



Yamaha's first bike was the YA-1. It was a two-stroke, 125cc single-cylinder bike and was created under the leadership of Kawakami. The bike went on to win the 3rd Mount Fuji Ascent Race. Although the bike was based on DKW RT 125, the bike proved to be a huge success in competitions. It also won the All Japan Autobike Endurance Road Race in 1955.



In 1956, Yamaha developed the YA-2 as an upgrade to the YA-1. By then, the company had started competing in international competitions. In 1957, YD-1 came out. It was a powerful bike with a 250cc engine. The YDS-1, which was a further improvement of the YD-1, was the first Japanese motorcycle with five-speed transmission.



Yamaha bikes continued winning competitions. In 1968, Yamaha released its first four-stroke bike, XS-1. It was a 650cc bike matching the performance of the likes of Triumph Bonneville and BSA Gold Star. The company's main rival was Honda, which released the legendary CB-750 four-stroke, four-cylinder in 1969.



With each year, Yamaha bikes continued getting more popular in countries outside Japan. There was a wide demand for bikes like RX-Z in Malaysia and Singapore and RX-100 in India. Currently, Yamaha is famous for its bikes like the 150cc R15, 150cc FZ and 150cc FZ-S. Yamaha Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India Yamaha Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Yamaha R15 V4 ₹ 1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs Yamaha FZ 25 ₹ 1.35 - 1.53 Lakhs Yamaha YZF R15 V3 ₹ 1.41 - 1.6 Lakhs Yamaha 2021 MT-09 ₹ 11.5 Lakhs Yamaha XSR125 ₹ 1.35 Lakhs Yamaha NMax 155 ₹ 1.3 - 1.37 Lakhs Yamaha R7 ₹ 10 Lakhs Yamaha MT-15 ₹ 1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs Yamaha RayZR 125 ₹ 69,860 - 91,000 Yamaha MT-07 ₹ 7.5 Lakhs

Yamaha is a Japanese manufacturer widely known for its motorcycles. It was founded in 1955 by Genichi Kawakami. The company is headquartered in Shizuoka, Japan. The complete name of the company is Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd which separated from Yamaha Corporation in 1955. However, Yamaha Corp is still the largest shareholder