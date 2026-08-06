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YAMAHA RayZR 125

₹74,960 - 87,560*
*Ex-showroom price
3.8
421
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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The Yamaha RayZR 125 is Yamaha Motor India’s sporty 125 cc scooter offering, designed for urban riders seeking a lightweight, efficient, and stylish daily commuter. First launched in India in 2020, the model has evolved with annual updates, including the introduction of the Hybrid system in 2021. For 2025, Yamaha has refreshed the RayZR 125 with enhanced performance features, improved connectivity, and new colour options, aiming to maintain its strong position in the competitive 125 cc scooter segment.

2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 Model Highlights

  • Enhanced Performance: Features the new 'Enhanced Power Assist' function for a stronger, more sustained torque boost.
  • Advanced Connectivity: Introduces a new TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and integrated Google Maps navigation.
  • Fuel Efficiency: Maintains a high mileage figure of 71.33 kmpl (real-world conditions), optimized by its Start/Stop system and hybrid technology.
  • New Colours: Adds exclusive colour options, including Matte Grey Metallic for the Street Rally variant and Silver White Cocktail for the Disc variant.

Price and Variants (Ex-showroom)

The 2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 is now more affordable due to the recent GST rate cut. Prices have been reduced by up to 7,759, reinforcing its value proposition. The new ex-showroom prices are as follows:

Variant

Old Price

New Price (Ex-showroom)

Price Difference

RayZR 125 Drum

80,080

73,700

6,380

RayZR 125 Disc

87,200

80,000

7,200

RayZR 125 Disc (Racing Blue/Matte Blue)

88,200

81,000

7,200

RayZR 125 Hybrid Street Rally

93,760

86,001

7,759

Note: Prices are ex-showroom and may vary based on location and specific dealership offers.

GST and Pricing Update

The recent "GST 2.0" reforms have significantly impacted the pricing of two-wheelers in India. The GST rate on scooters and motorcycles with an engine capacity below 350cc, including the Yamaha RayZR 125, has been reduced from 28% to 18%. This substantial tax cut has been fully passed on by Yamaha to the customers, resulting in a price drop of over 6,000 for the base model and up to 7,759 for the top-end variant. This makes the entire RayZR 125 lineup more accessible to buyers, especially during the festive season.

Launch Date

The 2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 was officially launched in India in August 2025. Bookings are now open at Yamaha dealerships nationwide, with deliveries already underway.

Engine, Performance, and Mileage

The 2025 RayZR 125 features the new ‘Enhanced Power Assist’ function, which uses a high-performance battery to deliver sustained torque, particularly useful during uphill climbs or heavy load situations. The 125 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine is now E20 fuel compatible and produces 8 bhp and 10.3 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT automatic transmission.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking options include front disc with rear drum or drum brakes on both wheels, supported by Yamaha’s Unified Brake System.

Features and Technology

The 2025 model brings a host of technological upgrades to the RayZR 125:

  • New TFT Instrument Cluster: A fully digital display that provides comprehensive information to the rider.
  • Yamaha Y-Connect: This Bluetooth-enabled mobile app connects to the scooter and unlocks a suite of smart features, including:
    • Turn-by-turn navigation powered by Google Maps.
    • Intersection alerts and road name display.
    • Real-time notifications and call/SMS alerts.
  • Smart Features: Includes a convenient side-stand engine cut-off and an Answer Back function, allowing riders to easily locate their scooter in a crowded parking lot.
  • Practicality: Offers a generous 21 litres of under-seat storage and an LED headlamp with DRLs for enhanced visibility.

Rivals

In the highly competitive Indian 125 cc scooter segment, the Yamaha RayZR 125 faces strong competition from several key rivals, including:

  • TVS NTorq 125: Known for its performance and feature-rich digital console.
  • Honda Dio 125: A sporty commuter with Honda's renowned reliability.
  • Aprilia SR 125: A premium, performance-oriented scooter with a sporty design.

Yamaha RayZR 125 FAQs

Is the Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 good?

Yes, the Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 is a great option, especially if you want a lightweight, stylish, and fuel-efficient scooter. It has a peppy engine and a comfortable ride. However, some riders find the plastic body panels feel a bit flimsy and the under-seat storage is small.

What is the mileage of a Yamaha 125ZR?

The Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 FI Hybrid has a claimed mileage of 71.33 kmpl. Real-world mileage can be slightly lower depending on riding conditions.

What is the mileage of Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI hybrid?

The claimed ARAI mileage for the Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 FI Hybrid is 71.33 kmpl. This high mileage is a direct benefit of its hybrid system, which boosts performance and fuel economy.

What is the difference between Activa 6G and Ray ZR 125?

The Ray-ZR 125 is a sportier scooter with a more powerful 125cc engine and a lighter body, making it quicker and more nimble. It also has much better mileage due to its hybrid technology. The Activa 6G, on the other hand, is a classic, practical scooter known for its reliability and wider service network.

What is the difference between RayZR 125 FI hybrid and Access 125?

The main difference is mileage. The Ray-ZR 125 FI Hybrid has a significantly higher claimed mileage of 71.33 kmpl, while the Suzuki Access 125 gives around 45-47 kmpl. The Access 125 is known for its smooth engine and comfortable ride, while the Ray-ZR focuses on fuel efficiency and sporty handling.

Is the Ray ZR 125 good for long rides?

Yes, it's suitable for long rides. Its lightweight body and efficient engine make it a comfortable choice for extended journeys. However, keep in mind its small fuel tank and limited storage space, which might require more frequent stops.

Which is better, Ntorq or Yamaha Ray-ZR?

Choose the TVS Ntorq if you want a powerful, feature-loaded scooter with strong performance. Opt for the Yamaha Ray-ZR if your priority is superior mileage, light weight, and nimble handling in city traffic.

Which is better, activa or ray?

The Honda Activa is a great choice for reliability and classic design, suited for family use. The Yamaha Ray-ZR is the better option for those who want a sporty look, lightweight design, and exceptional fuel economy.

Which is better, TVs Jupiter or Yamaha Ray-ZR 125?

The TVS Jupiter is a solid choice for practicality and comfort, with a large boot space and classic design. The Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 is the better option for riders who prefer a sporty style, lightweight feel, and class-leading mileage.

Which is best, Dio or Ray-ZR 125?

The Honda Dio is known for its youthful design and proven reliability. The Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 is better if you want a scooter with a more powerful engine and superior fuel efficiency thanks to its hybrid technology.

Which is better Access 125 or Activa 7G?

The Honda Activa 7G is a hypothetical model. Compared to the Suzuki Access 125, the existing Honda Activa 6G is a reliable, no-frills scooter, while the Access 125 offers a smoother engine and slightly better performance. If the Activa 7G is released, it would likely be a more direct competitor with updated features.

What is the difference between Burgman and RayZR 125?

The Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 is a compact, sporty scooter built for nimble handling and great mileage. The Suzuki Burgman Street is a maxi-scooter with a larger body, more comfort, and a focus on long-distance touring.

Yamaha RayZR 125 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    125 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    71.33 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    8.02 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    91 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10.3 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    99 kg
View All RayZR 125 SpecsView specs icon

Yamaha RayZR 125 Variants

Yamaha RayZR 125 price starts at ₹ 74,960 and goes up to ₹ 87,560 (Ex-showroom). Yamaha RayZR 125 comes in 8 variants. Yamaha RayZR 125's top variant is Hybrid Street Rally.
8 Variants Available
RayZR 125 Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
125 cc
91 kmph
RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Cyan Blue
₹80,900*
125 cc
91 kmph
RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Disc Matte Red
₹80,900*
125 cc
91 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Yamaha RayZR 125 Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Aug 2026
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stressed the importance of driver training to reduce accidents caused by improper lane usage.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
SIAM retracted its E20 fuel quality letter, citing the need for further technical validation amid industry discussions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
Auto component makers boost growth by increasing their vehicle share through mergers, expanding offerings, and streamlining supplies for automakers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
Yamaha increases prices of scooters RayZR 125, Fascino 125, and Aerox 155 due to rising costs, effective immediately.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Apr 2026
The article compares five motorcycles, highlighting their prices, engine specifications, features, and performance capabilities.Read Full Story

Yamaha RayZR 125 Visual Comparison

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Yamaha RayZR 125 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Yamaha RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125 image
Rs. 74,960Onwards
3.8421
125 cc8.2 PS10.3 NmScooters99 kg1880 mmDiscDrumAlloy
Hero Pleasure PlusHero Pleasure Plus imageRs. 69,766Onwards
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110.9 cc8.1 PS8.70 NmScooters106 kg1769 mmDrumDrumAlloyRayZR 125VSPleasure Plus
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-2.4 kW-Scooters103 kg---SteelRayZR 125VSMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards--2200 W30 NmScooters76 kg1345 mmDiscDrumAlloyRayZR 125VSEpluto 7G
Yamaha Fascino 125Yamaha Fascino 125 imageRs. 77,200Onwards
3.7372
125 cc8.2 PS10.3 NmScooters98 kg1920 mmDiscDrumAlloyRayZR 125VSFascino 125
TVS Jupiter 125TVS Jupiter 125 imageRs. 78,100Onwards
4.420
124.8 cc8.15 PS10.5 NmScooters108 kg1852 mmDiscDrumAlloyRayZR 125VSJupiter 125

Yamaha RayZR 125 Images

Yamaha RayZR 125 Image 1
Yamaha RayZR 125 Image 2
Yamaha RayZR 125 Image 3
Yamaha RayZR 125 Image 4
Yamaha RayZR 125 Image 5
Yamaha RayZR 125 Image 6

Yamaha RayZR 125 Colours

Yamaha RayZR 125 is available in the 10 Colours in India.

Racing Blue Disc
Metallic Black Drum
Matte Red Drum
Matte Red Disc
Matte Copper Sr
Matte Black Sr
Light Grey Vermillion Sr
Dark Matte Blue Disc
Cyan Blue Drum
Cyan Blue Disc
Racing blue disc

Yamaha RayZR 125 Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
RayZR 125vsPleasure Plus
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
RayZR 125vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
RayZR 125vsEpluto 7G
Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125

77,200 - 96,200
RayZR 125vsFascino 125
TVS Jupiter 125

TVS Jupiter 125

78,100 - 88,060
RayZR 125vsJupiter 125
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Onwards
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Yamaha RayZR 125 User Reviews & Ratings

3.2Engine & Performance
4Features
3Safety
3.7Design
3.6Value For Money
3.4Comfort
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Yamaha RayZR 125 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The RayZR 125 is praised for its stylish design, excellent mileage, and lightweight handling, though it suffers from a stiff ride, limited storage, and basic features.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and aggressive design
  • check circle iconExcellent mileage around 50-55 kmpl
  • check circle iconLightweight and easy to handle
  • check circle iconQuick initial acceleration
  • check circle iconReliable engine performance

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconStiff suspension affects comfort
  • warning iconLimited underseat storage
  • warning iconBasic instrument cluster features
  • warning iconRear seat is small and uncomfortable
  • warning iconRear drum brake lacks confidence
A City Slicker
This scooter is made for the city. Its light, nimble, and has enough power to keep ahead of traffic. Mileage is also great for city conditions. For my daily office commute, it is perfect.
By: Chirag Jain (Nov 21, 2025)
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Digital Meter is very basic
The all-digital instrument cluster looks modern, but it's very basic. It only shows speed, fuel, and trip meters. No clock, no range indicator, no Bluetooth connectivity. It's a missed opportunity.
By: Vikas Phogat (Nov 21, 2025)
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Great Handling!
Because it is so lightweight, the handling is razor sharp. It changes direction instantly and is very confidence-inspiring in corners. It really feels like you're riding a motorcycle sometimes.
By: Amol Deshmukh (Nov 21, 2025)
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Good attempt, but NTorq is better
I test rode this and the TVS NTorq. While the RayZR has good mileage, the NTorq is much better in terms of performance, features, and ride comfort. The RayZR feels a bit basic and raw in comparison.
By: Karan Sharma (Nov 21, 2025)
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Style Outshines Performance
I bought it purely for its looks. And it does look fantastic. But the riding experience is a letdown because of the hard suspension. It's a classic case of style over substance.
By: Diyant Mehta (Nov 21, 2025)
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Yamaha RayZR 125 Related News

Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
Yamaha hikes prices of RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 scooters
7 May 2026
The 2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 now comes with Enhanced Power Assist function, along with new colour options
2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 launched with Power Assist, new console; prices start at 79,340
14 Aug 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 1: Vida VX2 launched, Ather Rizta gets new variant, Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi hybrid price slashed & more…
2 Jul 2025
The Yamaha RayZR Street Rally is now priced at 92,970, ex-showroom
RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid gets price cut, 10 year warranty as Yamaha marks 70th anniversary. Check details
1 Jul 2025
The new Yamaha Ray ZR has gone on sale in the Indian market.&nbsp;
2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid scooter launched: All you need to know
22 Sept 2021
View all
 Yamaha RayZR 125 Related News

Yamaha RayZR 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power8.02 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque10.3 Nm
Charging PointYes
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage71.33 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightHalogen
Engine125.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed91 kmph
View all RayZR 125 specs and features

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