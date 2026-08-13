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TATA Punch

₹5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5Expert Score
4.3
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The micro-SUV segment in India continues to thrive, and the Tata Punch stands firmly as a dominant leader in this space. Combining rugged SUV styling with compact city-friendly proportions, the car delivers an excellent balance of practicality, comfort, and top-tier passenger protection. The 2026 iteration introduces a thoroughly refreshed look, modernised cabin tech, and high-performance powertrain upgrades that solidify its value proposition for modern car buyers.

With an authoritative stance, high ground clearance, and an impressive safety portfolio, this vehicle remains a compelling alternative to conventional hatchbacks and subcompact crossovers.

Tata Punch Price and Variants

To cater to a diverse spectrum of buyers and budgets, the micro-SUV is available in 26 distinct variants across multiple fuel configurations. The 2026 Tata Punch price starts from 5.59 Lakh for the entry-level trim and goes up to 10.55 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end luxury model.

The lineup is organised across primary personas: Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished. Below is the comprehensive ex-showroom price distribution across key configurations:

Model / VariantRevotron Petrol MTRevotron Petrol AMTiCNG MTiCNG AMTiTurbo MT
Smart 5.59 Lakh 6.69 Lakh
Pure 6.49 Lakh 7.49 Lakh
Pure Plus 6.99 Lakh 7.54 Lakh 7.99 Lakh 8.54 Lakh
Pure Plus S 7.34 Lakh 7.89 Lakh 8.34 Lakh
Adventure 7.59 Lakh 8.14 Lakh 8.59 Lakh 9.14 Lakh 8.29 Lakh
Adventure S 7.94 Lakh 8.94 Lakh 9.49 Lakh
Accomplished 8.29 Lakh 8.84 Lakh 9.29 Lakh
Accomplished Plus S 8.99 Lakh 9.54 Lakh 10.54 Lakh 9.79 Lakh

(Note: Prices listed are introductory ex-showroom figures and subject to local taxation or adjustments.)

Reworked Exterior and Premium Design

The exterior styling takes direct inspiration from its modern electric sibling, shifting towards a sharper, highly minimalist aesthetic.

  • The Front Fascia: The nose section is flatter and more horizontal, departing from the rounded profiling of previous generations. Sleek LED lighting signatures are mounted higher up, while the main headlamp clusters sit lower down in aggressively sculpted bumper enclosures.
  • Side and Rear Profiles: While the muscular wheel arches and functional 193 mm ground clearance remain intact, a fresh set of precision-cut alloy wheels adds a premium touch. The rear receives newly designed tail lamps connected by a prominent full-width decorative element, emphasising its wide and planted footprint.

Upgraded Interiors and Next-Gen Features

Step inside the cabin, and the cabin introduces a substantial tech transformation aimed at comfort and daily convenience.

  • Infotainment & Digital Displays: The old 7-inch display is replaced by a massive, free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with slimmer bezels, offering fluid touch responsiveness and smartphone integration. This is paired with a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster that provides clear telemetry data to the driver.
  • Cabin Comforts: The cabin gains a contemporary two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. Depending on the chosen trim level, occupants enjoy dual-tone upholstery themes, integrated front and rear centre armrests, a wireless smartphone charger with an Xpress Cool function, and a fast 65W Type-C front charging port.
  • Storage Space: For long journeys, standard petrol models feature a generous 366-litre boot capacity. Thanks to the clever space-saving twin-cylinder technology, the alternative fuel setup retains a highly usable 210 litres of luggage space.

Engine Options, Performance, and Transmission

The 2026 mechanical options expand significantly, now giving drivers three distinct engine options to suit different driving styles:

  1. 1.2L Revotron Naturally Aspirated Petrol: The reliable 1199 cc three-cylinder motor pushes out 87.8 PS of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT).
  2. 1.2L Revotron iCNG: Focusing on exceptional running economy without sacrificing storage, this setup generates 73.4 PS of power and 103 Nm of torque when running on natural gas. Crucially, it comes with a choice of a 5-speed manual or a highly convenient 5-speed AMT—making it one of the rare automatic options in this segment.
  3. 1.2L iTurbo Petrol (New Addition): Borrowed from larger siblings, this turbocharged unit satisfies performance enthusiasts by pumping out 120 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque, controlled exclusively through a slick-shifting 6-speed manual transmission.

Technical Performance Summary

Specification1.2L Revotron Petrol1.2L Revotron iCNG1.2L Turbo Petrol
Engine Capacity1199 cc1199 cc1199 cc
Max Power87.8 PS @ 6000 rpm73.4 PS @ 6000 rpm120 PS @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque115 Nm @ 3250 rpm103 Nm @ 3500 rpm170 Nm @ 1750–4000 rpm
Transmission5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT6-speed MT
ARAI Mileage18 to 20 kmpl18 to 20 kmpl (equivalent)18 to 20 kmpl

Uncompromised Safety Standards

Safety continues to be a cornerstone for this micro-SUV. It proudly carries a 5-star safety rating from the Bharat NCAP (B-NCAP) crash test protocols, providing peace of mind for family buyers.

To achieve this benchmark, the structural integrity is supported by an array of active and passive safety technologies:

  • 6 Airbags fitted as a standard feature across all variants.
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Corner Stability Control.
  • Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).
  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages for younger passengers.
  • Advanced driver assistance aids include a 360-degree camera view, a blind-spot monitor, and an indirect Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (iTPMS).

Direct Market Competitors

Operating in a fiercely contested price bracket, the vehicle faces direct competition from several well-established models:

  • Hyundai Exter: Known for its extensive feature list and smooth four-cylinder refined engine options.
  • Maruti Suzuki Fronx: A slightly larger crossover alternative focusing on premium aesthetics and fuel efficiency.
  • Renault Kiger & Nissan Magnite: Budget-friendly compact options that emphasise large cabin spaces and turbo alternatives.

Tata Punch Facelift 2026 FAQ

What is the safety rating of Tata Punch?

The Tata Punch continues to maintain its reputation as one of the safest cars in its segment, carrying a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. It comes equipped with 6 airbags as standard across variants.

Does Tata Punch have a 360-degree camera?

Yes, the 2026 update adds a 360-degree camera system on the higher variants to improve driver confidence and safety in tight urban spaces.

What are the standard safety features in Tata Punch?

Standard safety features include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, and hill hold assist. The facelift also includes blind-spot monitoring visuals displayed on the infotainment screen.

What are the key interior features of the Tata Punch?

The cabin features a new 10.25-inch Ultra View HD touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a voice-assisted electric sunroof, an air purifier, and a wireless smartphone charger.

How has the design of the Tata Punch changed?

The 2026 model features a redesigned front fascia with repositioned headlamps and a modern grille. At the rear, it now sports a full-width LED light bar connecting the redesigned tail lamps and a restyled rear bumper.

Does Tata Punch come with a Turbo engine?

Yes, the facelift introduces a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 118 hp and 170 Nm of torque, catering to those looking for better performance.

What is the starting price of Tata Punch?

The 2026 Tata Punch Facelift launched with an introductory price starting at 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Smart MT variant.

Which is the top-end variant of Tata Punch?

The top-spec variant is the Accomplished Plus (S) iCNG AMT, priced at approximately 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers the convenience of an automatic transmission with factory-fitted CNG.

What are the fuel and transmission options for Tata Punch?

The Tata Punch is available in Petrol and CNG options. Transmission choices include a 5-speed Manual and a 5-speed AMT. Notably, it remains one of the few cars to offer an AMT with CNG.

Tata Punch Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1199 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18-20 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    72 - 118 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    210 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    103 - 170 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
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Tata Punch Videos

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Tata Punch Facelift’s Off-Road Capabilities on Display
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Tata Punch Facelift’s Off-Road Capabilities on Display

Tata Punch Facelift’s Off-Road Capabilities on Display
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Tata Punch Facelift’s Off-Road Capabilities on Display

Tata Punch Facelift launched in India: Here’s complete price list
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Tata Punch Facelift launched in India: Here’s complete price list

Tata Punch Facelift Launch Date Announced #automobile #cars
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Tata Punch Facelift Launch Date Announced #automobile #cars

Tata Punch Variants

Tata Punch price starts at ₹ 5.59 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Punch comes in 26 variants. Tata Punch's top variant is Accomplished Plus (S) iCNG AMT.
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
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26 Variants Available
Punch Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch Pure MT
₹6.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Punch Smart MT CNG
₹6.69 Lakhs*
1199 cc
CNG
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Tata Punch Latest Updates

Calendar icon13 Aug 2026
Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch are competitive micro SUVs in India with varying EMI costs based on variants.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
The micro SUV segment thrives with strong sales; Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter lead the competition.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Aug 2026
Tata Punch achieves 8 lakh sales milestone, becoming fastest-selling SUV in India with diverse powertrains and features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 Jul 2026
The Tata Punch Adventure offers versatile engine options, rich features, and robust safety at an affordable price.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 Jun 2026
Tata Motors teases the rugged Tata Punch HBX Edition, showcasing customization options inspired by the 2020 concept.Read Full Story

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Tata Punch comparison with similar Cars

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Tata Punch
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Tata Punch Expert Review

By: HT Auto Desk
By: HT Auto Desk

Pros

Great ride qualityPowerful engineBig infotainment system

Cons

AMT gearbox performance⁠No 60:40 Rear Seat split

SUVs have become a popular commodity in India, as every second or third car is an SUV. The rise in popularity came with sub-categories opening up, wherein automakers made SUVs more affordable and accessible in different dimensions. One of the most popular segments in the SUV market currently is the sub-compact SUV segment. A combination of rugged looks and affordable pricing, it oozes appeal and makes a strong case for itself. Tata Punch, when it was first launched in 2021, made a case for itself. It wasn’t exactly a sub-compact SUV since it was smaller in dimensions, but the stance, the design and the appeal screamed SUV while its looks made it look like a much smaller sibling of the Harrier. Despite getting a mid-life update in 2024, there were no big updates when it came to the exterior in a market where the designs of competitors were frequently changing. However, after four and a half long years, Tata decided to switch things up with the Punch and introduce a new avatar, something which is more rugged, more SUV-like and more powerful. Here’s my first drive experience of the new Tata Punch facelift:

Tata Punch Facelift: Exterior

The new Tata Punch facelift gets a revised front fascia. It now boasts a beefier front bumper, which was relatively flat in the outgoing model. Not only that, but the DRLs have been slimmed down. The headlight has been replaced with more angular ones like the ones found in the Nexon, Curvv and Harrier, aligning the Punch’s design language to that of its bigger siblings. The piano black grille has also been swapped out. The tri-arrow design elements on the lower grille and upper grille have been completely done away with (at least on the exterior) as Tata has incorporated a design with rectangular slats. In addition to that, the lower bumper also gets a bull bar bumper element, giving an illusion of the car’s rugged appeal. Something which is completely new is the front camera that the micro SUV gets as part of its 360-degree camera setup.

Tata Punch gets a new front fascia
Tata Punch gets a new front fascia

On the sides, the outside rear-view mirrors get a piano black treatment as they boast blind spot detection cameras. Not much has changed from the sides as it gets the same black cladding in the lower part of the doors and wheel arches. The silhouette also looks similar to the outgoing model. It carries over the same 16-inch alloy wheels from its mid-life update model; however, the design has changed. Interestingly, the ground clearance of the car has gone up by 6mm from 187mm to 193mm. This, in turn, has increased the Tata Punch’s water wading capacity to 400mm from 350mm.

The rear profile of the car gets rectangular slat elements in the taillight, replacing the tri-arrow design. The Tata Punch’s facelift gets connected LED taillamps, which indicate its close relationship with the Nexon and Altroz. The rear bumper has been revised as well, getting a skid plate and a new bumper design. However, the Tata Punch’s facelift continues to get only two rear parking sensors while the cars priced similarly to the Punch get four rear parking sensors, something I felt should have been improved in the facelift. The position of the rear camera has been changed in the Tata Punch facelift. It has been lowered and integrated into the bumper rather than the underside of the Tata logo, like the outgoing model. Owing to the camera being placed in the centre of the rear bumper, the boot opening button has been slightly shifted to the right to accommodate the camera.

The boot space remains the same at 366L, but with the twin-CNG tanks placed in the boot, it is reduced massively to 210L. In CNG variants, the spare tyre is placed underneath the body to accommodate the CNG tanks.

Overall, it’s a good-looking car, especially in the Caramel and Coorg Cloud colour option, while Cyantific and Bengal Rouge give it more character. However, I feel that the tri-arrow design was central to the Punch’s character and doing away with that leaves the car with less of it.

Tata Punch Facelift: Interior

Interior layout of the Tata Punch facelift
Interior layout of the Tata Punch facelift

The Tata Punch facelift’s interior has not changed a whole lot. While there are changes, the layout looks similar to that of the outgoing model. It features a similar button layout when it comes to the door panels. In addition to that, it gets a black and white layered dashboard design, with a tri-arrow design incorporated in the dashboard, much like the pre-facelift model. Moreover, the Tata Punch facelift gets a centre armrest, a 10.24-inch infotainment system, rear AC vents and a single-pane sunroof, which has been carried over from the mid-life update the micro SUV received in 2024.

A few things that have changed are the 7-inch instrument cluster, which is now completely digital. It gets touch-based air conditioner controls carried over from the Punch EV, along with a new Tata twin-spoke steering wheel and an illuminated logo. It gets a new blue and grey dual-tone interior. The seats have been made more comfortable with added bolstering and under-thigh support. The new Tata Punch facelift gets a wireless charger, 360-degree camera, hill-descent control and quick cooling feature, which is useful in summers. CNG models will have a CNG button to switch the car from CNG to petrol mode.

The steering can be adjusted by tilting it. There is no telescopic adjustment. The seat height also has to be adjusted manually. However, the new Punch facelift compromises on its storage capacity, especially in the centre console, because of the armrest. It gets two small-sized cup holders, one of which would not be usable if the armrest is slid to the front. The door bins are big enough to handle storing multiple things, including an umbrella, a one-litre water bottle and a few daily necessities like a sunglasses case or a wallet.

The interior now gets a new steering wheel, which is taken from the new Tata vehicles.
The interior now gets a new steering wheel, which is taken from the new Tata vehicles.

The rear seats also follow suit with the first row, with increased under-thigh support. The rear of the front seats has been scooped out to give the rear-row passengers more leg room. The Tata Punch facelift can accommodate three individuals, but it might be a squeeze. There are pockets at the back of the front seats to store something if you would like to. There is a centre armrest, but it does not have any cupholders. The overall comfort in the Tata Punch’s cabin has not changed as the car continues to be extremely comfortable for long hauls or highway journeys, especially since it has cruise control.

Tata Punch Facelift: Engine Options

The Tata Punch facelift comes with three engine options now: a 1.2L naturally aspirated Revotron engine producing 86.5 hp and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission, a 1.2L i Turbo engine producing 118 hp and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a 1.2L Revotron CNG engine producing 72.3 hp and 103 Nm of torque, available with manual and AMT transmission options.

Tata Punch Facelift: Drive Review

We drove the CNG variant with an AMT transmission first. We went for a drive at 7:30 am in Pune, which was relatively quiet. No traffic, no bustling streets, it was very un-Pune-like. But I did enjoy the open stretches of road and the ease of driving the AMT offers with the CNG variant.

The Punch CNG is also offered with an AMT transmission.
The Punch CNG is also offered with an AMT transmission.

The car handles well and has agile steering, making you feel connected to the car. It goes wherever you direct it to. Lane changes at both low and high-speeds along with a relatively short turning radius, make the Tata Punch facelift a very easy-to-drive car, especially in tough city conditions. The suspension setup has been kept on the softer side, which helps it filter the biggest of potholes and provides insulation to the cabin, so you are not bothered by big potholes, which is the case in every city in India.

I drove it across an off-road obstacle course, and the ease with which the Tata Punch facelift handled them was, quite frankly, astonishing. You wouldn’t expect a front-wheel drive car to be able to do what it did. We went through a course which consisted of axle twisters, side incline, rumble strips, log bed, see-saw and hill ascent and descent, along with water wading, vehicle articulation, 90-degree drop, steps, rock bed and a trench, among others, to push the car to its maximum, and I came out rather impressed with what I saw.

The new Punch comes with some pretty decent off-road angles.
The new Punch comes with some pretty decent off-road angles.

Coming back to the city, it handled the traffic and crowded traffic junctions pretty well, thanks to its crawl mode. While the car is pretty easy to drive, the AMT transmission is a little more complex than that. I drove the car in both CNG and Petrol and the difference in performance was noticeable.

CNG Mode

The car in CNG mode had to be driven with a gentle throttle input for it to shift smoothly from one gear to another. Flooring the pedal would create chaos for the car as there would be a good five to six-second delay in response, and then it would shift two gears down, allowing the torque to propel the car forward, which can be problematic, especially when you need to make a quick overtake. While you can take control manually through the gear lever or the paddle shifters, which are new to the Tata Punch facelift, there still remains a lag when shifting manually as well. At certain points in time, I felt that there was more lag while shifting through the paddle shifters rather than the car doing it all on its own in auto mode.

Tata Motors has placed the CNG tanks underneath the boot space and you also get a spare wheel.
Tata Motors has placed the CNG tanks underneath the boot space and you also get a spare wheel.

Not only that, but the car took some time to gain momentum, especially on highways. In the city, the car performed well despite the shifts being noticeable. However, take it out on open stretches of road and the Tata Punch facelift will be like a fish out of water.

Petrol Mode

The performance of the Tata Punch facelift changed significantly when it came to just a petrol-powered engine. The car felt more powerful instantly; there was more power at disposal. The CNG variant loses out on the extra 14.2 bhp and 12 Nm of torque, which the petrol engine readily offers. It tackled the city traffic with relative ease as gear shifts were noticeable but smooth since I was driving it with gentle throttle inputs.

The change in power delivery was noticeable when I drove it on the highways. The extra power was readily available, and the five-second lag in CNG mode suddenly came down to three seconds before the power kicked in.

I-Turbo Variant

During the latter half of the day, we got our hands on the 1.2L turbocharged engine-powered Tata Punch, and it really changed my mood. While I was struggling to get up to speed on the highways, this engine completely blew me away with its exhilarating acceleration. The increase of 30 bhp and 55 Nm of torque over the NA petrol engine meant that it didn’t feel underpowered, like the CNG and Petrol variants did. The complaints of the Punch being underpowered had been taken into consideration by Tata, which led to the company fitting the Punch with the Nexon’s petrol engine. The surge of power kicked in at around 3,000 rpm and went all the way up to 6,000 rpm.

This is the first time that we get to see a turbo petrol engine with the Punch.
This is the first time that we get to see a turbo petrol engine with the Punch.

The car felt stable at triple-digit speeds and held up pretty well. It was never felt out of its comfort zone, be it in the city or on the highways. The Tata Punch facelift never felt out of control. Being lighter than the Nexon meant it would be faster. The turbocharged petrol option comes mated to a six-speed manual only. The gearbox was hard to use, and you would really have to wrestle with it in order to make gear shifts, even though the clutch is pretty smooth. I felt that Tata Punch i-Turbo’s performance could be maximised if the company fitted it with a torque converter automatic.

I never had back pain while I was driving the car since the seats were comfortable. Operating the infotainment screen was a happy experience since the touchscreen was slick and responded promptly to the inputs I gave. It connected seamlessly to my phone, even if I had stepped out of the car or switched it off. The touch-based climate control is something I’m not a fan of since I had to take my eyes off the road to adjust the AC. Despite the toggle switches to increase or decrease the fan speed and temperature on the Tata Punch facelift, the rest of the functions have to be activated or deactivated by touching the respective functions on the panel, which can be quite distracting.

Overall, I feel that Tata has addressed most of the consumer concerns with the outgoing model. It is a capable micro SUV which can handle traffic, bad roads or even no roads at all. It has come up as a well-rounded product with something for every consumer, whether it be for people who like to go on frequent road trips, performance maniacs or office-going people. The price point makes it even sweeter with the starting ex-showroom price set at 5.59 lakh with the range going all the way up to 10.54 lakh, offering petrol-CNG, petrol and turbocharged petrol models to choose from.

Words: Saptak Bardhan

(Note to readers: The drive was organised by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. The views and opinions expressed in the review are solely those of the author.)

Tata Punch Images

Tata Punch Image 1
Tata Punch Image 2
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Tata Punch Image 5
Tata Punch Image 6

Tata Punch Colours

Tata Punch is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Pristine White
Bengal Rouge
Daytona Grey
Coorg Clouds
Cyantafic Blue
Caramel
Pristine white

Tata Punch Alternatives

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

5.81 - 10.35 Lakhs
PunchvsKiger
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

5.81 - 9.61 Lakhs
PunchvsExter
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs
PunchvsFronx
Citroen C3X

Citroen C3X

7.91 - 9.9 Lakhs
PunchvsC3X
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

5.65 - 11.13 Lakhs
PunchvsMagnite

Tata Punch User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.8Safety
4.6Design
4.5Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Tata Punch User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The 2026 Tata Punch facelift offers a unique design, enhanced safety features, versatile performance, and improved service quality, making it ideal for families and city driving.

What Got Better?

  • check circle icon5-star safety rating with 6 airbags
  • check circle iconspacious and plush interior with updated tech
  • check circle iconexcellent ride quality and stability
  • check circle iconattractive LED lighting and sunroof
  • check circle icongood ground clearance for rough roads

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconAMT gearbox can be jerky
  • warning icon3-cylinder engine gets vocal after 3000 RPM
  • warning iconaverage fuel economy in city driving
  • warning iconstiff suspension on potholes

User Reviews

Feature rich SUV
Got wireless android auto and digital cluster. AC cools the cabin rapidly even in peak summers. Very satisfied with purchase.
By: Ankit Tiwari (Jul 20, 2026)
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Amazing boot space
I was skeptical about luggage capacity but twin tank tech changes the game completely. Flat floor board helps to stack bags easily.
By: Harsh Saxena (Jul 20, 2026)
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Perfect daily ride
Driving 60km daily and fuel pocket pinch is almost gone. Seating position gives dominant view of road ahead. Zero complaints till now.
By: Abhishek Srivastava (Jul 20, 2026)
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Ultimate comfort
Rear seat legroom is great for elderly parents. Headroom is also decent. AC vents at back keeps everyone cool. Great highway cruiser.
By: Mohit Bansal (Jul 20, 2026)
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Tech loaded car
Voice assisted sunroof is a big hit among family members. Cluster shows real time cng level accurately. Digital interface looks futuristic.
By: Sumit Thakur (Jul 20, 2026)
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Tata Punch EV vs Kia Syros EV: Monthly EMI comparison
11 Aug 2026
Tata Punch EV scored 5 out of 5 star rating in the crash test.
Tata Punch EV Facelift scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test
29 Jul 2026
The Punch HBX Edition will come with cosmetic changes only.
Tata Punch HBX Edition teased ahead of launch
28 Jun 2026
Tata Punch, with is feature packed appearance and loads of safety features, promises a significantly better proposition than Fronx.
Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx top variant spec comparison: Prices, features, safety
26 Jun 2026
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 Tata Punch Related News
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Tata Punch Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power72-118 bhp
Body TypeCompact SUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque103-170 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage20 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
SunroofYes
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