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YAMAHA WR155R

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹1.5 Lakhs* Onwards
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Introduction

The Yamaha WR 155R is a dual-purpose motorcycle developed for versatility across a range of riding environments, combining off-road capability with on-road practicality. Designed primarily for markets outside India, this motorcycle integrates the characteristics of a lightweight trail bike with the usability required for daily commuting. While rumours once suggested a possible Indian debut, Yamaha has not confirmed any plans to launch the WR 155R in the country.

Yamaha WR 155R Expected Price:

The WR 155R has not been introduced in India and therefore does not have any officially listed variants or pricing in the Indian market. In the international markets where it is available, the WR 155R is typically offered as a single variant. Without local pricing or variant specifications confirmed by Yamaha, its potential cost and configuration for India remain speculative.

When will the Yamaha WR 155R launch in India?

The Yamaha WR 155R is not expected to launch in India anytime soon.

What features are available in the Yamaha WR 155R?

This motorcycle adopts the traditional form factor of a dual-sport model, featuring upright ergonomics, minimal bodywork, and a high-mounted front mudguard. It is built around a lightweight frame with long-travel suspension components to manage uneven terrain efficiently. The WR 155R includes a digital instrument console that displays essential information and runs on dual-purpose tyres to enhance its ability to transition between asphalt and unpaved trails.

The styling is consistent with off-road motorcycles in Yamaha’s WR series, featuring functional elements like raised handlebars, narrow body panels, and high ground clearance. The overall design is intended to deliver agility and stability across both road and trail conditions.

What are the engine and specifications of the Yamaha WR 155R?

Powering the WR 155R is a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine equipped with Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system. This is designed to optimise valve timing across different engine speeds, enabling a smoother delivery of power throughout the rev range. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Its off-road suspension setup includes telescopic front forks and a link-type rear monoshock, tuned to provide longer travel than standard street motorcycles.

What does the Yamaha WR 155R rival in its segment?

Although the WR 155R is not on sale in India, it would, if launched, compete with models such as the Hero Xpulse 200 4V.

Yamaha WR155R Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    155 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    40 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    16.7 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    151 kmph
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    134 kg
View All WR155R SpecsView specs icon

Yamaha WR155R Variants

Yamaha WR155R price is expected to start at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
WR155R WR 155R STD
₹1.5 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
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Yamaha WR155R Latest Updates

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Yamaha WR155R Visual Comparison

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Yamaha WR155R Images

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Yamaha WR155R User Opinions & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4.9Features
4.4Safety
4.9Design
3.9Value For Money
4.9Comfort
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User Reviews

Better option for all roads
It has the best styling, a good engine, and excellent ground clearance, a very good seat design for off-roading, and the company's claimed mileage will be satisfactory.
By: Pradeep naik (Dec 22, 2025)
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Perfect match
Good-looking and attractive, with good speed. I love the colors, and it comes at a reasonable price. I really love the looks.
By: Prashanth (Aug 10, 2025)
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On road and off road bike
Best looks, excellent performance, and the price is also great according to me. Even the mileage is good for a 155cc engine; I think it's the best.
By: Indro syrti (Feb 28, 2025)
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Adventure Ready Look
The WR155R boasts a striking design that screams adventure. The high front fender, sharp bodywork, and motocross-inspired styling give it an aggressive and ready-for-action appearance.
By: Gopaala Gaikwad (Jul 6, 2024)
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King of Dirt bike in 155 cc segment
YAMAHA the brand of speed & performance in all its segments from the older days.Thr new Yamaha WR is expected to launch in India in 155 cc segment on May 2024&I am fascinated by the design & massy looks of WR,The performance of bike is sexy & smooth,By the way there is no competition for Yamaha especially in 155cc segments,I m eagerly waiting for this dirt bike to launch in India
By: Punith D (Apr 5, 2024)
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Yamaha WR155R Specifications and Features

Max Power16.7 PS
Body TypeDirt Bikes
Mileage40.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightYes
Engine155.0 cc
Max Speed151 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all WR155R specs and features

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