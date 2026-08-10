Introduction

The Yamaha WR 155R is a dual-purpose motorcycle developed for versatility across a range of riding environments, combining off-road capability with on-road practicality. Designed primarily for markets outside India, this motorcycle integrates the characteristics of a lightweight trail bike with the usability required for daily commuting. While rumours once suggested a possible Indian debut, Yamaha has not confirmed any plans to launch the WR 155R in the country.

Yamaha WR 155R Expected Price:

The WR 155R has not been introduced in India and therefore does not have any officially listed variants or pricing in the Indian market. In the international markets where it is available, the WR 155R is typically offered as a single variant. Without local pricing or variant specifications confirmed by Yamaha, its potential cost and configuration for India remain speculative.

When will the Yamaha WR 155R launch in India?

The Yamaha WR 155R is not expected to launch in India anytime soon.

What features are available in the Yamaha WR 155R?

This motorcycle adopts the traditional form factor of a dual-sport model, featuring upright ergonomics, minimal bodywork, and a high-mounted front mudguard. It is built around a lightweight frame with long-travel suspension components to manage uneven terrain efficiently. The WR 155R includes a digital instrument console that displays essential information and runs on dual-purpose tyres to enhance its ability to transition between asphalt and unpaved trails.

The styling is consistent with off-road motorcycles in Yamaha’s WR series, featuring functional elements like raised handlebars, narrow body panels, and high ground clearance. The overall design is intended to deliver agility and stability across both road and trail conditions.

What are the engine and specifications of the Yamaha WR 155R?

Powering the WR 155R is a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine equipped with Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system. This is designed to optimise valve timing across different engine speeds, enabling a smoother delivery of power throughout the rev range. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Its off-road suspension setup includes telescopic front forks and a link-type rear monoshock, tuned to provide longer travel than standard street motorcycles.

What does the Yamaha WR 155R rival in its segment?

Although the WR 155R is not on sale in India, it would, if launched, compete with models such as the Hero Xpulse 200 4V.