PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages
1/8
JUST LAUNCHED

BGAUSS C12 MaxR

₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants

BGauss C12 MaxR Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    75 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    178 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.8 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    3.8 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    4.2 kW
View All C12 MaxR SpecsView specs icon

BGauss C12 MaxR Variants

BGauss C12 MaxR price starts at ₹ 1.46 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
C12 MaxR STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
75 kmph
178 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details
HT Auto Awards

BGauss C12 MaxR Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with C12 MaxR.
BGauss C12 MaxR
Ather Energy Konarc
VS
BGauss C12 MaxRSelect model
Ather Energy KonarcSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Rear Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

BGauss C12 MaxR comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BGauss C12 MaxR
BGauss C12 MaxR image
Rs. 1.46 LakhsOnwards--Scooters126 kgDiscDrumAlloy178 km3 Hours 50 Minutes4.2 kW
Ather Energy KonarcAther Energy Konarc imageRs. 99,999Onwards--Scooters129 kgDiscDrumAlloy161 km5 Hours 40 Minutes4.7 kWC12 MaxRVSKonarc
Simple Energy WaveSimple Energy Wave imageRs. 1.1 LakhsOnwards--Scooters150 kgDiscDrumAlloy243 km5 Hours 20 Minutes6.4 kWC12 MaxRVSWave
Yamaha EC-06Yamaha EC-06 imageRs. 1.68 LakhsOnwards
4.4102
-Scooters132 kgDiscDiscAlloy169 km8 Hours4.5 kWC12 MaxRVSEC-06
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWC12 MaxRVSOrbiter
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
140 NmScooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWC12 MaxRVSiQube
Ampere Magnus G MaxAmpere Magnus G Max imageRs. 1.03 LakhsOnwards--Scooters116 kgDrumDrumSteel Metal142 km5 Hours 45 Minutes2.4 kWC12 MaxRVSMagnus G Max

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
BGauss C12 MaxR
Hero Xoom 160
VS
Selected Electric Bike
BGauss C12 MaxRSelect model
Select Petrol Bike
Hero Xoom 160Select model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

BGauss C12 MaxR Images

BGauss C12 MaxR Image 1
BGauss C12 MaxR Image 2
BGauss C12 MaxR Image 3
BGauss C12 MaxR Image 4
BGauss C12 MaxR Image 5
BGauss C12 MaxR Image 6

BGauss C12 MaxR Alternatives

Ather Energy Konarc

Ather Energy Konarc

99,999 - 1.45 Lakhs
C12 MaxRvsKonarc
Simple Energy Wave

Simple Energy Wave

1.1 - 1.9 Lakhs
C12 MaxRvsWave
Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
C12 MaxRvsEC-06
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
C12 MaxRvsOrbiter
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
C12 MaxRvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.05 - 1.57 Lakhs
C12 MaxRvsChetak

BGauss C12 MaxR Related News

The scooter also features multiple riding modes, two-helmet storage, a 5-inch TFT display, connected features, 12-inch alloy wheels and a 150 kg payload capacity, combining practicality, technology and performance in a premium package.
BGauss C12 MaxR launched in India at 1.46 lakh, gets 178 km range
9 Sept 2026
The Indian government is planning to increase ethanol blending beyond E20, and that will be enabled through flex-fuel vehicles.
Govt aims ethanol blending beyond E20, to be enabled via flexi-fuel vehicles
10 Sept 2026
The Tata Nexon EV is a natural step up from the Tata Punch EV.
EV Day special: 5 EVs I would buy if I were upgrading from Tata Punch EV
9 Sept 2026
Mr. Pulkit Khurana, Co-Founder and CEO of Battery Smart
“Given a choice, gig workers would choose battery swapping over fixed batteries”: Pulkit Khurana, Battery Smart
9 Sept 2026
The Trident 660 uses an inline three cylinder engine.
5 bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from the BMW G 310 R
9 Sept 2026
View all
 BGauss C12 MaxR Related News

BGauss C12 MaxR Specifications and Features

Max Power4.2 kW
Battery Capacity3.8 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque105 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Range178 km
Charging Time3 Hours 50 Minutes
Max Speed75 kmph
View all C12 MaxR specs and features

Popular BGauss Bikes

  • Popular
View all  BGauss Bikes

Top Electric Bikes

Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.21 - 1.85 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹1.05 - 1.57 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features