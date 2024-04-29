Tata Punch EV vs Tata Punch petrol vs Tata Punch CNG: Price and specification

HT Auto
Tata Punch SUV comes available in petrol only, petrol-CNG and electric powertrain options. Which one should you put your money on?

Tata Motors has tasted success with its Punch SUV amid the rising demand and sales for utility vehicles across India. Tata Punch being a practical and affordable mass-market car, has seen pretty good popularity in India amid the maddening rush for SUVs. It is one of the safest SUVs in India with a five-star rating from Global NCAP. The practicality, host of features, a peppy engine with availability of manual and AMT gearbox choices. The homegrown automaker later introduced a factory-fitted CNG kit and a pure electric variant to the Punch lineup, which further enhanced its appeal.

While many consumers consider buying the Tata Punch, they get confused about the powertrain option to choose, as the SUV comes available in petrol-only, petrol-CNG bi-fuel and EV variants. Here is a price and specification comparison between the Tata Punch EV, Tata Punch petrol and Tata Punch CNG variants.

Specifications Comparison Tata Punch Tata Punch EV
Engine 1199.0 cc N/A
Transmission Manual & Automatic Automatic
Mileage N/A N/A
Fuel Type Petrol Electric
Check detailed comparison

Tata Punch EV vs Tata Punch petrol vs Tata Punch CNG: Price

Tata Punch EV comes priced between 10.99 lakh and 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Tata Punch petrol is priced between 6.13 lakh and 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Punch CNG variants come priced between 7.23 lakh and 9.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch EV vs Tata Punch petrol vs Tata Punch CNG: Specification

Tata Punch EV draws power from a 60/90 kW permanent magnet synchronous motor, which offers up to 421 km range on a single charge. The electric propulsion system onboard the Punch EV churns out 120 bhp peak power and up to 190 Nm of torque.

Tata Punch petrol is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, while there is an AMT on offer as well. The engine generates 87 bhp peak power and 115 Nm of maximum torque.

The Tata Punch CNG gets power from a 1.2-litre engine that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine pumps out 72 bhp peak power and 103 Nm of maximum torque.

First Published Date: 29 Apr 2024, 06:32 AM IST
