The Yamaha RayZR 125 is Yamaha Motor India’s sporty 125 cc scooter offering, designed for urban riders seeking a lightweight, efficient, and stylish daily commuter. First launched in India in 2020, the model has evolved with annual updates, including the introduction of the Hybrid system in 2021. For 2025, Yamaha has refreshed the RayZR 125 with enhanced performance features, improved connectivity, and new colour options, aiming to maintain its strong position in the competitive 125 cc scooter segment.

2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 Model Highlights

Enhanced Performance: Features the new 'Enhanced Power Assist' function for a stronger, more sustained torque boost.

Features the new 'Enhanced Power Assist' function for a stronger, more sustained torque boost. Advanced Connectivity: Introduces a new TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and integrated Google Maps navigation.

Introduces a new TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and integrated Google Maps navigation. Fuel Efficiency: Maintains a high mileage figure of 71.33 kmpl (real-world conditions), optimized by its Start/Stop system and hybrid technology.

Maintains a high mileage figure of 71.33 kmpl (real-world conditions), optimized by its Start/Stop system and hybrid technology. New Colours: Adds exclusive colour options, including Matte Grey Metallic for the Street Rally variant and Silver White Cocktail for the Disc variant.

Price and Variants (Ex-showroom)

The 2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 is now more affordable due to the recent GST rate cut. Prices have been reduced by up to ₹7,759, reinforcing its value proposition. The new ex-showroom prices are as follows:

Variant Old Price New Price (Ex-showroom) Price Difference RayZR 125 Drum ₹80,080 ₹73,700 ₹6,380 RayZR 125 Disc ₹87,200 ₹80,000 ₹7,200 RayZR 125 Disc (Racing Blue/Matte Blue) ₹88,200 ₹81,000 ₹7,200 RayZR 125 Hybrid Street Rally ₹93,760 ₹86,001 ₹7,759

Note: Prices are ex-showroom and may vary based on location and specific dealership offers.

GST and Pricing Update

The recent "GST 2.0" reforms have significantly impacted the pricing of two-wheelers in India. The GST rate on scooters and motorcycles with an engine capacity below 350cc, including the Yamaha RayZR 125, has been reduced from 28% to 18%. This substantial tax cut has been fully passed on by Yamaha to the customers, resulting in a price drop of over ₹6,000 for the base model and up to ₹7,759 for the top-end variant. This makes the entire RayZR 125 lineup more accessible to buyers, especially during the festive season.

Launch Date

The 2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 was officially launched in India in August 2025. Bookings are now open at Yamaha dealerships nationwide, with deliveries already underway.

Engine, Performance, and Mileage

The 2025 RayZR 125 features the new ‘Enhanced Power Assist’ function, which uses a high-performance battery to deliver sustained torque, particularly useful during uphill climbs or heavy load situations. The 125 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine is now E20 fuel compatible and produces 8 bhp and 10.3 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT automatic transmission.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking options include front disc with rear drum or drum brakes on both wheels, supported by Yamaha’s Unified Brake System.

Features and Technology

The 2025 model brings a host of technological upgrades to the RayZR 125:

New TFT Instrument Cluster: A fully digital display that provides comprehensive information to the rider.

A fully digital display that provides comprehensive information to the rider. Yamaha Y-Connect: This Bluetooth-enabled mobile app connects to the scooter and unlocks a suite of smart features, including: Turn-by-turn navigation powered by Google Maps. Intersection alerts and road name display. Real-time notifications and call/SMS alerts.

This Bluetooth-enabled mobile app connects to the scooter and unlocks a suite of smart features, including: Smart Features: Includes a convenient side-stand engine cut-off and an Answer Back function, allowing riders to easily locate their scooter in a crowded parking lot.

Includes a convenient side-stand engine cut-off and an Answer Back function, allowing riders to easily locate their scooter in a crowded parking lot. Practicality: Offers a generous 21 litres of under-seat storage and an LED headlamp with DRLs for enhanced visibility.

Rivals

In the highly competitive Indian 125 cc scooter segment, the Yamaha RayZR 125 faces strong competition from several key rivals, including:

TVS NTorq 125: Known for its performance and feature-rich digital console.

Honda Dio 125: A sporty commuter with Honda's renowned reliability.

Aprilia SR 125: A premium, performance-oriented scooter with a sporty design.

Yamaha RayZR 125 FAQs

Is the Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 good?

Yes, the Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 is a great option, especially if you want a lightweight, stylish, and fuel-efficient scooter. It has a peppy engine and a comfortable ride. However, some riders find the plastic body panels feel a bit flimsy and the under-seat storage is small.

What is the mileage of a Yamaha 125ZR?

The Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 FI Hybrid has a claimed mileage of 71.33 kmpl. Real-world mileage can be slightly lower depending on riding conditions.

What is the mileage of Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI hybrid?

The claimed ARAI mileage for the Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 FI Hybrid is 71.33 kmpl. This high mileage is a direct benefit of its hybrid system, which boosts performance and fuel economy.

What is the difference between Activa 6G and Ray ZR 125?

The Ray-ZR 125 is a sportier scooter with a more powerful 125cc engine and a lighter body, making it quicker and more nimble. It also has much better mileage due to its hybrid technology. The Activa 6G, on the other hand, is a classic, practical scooter known for its reliability and wider service network.

What is the difference between RayZR 125 FI hybrid and Access 125?

The main difference is mileage. The Ray-ZR 125 FI Hybrid has a significantly higher claimed mileage of 71.33 kmpl, while the Suzuki Access 125 gives around 45-47 kmpl. The Access 125 is known for its smooth engine and comfortable ride, while the Ray-ZR focuses on fuel efficiency and sporty handling.

Is the Ray ZR 125 good for long rides?

Yes, it's suitable for long rides. Its lightweight body and efficient engine make it a comfortable choice for extended journeys. However, keep in mind its small fuel tank and limited storage space, which might require more frequent stops.

Which is better, Ntorq or Yamaha Ray-ZR?

Choose the TVS Ntorq if you want a powerful, feature-loaded scooter with strong performance. Opt for the Yamaha Ray-ZR if your priority is superior mileage, light weight, and nimble handling in city traffic.

Which is better, activa or ray?

The Honda Activa is a great choice for reliability and classic design, suited for family use. The Yamaha Ray-ZR is the better option for those who want a sporty look, lightweight design, and exceptional fuel economy.

Which is better, TVs Jupiter or Yamaha Ray-ZR 125?

The TVS Jupiter is a solid choice for practicality and comfort, with a large boot space and classic design. The Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 is the better option for riders who prefer a sporty style, lightweight feel, and class-leading mileage.

Which is best, Dio or Ray-ZR 125?

The Honda Dio is known for its youthful design and proven reliability. The Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 is better if you want a scooter with a more powerful engine and superior fuel efficiency thanks to its hybrid technology.

Which is better Access 125 or Activa 7G?

The Honda Activa 7G is a hypothetical model. Compared to the Suzuki Access 125, the existing Honda Activa 6G is a reliable, no-frills scooter, while the Access 125 offers a smoother engine and slightly better performance. If the Activa 7G is released, it would likely be a more direct competitor with updated features.

What is the difference between Burgman and RayZR 125?

The Yamaha Ray-ZR 125 is a compact, sporty scooter built for nimble handling and great mileage. The Suzuki Burgman Street is a maxi-scooter with a larger body, more comfort, and a focus on long-distance touring.