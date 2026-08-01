The Avore EX1 is the entry-level offering in the 2026 Elevated Xperience (EX) electric motorcycle series by Gujarat-based EV manufacturer Avore. Designed for modern urban commuters, the EX1 combines sharp styling, connected technology, a 3.24 kWh battery pack, and a claimed range of up to 160 km on a single charge.

Avore EX1 Price and Introductory Offers

Avore has launched the EX1 in India with a competitive introductory price for early adopters.

Model Variant Introductory Ex-Showroom Price Regular Ex-Showroom Price Battery Capacity Claimed Range Avore EX1 ₹ 1,24,999 ₹ 1,34,999 3.24 kWh 160 km Avore EX2 ₹ 1,49,000 ₹ 1,49,000 5.0 kWh 255 km Avore EX2S ₹ 1,69,000 ₹ 1,69,000 5.0 kWh 260 km

Note: The introductory pricing for the Avore EX1 applies to the first 10,000 bookings before reverting to the standard ex-showroom rate.

Performance, Battery, and Range

The Avore EX1 is engineered to balance quick acceleration with energy efficiency for daily city commutes.

Peak Power Output: 10 bhp

10 bhp Top Speed: 100 kmph

100 kmph Acceleration (0-40 kmph): 3.2 seconds

3.2 seconds Battery Pack: 3.24 kWh

3.24 kWh Riding Range: 160 km per full charge

160 km per full charge Charger: Inbuilt onboard charger

Inbuilt onboard charger Riding Modes: 4 selectable modes tailored for speed and efficiency

Technology and Safety Features

The EX1 comes equipped with a modern suite of smart connected capabilities and essential safety hardware:

7-Inch Segmented Display: Provides real-time ride telematics, speed, battery charge percentage, and navigation alerts.

Provides real-time ride telematics, speed, battery charge percentage, and navigation alerts. Smart Connectivity: Integrated 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, and Wi-Fi modules enable remote vehicle tracking and OTA updates.

Integrated 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, and Wi-Fi modules enable remote vehicle tracking and OTA updates. Braking Hardware: Front and rear disc brakes paired with a Combi Brake System (CBS) for balanced stopping power.

Front and rear disc brakes paired with a Combi Brake System (CBS) for balanced stopping power. Lighting: Signature LED headlight and sleek LED rear lamps for optimized night visibility.

Signature LED headlight and sleek LED rear lamps for optimized night visibility. Warranty Coverage: Comes backed by a 5-year factory warranty on the battery pack.

Available Color Options

The 2026 Avore EX1 is offered in three distinct paint finishes:

Starlit Blue

Meteor Red

Stellar Black

Avore EX1 Technical Specifications

Parameter Specification Vehicle Type Electric Street Motorcycle Peak Power 10 bhp Top Speed 100 kmph 0 to 40 kmph Acceleration 3.2 seconds Battery Capacity 3.24 kWh Claimed Range 160 km Riding Modes 4 Instrument Cluster 7-inch Segmented Display Connectivity 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi Brakes Disc Brakes with CBS Battery Warranty 5 Years

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price of the Avore EX1 in 2026?

The Avore EX1 starts at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹1,24,999 for the first 10,000 customers, after which the price increases to ₹1,34,999.

What is the battery capacity and range of the Avore EX1?

The Avore EX1 features a 3.24 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed riding range of 160 km on a single charge.

What is the top speed and acceleration of the Avore EX1?

The motorcycle achieves a top speed of 100 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.2 seconds.

What warranty is provided with the Avore EX1?

Avore offers a 5-year standard warranty on the battery pack of the EX1.

How many color choices are available for the Avore EX1?

The EX1 comes in three colors: Starlit Blue, Meteor Red, and Stellar Black.