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany, starting in September. Other debuts from the brand will include the i Vision Circular and i Vision Dee concepts. The i7 will be there in an armored variant while the iX5 Hydrogen will show off the automaker's fuel cell tech.

First Published Date: 31 Aug 2023, 17:39 PM IST

