Tata Punch EV Specifications

Tata Punch EV comes in twenty electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Punch EV measures 3,857 mm in length, 1,742 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,445 mm. The ground clearance of Punch EV is 190 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Punch EV sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Punch EV price starts at ₹ 10.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Punch EV comes in 20 variants. Tata Punch EV top variant price is ₹ 15.49 Lakhs.
₹10.99 Lakhs*
25 KWh
315 Km
₹11.49 Lakhs*
25 KWh
315 Km
₹11.99 Lakhs*
25 KWh
315 Km
₹12.49 Lakhs*
25 KWh
315 Km
₹12.79 Lakhs*
25 KWh
315 Km
₹12.99 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
₹13.29 Lakhs*
25 KWh
315 Km
₹13.29 Lakhs*
25 KWh
315 Km
₹13.49 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
₹13.49 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
₹13.79 Lakhs*
35 KWh
315 Km
₹13.99 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
₹13.99 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
₹14.49 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
₹14.49 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
₹14.49 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
₹14.99 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
₹14.99 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
₹14.99 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
₹15.49 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
