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AVORE EX1

₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Avore EX1 is the entry-level offering in the 2026 Elevated Xperience (EX) electric motorcycle series by Gujarat-based EV manufacturer Avore. Designed for modern urban commuters, the EX1 combines sharp styling, connected technology, a 3.24 kWh battery pack, and a claimed range of up to 160 km on a single charge.

Avore EX1 Price and Introductory Offers

Avore has launched the EX1 in India with a competitive introductory price for early adopters.

Model VariantIntroductory Ex-Showroom PriceRegular Ex-Showroom PriceBattery CapacityClaimed Range
Avore EX1 1,24,999 1,34,9993.24 kWh160 km
Avore EX2 1,49,000 1,49,0005.0 kWh255 km
Avore EX2S 1,69,000 1,69,0005.0 kWh260 km

Note: The introductory pricing for the Avore EX1 applies to the first 10,000 bookings before reverting to the standard ex-showroom rate.

Performance, Battery, and Range

The Avore EX1 is engineered to balance quick acceleration with energy efficiency for daily city commutes.

  • Peak Power Output: 10 bhp
  • Top Speed: 100 kmph
  • Acceleration (0-40 kmph): 3.2 seconds
  • Battery Pack: 3.24 kWh
  • Riding Range: 160 km per full charge
  • Charger: Inbuilt onboard charger
  • Riding Modes: 4 selectable modes tailored for speed and efficiency

Technology and Safety Features

The EX1 comes equipped with a modern suite of smart connected capabilities and essential safety hardware:

  • 7-Inch Segmented Display: Provides real-time ride telematics, speed, battery charge percentage, and navigation alerts.
  • Smart Connectivity: Integrated 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, and Wi-Fi modules enable remote vehicle tracking and OTA updates.
  • Braking Hardware: Front and rear disc brakes paired with a Combi Brake System (CBS) for balanced stopping power.
  • Lighting: Signature LED headlight and sleek LED rear lamps for optimized night visibility.
  • Warranty Coverage: Comes backed by a 5-year factory warranty on the battery pack.

Available Color Options

The 2026 Avore EX1 is offered in three distinct paint finishes:

  • Starlit Blue
  • Meteor Red
  • Stellar Black

Avore EX1 Technical Specifications

ParameterSpecification
Vehicle TypeElectric Street Motorcycle
Peak Power10 bhp
Top Speed100 kmph
0 to 40 kmph Acceleration3.2 seconds
Battery Capacity3.24 kWh
Claimed Range160 km
Riding Modes4
Instrument Cluster7-inch Segmented Display
Connectivity4G, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi
BrakesDisc Brakes with CBS
Battery Warranty5 Years

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price of the Avore EX1 in 2026?

The Avore EX1 starts at an introductory ex-showroom price of 1,24,999 for the first 10,000 customers, after which the price increases to 1,34,999.

What is the battery capacity and range of the Avore EX1?

The Avore EX1 features a 3.24 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed riding range of 160 km on a single charge.

What is the top speed and acceleration of the Avore EX1?

The motorcycle achieves a top speed of 100 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.2 seconds.

What warranty is provided with the Avore EX1?

Avore offers a 5-year standard warranty on the battery pack of the EX1.

How many color choices are available for the Avore EX1?

The EX1 comes in three colors: Starlit Blue, Meteor Red, and Stellar Black.

Avore EX1 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    100 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    160 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    3.24 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    7.5 kW
View All EX1 SpecsView specs icon

Avore EX1 Variants

Avore EX1 price starts at ₹ 1.25 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
EX1 STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
100 kmph
160 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Avore EX1 Visual Comparison

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Avore EX1 Images

Avore EX1 Image 1

Avore EX1 Colours

Avore EX1 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Starlit Blue
Meteor Red
Stellar Black
Starlit blue

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Avore EX1 Specifications and Features

Max Power7.5 kW
Battery Capacity3.24 kWh
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range160 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3 Hours
Max Speed100 kmph
View all EX1 specs and features

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