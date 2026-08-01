Avore EX1 Key Specs
- Speed100 kmph
- Range160 km
- Charging3 hrs
- Battery Capacity3.24 kWh
- Motor Power7.5 kW
The Avore EX1 is the entry-level offering in the 2026 Elevated Xperience (EX) electric motorcycle series by Gujarat-based EV manufacturer Avore. Designed for modern urban commuters, the EX1 combines sharp styling, connected technology, a 3.24 kWh battery pack, and a claimed range of up to 160 km on a single charge.
Avore has launched the EX1 in India with a competitive introductory price for early adopters.
|Model Variant
|Introductory Ex-Showroom Price
|Regular Ex-Showroom Price
|Battery Capacity
|Claimed Range
|Avore EX1
|₹1,24,999
|₹1,34,999
|3.24 kWh
|160 km
|Avore EX2
|₹1,49,000
|₹1,49,000
|5.0 kWh
|255 km
|Avore EX2S
|₹1,69,000
|₹1,69,000
|5.0 kWh
|260 km
Note: The introductory pricing for the Avore EX1 applies to the first 10,000 bookings before reverting to the standard ex-showroom rate.
The Avore EX1 is engineered to balance quick acceleration with energy efficiency for daily city commutes.
The EX1 comes equipped with a modern suite of smart connected capabilities and essential safety hardware:
The 2026 Avore EX1 is offered in three distinct paint finishes:
|Parameter
|Specification
|Vehicle Type
|Electric Street Motorcycle
|Peak Power
|10 bhp
|Top Speed
|100 kmph
|0 to 40 kmph Acceleration
|3.2 seconds
|Battery Capacity
|3.24 kWh
|Claimed Range
|160 km
|Riding Modes
|4
|Instrument Cluster
|7-inch Segmented Display
|Connectivity
|4G, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi
|Brakes
|Disc Brakes with CBS
|Battery Warranty
|5 Years
What is the starting price of the Avore EX1 in 2026?
The Avore EX1 starts at an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹1,24,999 for the first 10,000 customers, after which the price increases to ₹1,34,999.
What is the battery capacity and range of the Avore EX1?
The Avore EX1 features a 3.24 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed riding range of 160 km on a single charge.
What is the top speed and acceleration of the Avore EX1?
The motorcycle achieves a top speed of 100 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.2 seconds.
What warranty is provided with the Avore EX1?
Avore offers a 5-year standard warranty on the battery pack of the EX1.
How many color choices are available for the Avore EX1?
The EX1 comes in three colors: Starlit Blue, Meteor Red, and Stellar Black.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Avore EX1
|Rs. 1.25 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Sports Naked Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|160 km
|-
|7.5 kW
|Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|109 km
|4-5 Hrs.
|6.37 kW
|EX1VSFerrato Disruptor
|Revolt Motors RVX
|Rs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|230 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|120 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|160 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.3 kW
|EX1VSRVX
|Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2
|Rs. 1.51 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Sports Naked Bikes
|152 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|201 km
|-
|5 kW
|EX1VSKM 4000 Mark 2
|Avore EX2
|Rs. 1.46 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Sports Naked Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|260 km
|2 Hours
|10.5 kW
|EX1VSEX2
|Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|56 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|100 km
|40 min
|-
|EX1VSEvolve Z
Avore EX1 is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|7.5 kW
|Battery Capacity
|3.24 kWh
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|160 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|Max Speed
|100 kmph
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