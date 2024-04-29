Tata Punch EV vs Tata Punch petrol vs Tata Punch CNG: Price and specification

Tata Motors has tasted success with its Punch SUV amid the rising demand and sales for utility vehicles across India. Tata Punch being a practical and affordable mass-market car, has seen pretty good popularity in India amid the maddening rush for SUVs. It is one of the safest SUVs in India with a five-star rating from Global NCAP. The practicality, host of features, a peppy engine with availability of manual and AMT gearbox choices. The homegrown automaker later introduced a factory-fitted CNG kit and a pure electric variant to the Punch lineup, which further enhanced its appeal.

While many consumers consider buying the Tata Punch, they get confused about the powertrain option to choose, as the SUV comes available in petrol-only, petrol-CNG bi-fuel and EV variants. Here is a price and specification comparison between the Tata Punch EV, Tata Punch petrol and Tata Punch CNG variants.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Punch 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 10.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch CNG 1199 cc 1199 cc CNG CNG ₹ 7.09 - 9.68 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch EV 35 Kwh 35 Kwh 421 km 421 km ₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Nissan Magnite 999.0 cc 999.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 11.11 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Kiger 999.0 cc 999.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 - 11.23 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Watch: Tata Punch EV review: Packs more punch with electric power

Specifications Comparison Tata Punch Tata Punch EV Engine 1199.0 cc N/A Transmission Manual & Automatic Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol Electric Check detailed comparison

Tata Punch EV vs Tata Punch petrol vs Tata Punch CNG: Price

Tata Punch EV comes priced between 10.99 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Tata Punch petrol is priced between ₹6.13 lakh and 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Punch CNG variants come priced between ₹7.23 lakh and ₹9.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch EV vs Tata Punch petrol vs Tata Punch CNG: Specification

Tata Punch EV draws power from a 60/90 kW permanent magnet synchronous motor, which offers up to 421 km range on a single charge. The electric propulsion system onboard the Punch EV churns out 120 bhp peak power and up to 190 Nm of torque.

Tata Punch petrol is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, while there is an AMT on offer as well. The engine generates 87 bhp peak power and 115 Nm of maximum torque.

The Tata Punch CNG gets power from a 1.2-litre engine that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine pumps out 72 bhp peak power and 103 Nm of maximum torque.

First Published Date: