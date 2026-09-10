BGauss C12 MaxR Key Specs
- Speed75 kmph
- Range178 km
- Charging3.8 hrs
- Battery Capacity3.8 kWh
- Motor Power4.2 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BGauss C12 MaxR
|Rs. 1.46 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|126 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|178 km
|3 Hours 50 Minutes
|4.2 kW
|Ather Energy Konarc
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|129 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 40 Minutes
|4.7 kW
|C12 MaxRVSKonarc
|Simple Energy Wave
|Rs. 1.1 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|150 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|243 km
|5 Hours 20 Minutes
|6.4 kW
|C12 MaxRVSWave
|Yamaha EC-06
|Rs. 1.68 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|169 km
|8 Hours
|4.5 kW
|C12 MaxRVSEC-06
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|C12 MaxRVSOrbiter
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|140 Nm
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|C12 MaxRVSiQube
|Ampere Magnus G Max
|Rs. 1.03 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|116 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Metal
|142 km
|5 Hours 45 Minutes
|2.4 kW
|C12 MaxRVSMagnus G Max
|Max Power
|4.2 kW
|Battery Capacity
|3.8 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|105 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|178 km
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 50 Minutes
|Max Speed
|75 kmph
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