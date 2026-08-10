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UPCOMING

BENELLI 402 S

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs*
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Benelli 402 S:

First showcased at EICMA 2017, the Benelli 402 S is a Ducati Diavel-inspired cruiser motorcycle that was speculated to arrive on Indian shores by 2025. In 2018, it was announced that Benelli, in association with the Mahavir Group, was planning to bring a new range of motorcycles to India. At present, there is no official word or confirmation that the 402 S will be brought over.

Benelli is an Italian motorcycle manufacturing company that was established in the city of Pesaro around 1911, making it one of the oldest Italian motorcycle factories in operation. In 2005, it was acquired by Qianjiang Motor Group, a Chinese company owned by the Geely Holding Group since 2015.

Benelli 402 S Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    399 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    23.81 kmpl
  • Speed iconSpeed
    155 kmph
View All 402 S SpecsView specs icon

Benelli 402 S Variants

Benelli 402 S price is expected to start at ₹ 2.5 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
402 S STD
₹3.8 Lakhs*
399.3 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
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Benelli 402 S User Opinions & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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Real Rider
The Benelli TNT 25 offers raw power and high-speed cruising with its BS3 FI engine. The TRK 502 and 502X provide great comfort, strong braking, and are considered value for money. However, the 502X may not suit shorter riders in off-road conditions.
By: Soumya ranjan sahoo (Jun 7, 2025)
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Best Bike for Boys
This is the best bike in its segment for middle-class boys, offering comfortable rides, and the disc brakes perform well too.
By: Karan soni (Feb 20, 2025)
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Benelli 402 S Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
TransmissionManual
Mileage23.81 kmpl
Engine399.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed155 Kmph
View all 402 S specs and features

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