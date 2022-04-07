HT Auto
Yamaha is a Japanese manufacturer widely known for its motorcycles. It was founded in 1955 by Genichi Kawakami. The company is headquartered in Shizuoka, Japan. The complete name of the company is Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd which separated from Yamaha Corporation in 1955. However, Yamaha Corp is still the largest shareholder ...Read More

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    45.0 kmpl Kmpl
    • Yamaha FZ 25

    ₹1.35 - 1.53 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    50.33 kmpl Kmpl
    • Yamaha YZF R15 V3

    ₹1.41 - 1.6 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    48.75 kmpl Kmpl
    • Yamaha 2021 MT-09

    ₹11.5 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    19.0 kmpl Kmpl
    Expected Launch in Aug 22
    • Yamaha XSR125

    ₹1.35 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    47.6 kmpl Kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
    • Yamaha NMax 155

    ₹1.3 - 1.37 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    35.0 kmpl Kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22

    • Yamaha R7

    ₹10 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    24.0 kmpl Kmpl
    Expected Launch in Aug 22
    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    45.0 kmpl Kmpl
    • Yamaha RayZR 125

    ₹69,860 - 91,000*Ex-showroom price
    52.0 kmpl Kmpl
    • Yamaha MT-07

    ₹7.5 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    20.0 kmpl Kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22

