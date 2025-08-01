In India, there are 19 Yamaha Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0, Yamaha FZS-FI V3, Yamaha R15 V4, Yamaha FZ-FI V3, Yamaha Aerox 155. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 1.08 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Yamaha Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0
|₹ 1.64 - 1.77 Lakhs
|Yamaha FZS-FI V3
|₹ 1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs
|Yamaha R15 V4
|₹ 1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs
|Yamaha FZ-FI V3
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Yamaha Aerox 155
|₹ 1.4 - 1.43 Lakhs