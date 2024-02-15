Punch EV is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 20 variants. The price of Punch EV Empowered Plus S long Range 7.2 Fast Charger (top model) in Delhi is Punch EV is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 20 variants. The price of Punch EV Empowered Plus S long Range 7.2 Fast Charger (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 16.35 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Empowered Plus S long Range 7.2 Fast Charger is 37 litres & Automatic - 1 Gears, Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: Transmission: Automatic - 1 Gears, Paddle Shift Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres BootSpace: 366 litres ...Read MoreRead Less