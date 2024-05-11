Tata Altroz Racer launch timeline leaked, dealership training starts

It seems like Tata Motors is preparing to launch the Altroz Racer in the Indian market. As per a leaked presentation for the dealership training, the hot hatchback will be launched in early June. Tata Motors has already showcased the Altroz Racer at the Auto Expo 2023 and Bharat Mobility Show as well.

Powering the 2024 Tata Altroz is the same engine as the Tata Nexon. It is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder unit that is turbocharged. It puts out 120 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. These power outputs are more than the Altroz iTurbo. Also, the gearbox has been upgraded, the Altroz Racer gets a 6-speed unit instead of a 5-speed unit.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Altroz 1497.0 cc 1497.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.60 - 10.74 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Altroz Racer 1198 cc 1198 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8.50 Lakhs View Details Tata Altroz CNG 1199 cc 1199 cc CNG CNG ₹ 7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Altroz EV 26 kWh 26 kWh 306 km 306 km ₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs View Details Maruti Suzuki Swift 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The leaked presentation also reveals that the hot hatchback will come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and is slicker than the current unit, ventilated leatherette seats and a 360-degree camera to help in parking the car in tight spots. There would also be a voice-activated electric sunroof and 6 airbags as standard. The leaked image also shows a new digital instrument cluster that should show various information to the rider.

Sir Ji, new Tata Altroz Racer is coming soon. Wonder what would be the pricing for this model with the feature list looking quite substantial for the segment. pic.twitter.com/V3fTU4wuHG — Nitin Durgapal (@durgapaln) May 9, 2024

In terms of cosmetic changes, the Altroz Racer at the Auto Expo 2023 was finished in a dual-tone theme of red and black with white stripes. The interior also gets upgrades in the form of all-black upholstery with red stitching, Racer embossed into the headrests and red and white stripes. There are also red accents on the dashboard.

Also Read : Auto Expo 2023: Tata Altroz Racer showcased with new features

It is expected that there will be a few mechanical changes as well. So, there could be a raspier-sounding exhaust note. There could be changes to the steering geometry and feedback. Moreover, the suspension setup could be retuned to provide a firmer ride quality in favour of handling.

First Published Date: