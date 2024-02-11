Tata Punch EV Specifications

Tata Punch EV comes in twenty electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Punch EV measures 3,857 mm in length, 1,742 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,445 mm. The ground clearance of Punch EV is 190 mm. A five-seat model, Tata Punch EV sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less