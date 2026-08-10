Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Key Specs
- Engine149 cc
- Mileage49.3 kmpl
- Power12.4 ps
- Speed115 kmph
- Max Torque13.3 Nm
- Kerb Weight135 kg
The Yamaha FZ-Fi V3 serves as a continuation of the brand's presence in the competitive 150-160 cc commuter motorcycle segment. Positioned as a successor to the earlier Yamaha FZ series, the FZ-Fi V3 builds on its predecessor’s reputation by offering subtle design enhancements, updated features, and revised styling that aligns with Yamaha’s current product philosophy. While retaining the mechanical foundation of earlier versions, this model continues to appeal to everyday riders seeking a balance between performance, practicality, and efficiency.
The Yamaha FZ-Fi V3 price starts from ₹1.22 lakh, going as high as ₹1.23 lakh (both ex-showroom).
The FZ-Fi V3 was launched in India in January 2019.
The Yamaha FZ-Fi V3 is available in a single mechanical configuration with multiple colour options. The Matte Grey and Matte Red shades are priced at ₹1,22,900, while the Dark Knight colour scheme is offered at ₹1,23,900. These are ex-showroom prices, with no mechanical differentiation between the colour variants.
The ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the FZ-Fi V3 is 49.31 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.]
Powering the FZ-Fi V3 is a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that delivers a peak output of 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox. This motor configuration remains unchanged from earlier versions and prioritises consistent power delivery for urban commuting.
The chassis setup remains consistent with earlier versions, comprising a telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock. Braking is handled by a 282 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, supported by single-channel ABS.
Visually, the bike continues with the sculpted and muscular design language that defines the FZ series, including prominent tank extensions and a compact tail section. It is equipped with a new LED headlight complemented by sleek LED daytime running lights. LED turn indicators have now become standard across the range.
The negative LCD instrument console presents key information, including fuel level, odometer, dual trip meters, an F-trip indicator, and a digital clock. The inclusion of an ECO indicator supports efficient throttle input for improved mileage. The Dark Knight variant features the Yamaha Bluetooth connectivity for features such as call alerts, vehicle location, parking history, hazard warning activation, and ride data history. However, it does not support turn-by-turn navigation.
Yamaha may be offering cash discounts and exchange bonuses to buyers looking to purchase the FZ-Fi V3. Buyers may find limited-period finance schemes with lower interest rates or down payments through affiliated lenders. Offer availability may vary by location and dealership.
In its segment, the Yamaha FZ-Fi V3 competes with the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar N160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, and the Hero Xtreme 160R.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Yamaha FZ-FI V3
|Rs. 1.08 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|135 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|TVS Apache RTR 160
|Rs. 1.12 LakhsOnwards
|159.7 cc
|16.04 PS
|13.85 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|138 kg
|2085 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Red Alloy
|FZ-FI V3VSApache RTR 160
|TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
|Rs. 1.19 LakhsOnwards
|159.7 cc
|17.55 PS
|14.73 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|143 kg
|2035 mm
|Disc
|-
|Alloy
|FZ-FI V3VSApache RTR 160 4V
|Hero Xtreme 160R
|Rs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
|163.2 cc
|15 PS
|14 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|139.5 kg
|2029 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|FZ-FI V3VSXtreme 160R
|TVS Apache RTR 180
|Rs. 1.25 LakhsOnwards
|177.4 cc
|17.02 PS
|15.5 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|140 kg
|2085 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|FZ-FI V3VSApache RTR 180
|TVS Raider
|Rs. 82,860Onwards
|124.8 cc
|11.38 PS
|11.75 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|125 kg
|2070 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|FZ-FI V3VSRaider
|Yamaha FZ-X
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|139 kg
|2020 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|FZ-FI V3VSFZ-X
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 is available in the 2 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Yamaha FZ FI V3 for its comfort, refined engine, and good mileage. However, some note the price is relatively high compared to competitors.
|Max Power
|12.4 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Max Torque
|13.3 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|49.30 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|149.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|115 kmph
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