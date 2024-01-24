Tata Punch EV: Interiors

The cabin of the Punch EV is where Tata has done bulk of the work, ensuring that this here is several steps ahead of not just its ICE counterpart but from interiors of even the Tiago EV and Tigor EV. And why not because the Punch EV is positioned above both of these electric models.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the Tata Punch EV.

There are two key aspects to the cabin of the Punch EV - the feel and features. In case of the former, the Punch EV gets semi-leatherette seats and has a light-coloured thematic play. Complete with the sunroof on top and the sufficiently large windows, the cabin does feel airy even if the rear-seat space is still every bit as compromised as before. Nothing has changed in terms of exterior dimensions and so, this was already assumed. And then there is the feature list.

A free-standing main display screen and a steering wheel that has been carried forward from the Nexon are some of the big highlights inside Punch EV.

Unfortunately, the rear-seat passengers are not even compensated for a general lack of space with comfort features - no rear AC vents, no charging points and no cup holders either on the armrest in the middle. But on the flipside, the driver and front passenger is pampered like newly weds. A new 10.25-inch free-standing main screen takes a place of prominence on the dashboard and has a crisp display feed while also being intuitive to use. A slew of apps, including streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney Hotstar, are available for download. And in terms of practicality, the feed from the surround-view cameras are great as well. Then there is a 10.25-inch all-digital driver display screen as well and one key highlight here is that Google Maps can be transferred from the main display to here.

Space for rear-seat passengers inside the Punch EV remains a concern because of how limited it is.

The center console is well appointed with a phygital set up for controlling air conditioning. Just two physical buttons to control the airflow speed and temperature while rest falling on touch buttons is a great way forward. Then there is the familiar drive dial in its jewelled circular shape, two buttons for drive modes, plenty of cupholders and an array of options for charging your phone through cables. And just in case your phone supports the function, there is wireless charging as well although using to to power our iPhone 13 was terribly slow.

The other feature highlights include voice-enabled commands for Alexa, Google, Siri and Tata, ventilated front seats, support from Tata's Z-Connect mobile application, air-purification system and a decent sound set-up.

Boot space remains at around 366 litres which is adequate for small families but the Punch EV also offers a small storage space under the bonnet. The Frunk (front trunk) can hold items up to five kilos and while it does feel a bit flimsy, is a nifty addition nonetheless. Tata has also played it smart by offering no spare wheel and instead, putting a puncture-repair kit at the back.

The cargo area in the Punch EV is adequate and large suitcases can be piled on top of one, thanks to the depth available. Not having a spare wheel helps too.