Tata Punch EV Specifications

Tata Punch EV is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 10,99,000 in India. It is available in 20 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
4.5 out of 5
10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Tata Punch EV Specs

Tata Punch EV comes in twenty electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Punch EV measures 3,857 mm in length, 1,742 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,445 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

Tata Punch EV Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Empowered Plus S long Range 7.2 Fast Charger
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
35 kWh
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.5 seconds
Driving Range
421 Km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Paddle Shift
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
120 bhp 190 Nm
Fuel Type
Electric
Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Length
3857 mm
Wheelbase
2445 mm
Height
1633 mm
Width
1742 mm
Bootspace
366 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
Driver
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
7 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / White
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Tata Punch EV News

The Punch EV is offered with two battery pack options while the Citroen eC3 gets only one battery pack option
Tata Punch EV vs Citroen eC3: Which EV to go for?
11 Feb 2024
Punch EV is available in multiple colour options, two battery choices and with three personas or customisation levels.
Tata Punch EV, first drive review: An electric SUV to rule them all?
24 Jan 2024
Tata Punch EV is the second electric SUV from the homegrown automaker after the highly successful Nexon EV.
Tata Punch EV deliveries commence across India
22 Jan 2024
Tata Punch EV has been launched in India at a pricing range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
From six airbags to a 360-degree camera: Tata Punch EV safety features detailed
19 Jan 2024
Tata Motors plans to introduce four more electric cars this year after the Punch EV made its debut. The upcoming electric cars from Tata will include Harrier EV, Curvv, EV, Sierra EV and Altroz EV.
With Punch EV, Tata Motors aims big growth in electric car segment. Four more to launch this year
18 Jan 2024
View all
 Tata Punch EV News

Tata Punch EV Variants & Price List

Tata Punch EV price starts at ₹ 10.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 15.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Punch EV comes in 20 variants. Tata Punch EV top variant price is ₹ 15.49 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Smart 3.3
10.99 Lakhs*
25 KWh
315 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Smart Plus 3.3
11.49 Lakhs*
25 KWh
315 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Adventure 3.3
11.99 Lakhs*
25 KWh
315 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Adventure S 3.3
12.49 Lakhs*
25 KWh
315 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Empowered 3.3
12.79 Lakhs*
25 KWh
315 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Adventure Long Range 3.3
12.99 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Empowered Plus 3.3
13.29 Lakhs*
25 KWh
315 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Empowered S 3.3
13.29 Lakhs*
25 KWh
315 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Adventure Long Range 7.2 Fast Charger
13.49 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Adventure S Long Range 3.3
13.49 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Empowered Plus S 3.3
13.79 Lakhs*
35 KWh
315 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Empowered Long Range 3.3
13.99 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Adventure S Long Range 7.2 Fast Charger
13.99 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Empowered Plus Long Range 3.3
14.49 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Empowered Long Range 7.2 Fast Charger
14.49 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Empowered S Long Range 3.3
14.49 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Empowered Plus S long Range 3.3
14.99 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Empowered S Long Range 7.2 Fast Charger
14.99 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Empowered Plus Long Range 7.2 Fast Charger
14.99 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Empowered Plus S long Range 7.2 Fast Charger
15.49 Lakhs*
35 KWh
421 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

