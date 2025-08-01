Best Yamaha Bikes

In India, there are 19 Yamaha Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0, Yamaha FZS-FI V3, Yamaha R15 V4, Yamaha FZ-FI V3, Yamaha Aerox 155. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Yamaha Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 ₹ 1.64 - 1.77 Lakhs
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 ₹ 1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs
Yamaha R15 V4 ₹ 1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 ₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Yamaha Aerox 155 ₹ 1.4 - 1.43 Lakhs

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19 New Yamaha Bikes found

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Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Front Right View
1/14

Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

4.2
12
₹1.64 - 1.77 Lakhs
Engine
155 cc
Speed
122 kmph
Mileage
56.87 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Right Side View
1/8

Yamaha FZS-FI V3

4.0
4
₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs
Engine
149.0 cc
Speed
115 kmph
Mileage
49.31 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Yamaha R15 V4 Front Right View
1/18

Yamaha R15 V4

4.7
503
₹1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs
Engine
155 cc
Speed
140 kmph
Mileage
45 kmpl
12 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Right Side View
1/11

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

4.3
3
₹1.08 Lakhs
Engine
149.0 cc
Speed
115 kmph
Mileage
49.30 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Yamaha Aerox 155 Front Left View
1/14

Yamaha Aerox 155

4.7
3
₹1.4 - 1.43 Lakhs
Engine
155.0 cc
Speed
111 Kmph
Mileage
48.62 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Yamaha RayZR 125 Right View
1/11

Yamaha RayZR 125

3.7
421
₹74,960 - 87,560
Engine
125.0 cc
Speed
91 kmph
Mileage
71.33 kmpl
8 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Yamaha FZ-X Front Right View
1/15

Yamaha FZ-X

4.0
107
₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs
Engine
149 cc
Speed
96 kmph
Mileage
55.11 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Yamaha FZS FI V4 Front Left View
1/15

Yamaha FZS FI V4

4.4
111
₹1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Engine
149 cc
Speed
115 kmph
Mileage
46 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Yamaha Fascino 125 Front Left View
1/9

Yamaha Fascino 125

3.6
372
₹77,200 - 96,200
Engine
125 cc
Speed
90 kmph
Mileage
49 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid Front Right View
1/7

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid

4.0
1
₹1.5 Lakhs
Engine
149 cc
Speed
115 kmph
Mileage
48 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Yamaha FZ-RAVE Front Right View
1/26

Yamaha FZ-RAVE

5.0
1
₹1.2 Lakhs
Engine
149 cc
Speed
115 kmph
Mileage
56 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Yamaha MT-03 Right Side View
1/12

Yamaha MT-03

3.5
2
₹3.3 Lakhs
Engine
321 cc
Speed
170 kmph
Mileage
26.31 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Yamaha XSR 155 Front Left View
1/24

Yamaha XSR 155

4.3
3
₹1.5 - 1.6 Lakhs
Engine
155.0 cc
Speed
130 kmph
Mileage
45.5 kmpl
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Front Right View
1/10

Yamaha FZ-S Fi

4.7
10
₹1.3 - 1.39 Lakhs
Engine
149 cc
Speed
115 kmph
Mileage
60 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex Front Right View

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

₹1.24 Lakhs
Engine
149 cc
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Yamaha AEROX-E Front Right View
1/12

Yamaha AEROX-E

₹2.82 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3 kwh
Charging Time
3 Hours
Range
117 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Yamaha EC-06 Front Left View
1/31

Yamaha EC-06

4.2
101
₹1.68 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
4 kWh
Speed
79 kmph
Range
169 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Yamaha R15S Front Right Side View
1/13

Yamaha R15S

₹1.54 Lakhs
Engine
155 cc
Speed
144 kmph
Mileage
40 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Yamaha R3 Front Side View
1/8

Yamaha R3

3.5
2
₹3.39 Lakhs
Engine
321 cc
Speed
170 kmph
Mileage
25 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

14 Upcoming Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha RX 100 Left View
UPCOMING

Yamaha RX 100

4.2
58
Expected Launch on 30th Dec 2026
₹1 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Speed
110 kmph
Mileage
35 kmpl
Check Details
Yamaha YZF R1 Front Right View
1/14
UPCOMING

Yamaha YZF R1

4.1
16
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹20.39 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
998.0 cc
Speed
299 Kmph
Mileage
16.5 kmpl
Check Details
Yamaha XSR125 Right Side View
1/15
UPCOMING

Yamaha XSR125

4.5
2
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.35 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
124.0 cc
Speed
120 Kmph
Mileage
47.6 kmpl
Check Details
Yamaha R7 Right Side View
1/18
UPCOMING

Yamaha R7

4.0
2
Expected Launch on 20th Dec 2026
₹10 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
689.0 cc
Speed
130 Kmph
Mileage
24.0 kmpl
Check Details
Yamaha NMax 155 Front Right View
1/10
UPCOMING

Yamaha NMax 155

5.0
2
Expected Launch on 15th Jan 2027
₹1.3 - 1.37 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
155.0 cc
Speed
100 kmph
Mileage
35.0 kmpl
Check Details
Yamaha WR155R Front Right View
1/11
UPCOMING

Yamaha WR155R

4.6
7
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
155.0 cc
Speed
151 Kmph
Mileage
40.0 kmpl
Check Details
Yamaha Neo's Front View
UPCOMING

Yamaha Neo's

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
19.2 Ah
Speed
44 kmph
Range
68 km
Check Details
Yamaha R3 2026 Front Right View
1/14
UPCOMING

Yamaha R3 2026

Expected Launch on 15th Sept 2026
₹4.8 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Check Details
Yamaha YZF-R7 Right View
UPCOMING

Yamaha YZF-R7

Expected Launch on 30th Dec 2026
₹10 - 10.1 Lakhs
Expected price
Check Details
Yamaha MT-07 Front Left View
1/16
UPCOMING

Yamaha MT-07

Expected Launch on 30th Dec 2026
₹7.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
689.0 cc
Speed
214 Kmph
Mileage
20.0 kmpl
Check Details
Yamaha YZF-R9 Front Left View
1/19
UPCOMING

Yamaha YZF-R9

5.0
1
Expected Launch on 15th Dec 2026
₹13 - 14 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
890 cc
Check Details
Yamaha MT-09 Right View
UPCOMING

Yamaha MT-09

Expected Launch on 30th Dec 2026
₹11.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
889 cc
Speed
170 kmph
Mileage
30 kmpl
Check Details
Yamaha Lander 250 Left View
1/10
UPCOMING

Yamaha Lander 250

Expected Launch on 30th Dec 2026
₹1.7 - 1.8 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
249 cc
Check Details
Yamaha Tenere 700 Right View
UPCOMING

Yamaha Tenere 700

Expected Launch in Jun 2027
₹8 - 9 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
689 cc
Check Details

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