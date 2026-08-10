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YAMAHA FZ-FI V3

₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZ-Fi V3: Overview

The Yamaha FZ-Fi V3 serves as a continuation of the brand's presence in the competitive 150-160 cc commuter motorcycle segment. Positioned as a successor to the earlier Yamaha FZ series, the FZ-Fi V3 builds on its predecessor’s reputation by offering subtle design enhancements, updated features, and revised styling that aligns with Yamaha’s current product philosophy. While retaining the mechanical foundation of earlier versions, this model continues to appeal to everyday riders seeking a balance between performance, practicality, and efficiency.

Yamaha FZ-FI V3: Price

The Yamaha FZ-Fi V3 price starts from 1.22 lakh, going as high as 1.23 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Yamaha FZ-FI V3: Launch Date

The FZ-Fi V3 was launched in India in January 2019.

Yamaha FZ-FI V3: Variants and Colour Options

The Yamaha FZ-Fi V3 is available in a single mechanical configuration with multiple colour options. The Matte Grey and Matte Red shades are priced at 1,22,900, while the Dark Knight colour scheme is offered at 1,23,900. These are ex-showroom prices, with no mechanical differentiation between the colour variants.

What is the Yamaha FZ-FI V3’s mileage?

The ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the FZ-Fi V3 is 49.31 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.]

Yamaha FZ-FI V3: Specs & Features

Powering the FZ-Fi V3 is a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that delivers a peak output of 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox. This motor configuration remains unchanged from earlier versions and prioritises consistent power delivery for urban commuting.

The chassis setup remains consistent with earlier versions, comprising a telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock. Braking is handled by a 282 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, supported by single-channel ABS.

Visually, the bike continues with the sculpted and muscular design language that defines the FZ series, including prominent tank extensions and a compact tail section. It is equipped with a new LED headlight complemented by sleek LED daytime running lights. LED turn indicators have now become standard across the range.

The negative LCD instrument console presents key information, including fuel level, odometer, dual trip meters, an F-trip indicator, and a digital clock. The inclusion of an ECO indicator supports efficient throttle input for improved mileage. The Dark Knight variant features the Yamaha Bluetooth connectivity for features such as call alerts, vehicle location, parking history, hazard warning activation, and ride data history. However, it does not support turn-by-turn navigation.

Yamaha FZ-FI V3: Offers & Deals

Yamaha may be offering cash discounts and exchange bonuses to buyers looking to purchase the FZ-Fi V3. Buyers may find limited-period finance schemes with lower interest rates or down payments through affiliated lenders. Offer availability may vary by location and dealership.

Yamaha FZ-FI V3: Rivals

In its segment, the Yamaha FZ-Fi V3 competes with the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar N160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, and the Hero Xtreme 160R.

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    149 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    49.3 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    12.4 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    115 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    13.3 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    135 kg
View All FZ-FI V3 SpecsView specs icon

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Variants

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 price starts at ₹ 1.08 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
FZ-FI V3 STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
149 cc
115 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Latest Updates

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Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Visual Comparison

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Yamaha FZ-FI V3 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 image
Rs. 1.08 LakhsOnwards
4.43
149 cc12.4 PS13.3 NmSports Naked Bikes135 kg1990 mmDiscDiscAlloy
TVS Apache RTR 160TVS Apache RTR 160 imageRs. 1.12 LakhsOnwards
4.6951
159.7 cc16.04 PS13.85 NmSports Naked Bikes138 kg2085 mmDiscDiscRed AlloyFZ-FI V3VSApache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160 4VTVS Apache RTR 160 4V imageRs. 1.19 LakhsOnwards
5.06
159.7 cc17.55 PS14.73 NmSports Naked Bikes143 kg2035 mmDisc-AlloyFZ-FI V3VSApache RTR 160 4V
Hero Xtreme 160RHero Xtreme 160R imageRs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
4.333
163.2 cc15 PS14 NmSports Naked Bikes139.5 kg2029 mmDiscDrumAlloyFZ-FI V3VSXtreme 160R
TVS Apache RTR 180TVS Apache RTR 180 imageRs. 1.25 LakhsOnwards
4.71
177.4 cc17.02 PS15.5 NmSports Naked Bikes140 kg2085 mmDiscDiscAlloyFZ-FI V3VSApache RTR 180
TVS RaiderTVS Raider imageRs. 82,860Onwards
4.6738
124.8 cc11.38 PS11.75 NmSports Naked Bikes125 kg2070 mmDiscDisc-FZ-FI V3VSRaider
Yamaha FZ-XYamaha FZ-X imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
4.6107
149 cc12.4 PS13.3 NmSports Bikes139 kg2020 mmDiscDiscAlloyFZ-FI V3VSFZ-X

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Images

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Image 1
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Image 2
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Image 3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Image 4
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Image 5
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Image 6

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Colours

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Metallic Black
Matte Cyan
Metallic black

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Alternatives

TVS Apache RTR 160

TVS Apache RTR 160

1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs
FZ-FI V3vsApache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs
FZ-FI V3vsApache RTR 160 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1.05 Lakhs
FZ-FI V3vsXtreme 160R
TVS Apache RTR 180

TVS Apache RTR 180

1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs
FZ-FI V3vsApache RTR 180
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

82,860 - 98,550
FZ-FI V3vsRaider
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

92,182 - 98,400
FZ-FI V3vsPulsar NS 125

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
3.7Features
4.3Safety
4.7Design
4.3Value For Money
5Comfort
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Yamaha FZ-FI V3 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Yamaha FZ FI V3 for its comfort, refined engine, and good mileage. However, some note the price is relatively high compared to competitors.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconComfortable riding posture
  • check circle iconSuper refined engine
  • check circle iconGood mileage (50-55 kmpl)
  • check circle iconExcellent stability and grip
  • check circle iconHigh-quality performance and design

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigher price point
  • warning iconLooks may not appeal to everyone
  • warning iconLacks advanced features
  • warning iconLimited customization options
  • warning iconHeavy for some riders

User Reviews

My childhood dream a yamaha fz sports bike
I am writing to express my satisfaction with the Yamaha FZ S bike. Its performance, handling, and design have been excellent, showcasing superb quality.
By: Shubham Chaudhary From Muzaffarnagar (Sept 20, 2025)
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Comfortable High Class engine
The Yamaha engine is superb. The price is a bit on the higher side, but overall it offers good mileage and a comfortable upright riding position, making it suitable for long rides.
By: RikZee (Jun 8, 2025)
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A motorcycle with smooth engine and good mileage.
Yamaha fz fi v3 has very comfortable riding posture, which is idle for city riding have highway tours. Engine is super refined and smooth compare to other motorcycles,and due ro wide tyres, the stability and grip is very good of this motorcycle. Looks are subjected, i personally like the looks.mileage is around 50 to 55 kmpl which is good considering as 150cc motorcycle.
By: Abhijeet Perkar (Mar 28, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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  News

Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Specifications and Features

Max Power12.4 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque13.3 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage49.30 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine149.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed 115 kmph
View all FZ-FI V3 specs and features

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