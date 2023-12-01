Punch is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 14 variants. The price of Punch Pure MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.15 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Punch is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 14 variants. The price of Punch Pure MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.15 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Pure MT is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Turn Indicators on ORVM, Heater, Cabin-Boot Access, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 Revotron Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 BootSpace: 366 Mileage of Pure MT is 18.97 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less