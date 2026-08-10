Yamaha FZ-Fi V3: Overview

The Yamaha FZ-Fi V3 serves as a continuation of the brand's presence in the competitive 150-160 cc commuter motorcycle segment. Positioned as a successor to the earlier Yamaha FZ series, the FZ-Fi V3 builds on its predecessor’s reputation by offering subtle design enhancements, updated features, and revised styling that aligns with Yamaha’s current product philosophy. While retaining the mechanical foundation of earlier versions, this model continues to appeal to everyday riders seeking a balance between performance, practicality, and efficiency.

Yamaha FZ-FI V3: Price

The Yamaha FZ-Fi V3 price starts from ₹1.22 lakh, going as high as ₹1.23 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Yamaha FZ-FI V3: Launch Date

The FZ-Fi V3 was launched in India in January 2019.

Yamaha FZ-FI V3: Variants and Colour Options

The Yamaha FZ-Fi V3 is available in a single mechanical configuration with multiple colour options. The Matte Grey and Matte Red shades are priced at ₹1,22,900, while the Dark Knight colour scheme is offered at ₹1,23,900. These are ex-showroom prices, with no mechanical differentiation between the colour variants.

What is the Yamaha FZ-FI V3’s mileage?

The ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the FZ-Fi V3 is 49.31 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.]

Yamaha FZ-FI V3: Specs & Features

Powering the FZ-Fi V3 is a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that delivers a peak output of 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox. This motor configuration remains unchanged from earlier versions and prioritises consistent power delivery for urban commuting.

The chassis setup remains consistent with earlier versions, comprising a telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock. Braking is handled by a 282 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, supported by single-channel ABS.

Visually, the bike continues with the sculpted and muscular design language that defines the FZ series, including prominent tank extensions and a compact tail section. It is equipped with a new LED headlight complemented by sleek LED daytime running lights. LED turn indicators have now become standard across the range.

The negative LCD instrument console presents key information, including fuel level, odometer, dual trip meters, an F-trip indicator, and a digital clock. The inclusion of an ECO indicator supports efficient throttle input for improved mileage. The Dark Knight variant features the Yamaha Bluetooth connectivity for features such as call alerts, vehicle location, parking history, hazard warning activation, and ride data history. However, it does not support turn-by-turn navigation.

Yamaha FZ-FI V3: Offers & Deals

Yamaha may be offering cash discounts and exchange bonuses to buyers looking to purchase the FZ-Fi V3. Buyers may find limited-period finance schemes with lower interest rates or down payments through affiliated lenders. Offer availability may vary by location and dealership.

Yamaha FZ-FI V3: Rivals

In its segment, the Yamaha FZ-Fi V3 competes with the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar N160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, and the Hero Xtreme 160R.