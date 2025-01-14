Segment Average: 74.5 kmph
Neo's: 44.0 kmph
Segment Average: 104.0 km
Neo's: 68.0 km
Segment Average: 3.25 hrs
Neo's: 2.5 hrs
Neo's Latest Update
|Body Type
|Electric Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|19.2 Ah
|Charging Point
|2.5-4 Hours
|Range
|68 km
|Charging Time
|2.5-4 Hours
*Ex-showroom price
