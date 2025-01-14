HT Auto
Yamaha Neo's Front View
UPCOMING

YAMAHA Neo's

Exp. Launch on 14 Jan 2025
2.5 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Photos
Photos
Expected Key Specs
Speed

Segment Average: 74.5 kmph

Neo's: 44.0 kmph

Segment average
Range

Segment Average: 104.0 km

Neo's: 68.0 km

Segment average
Charging

Segment Average: 3.25 hrs

Neo's: 2.5 hrs

Segment average

About Yamaha Neo's

Neo's Latest Update

  • New Yamaha Neo's electric scooter showcased to Indian dealers
  • Yamaha Neo's electric scooter breaks cover: Key highlights

    • Neo's Launch DateThe Yamaha Neo's is expected

    ...Read More

    Yamaha Neo's Alternatives

    TVS X

    TVS X

    2.5 Lakhs
    UPCOMING
    Ola Electric Adventure

    Ola Electric Adventure

    3 Lakhs Onwards
    Yamaha Neo's Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Scooter
    Battery Capacity19.2 Ah
    Charging Point2.5-4 Hours
    Range68 km
    Charging Time2.5-4 Hours

    Popular Yamaha Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Yamaha Neo's Pros & Cons
    Pros
    Cons

    Yamaha Neo's News

    Neo's electric scooter by Yamaha is essentially an equivalent of a 50cc petrol-powered scooter.
    New Yamaha Neo's electric scooter showcased to Indian dealers
    15 Apr 2022
    Neo's electric scooter by Yamaha is essentially an equivalent of a 50cc petrol-powered scooter.
    Yamaha Neo's electric scooter breaks cover: Key highlights
    5 Mar 2022
    Yamaha has announced offers on a few of its models in the light of the festive season including the FZ model range alongwith on Fascino 125 and RayZR hybrid scooters.
    Blockbuster offers on Yamaha bikes: Check deals on Fascino, FZ Series & more
    25 Sept 2024
    The Yamaha RayZR Street Rally is now priced at 98,130, ex-showroom and gets the new Cyber Green colour option
    Yamaha RayZR Street Rally gets new sets of features. Check details
    23 Sept 2024
    The 2025 YZF-R1 and R1M have been revealed for the global markets, and they feature new hardware upgrades and motorsports inspired aero components that improve overall chassis stability and performance.
    Not dead yet! 2025 Yamaha YZF-R1 and R1M unveiled globally with new winglets and other upgrades
    20 Sept 2024
     Yamaha Neo's News

    Yamaha Videos

    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
    24 Feb 2023
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
    6 Dec 2021
    Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
    2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
    21 Sept 2021
    <p>Yamaha is out with it's new two wheeler for India, and this time it is not just for the boys. A scooter available in a wide range of colors, is perfect for the age group of 18-24 years. The new Yamaha Ray isn't just soft and curvy, instead looks very sporty, suitable for both boys and girls. See inside to know more as Kartikeya Singhee takes us for a test ride on the new Ray.</p>
    Yamaha Ray video review
    17 Oct 2012
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Yamaha Neo's FAQs

    The Yamaha Neo's is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs.
    The Yamaha Neo's is expected to launch on 14th Jan 2025, introducing a new addition to the 19.2 Ah segment.
    The Yamaha Neo's features a 19.2 Ah battery capacity. With an automatic transmission, it offers a range of 68 km, on a single charge.
    The Yamaha Neo's faces competition from the likes of TVS X and Ola Electric Adventure , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
    The Yamaha Neo's offers a range of 68 km, ensuring an efficient performance for riders.

