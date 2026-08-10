Benelli 402 S:

First showcased at EICMA 2017, the Benelli 402 S is a Ducati Diavel-inspired cruiser motorcycle that was speculated to arrive on Indian shores by 2025. In 2018, it was announced that Benelli, in association with the Mahavir Group, was planning to bring a new range of motorcycles to India. At present, there is no official word or confirmation that the 402 S will be brought over.

Benelli is an Italian motorcycle manufacturing company that was established in the city of Pesaro around 1911, making it one of the oldest Italian motorcycle factories in operation. In 2005, it was acquired by Qianjiang Motor Group, a Chinese company owned by the Geely Holding Group since 2015.