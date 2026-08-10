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CFMOTO 300NK

₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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CFMoto 300NK Price:

CFMoto 300NK is priced at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for CFMoto 300NK?

The CFMoto 300NK is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the CFMoto 300NK colour options?

CFMoto 300NK comes in two colour options: Black, Grey.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of CFMoto 300NK?

CFMoto 300NK comes in petrol engine options, comes with 292.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of CFMoto 300NK?

CFMoto 300NK rivals are Hero Karizma XMR, TVS Apache RTR 310, KTM 250 Duke, Hero Karizma 400, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250, KTM 200 Duke.

What is the mileage of CFMoto 300NK?

CFMoto 300NK comes with a mileage of 33.0 kmpl (Company claimed).

CFMoto 300NK Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    292 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    33 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    33.99 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    127 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    20.5 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    151 kg
View All 300NK SpecsView specs icon

CFMoto 300NK Variants

CFMoto 300NK price starts at ₹ 2.29 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
300NK STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
292.4 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

CFMoto 300NK Latest Updates

Calendar icon24 Jun 2026
ICICI Lombard clarified E20 petrol won't affect insurance claims; government supports ethanol blending for economic and environmental benefits.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 May 2026
ARAI successfully conducted its first far-side sled test, enhancing vehicle safety testing capabilities in India under Euro NCAP 2026 standards.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Mar 2026
India's auto sector faces fuel uncertainty, prompting manufacturers to alter production processes and consider electrification.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Feb 2026
The Axor Brutale Ryden combines stylish design, safety certifications, comfort features, and Bluetooth compatibility for everyday riders.Read Full Story

CFMoto 300NK Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with 300NK.
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TVS Apache RTR 310
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CFMoto 300NK comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
CFMoto 300NK
CFMoto 300NK image
Rs. 2.29 LakhsOnwards
51
292.4 cc33.99 PS20.5 NmSports Naked Bikes151 kg1990 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Hero Karizma XMRHero Karizma XMR imageRs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
4.4105
210 cc-20.4 NmSports Bikes163.5 kg2068 mmDiscDiscAlloy300NKVSKarizma XMR
TVS Apache RTR 310TVS Apache RTR 310 imageRs. 2.21 LakhsOnwards
4.89
312.12 cc35.6 PS28.7 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes-1991 mmDiscDiscAlloy300NKVSApache RTR 310
KTM 250 DukeKTM 250 Duke imageRs. 2.17 LakhsOnwards
4.525
250 cc31 PS25 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes162.8 kg-DiscDiscAlloy300NKVS250 Duke
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 imageRs. 2.24 LakhsOnwards-249.07 cc31 PS25 NmSports Naked Bikes153 kg2090 mmDiscDiscAlloy300NKVSVitpilen 250
KTM 200 DukeKTM 200 Duke imageRs. 1.98 LakhsOnwards
4.5371
199.5 cc25 PS19.3 NmSports Naked Bikes-2072 mmDiscDisc-300NKVS200 Duke

CFMoto 300NK Images

CFMoto 300NK Image 1
CFMoto 300NK Image 2
CFMoto 300NK Image 3
CFMoto 300NK Image 4
CFMoto 300NK Image 5
CFMoto 300NK Image 6

CFMoto 300NK Colours

CFMoto 300NK is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Black

CFMoto 300NK Alternatives

Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs
300NKvsKarizma XMR
TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.21 - 2.87 Lakhs
300NKvsApache RTR 310
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.17 Lakhs
300NKvs250 Duke
UPCOMING
Hero Karizma 400

Hero Karizma 400

2.2 - 2.1 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

2.24 Lakhs
300NKvsVitpilen 250
KTM 200 Duke

KTM 200 Duke

1.98 Lakhs
300NKvs200 Duke

CFMoto 300NK User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
Write a Review
Best look all other bike
good looking and best price for other bikes please lunch cf moto nk 125 most popular bike in india i like it
By: Bapi (Nov 14, 2024)
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CFMoto 300NK Specifications and Features

Max Power33.99 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque20.5 Nm
Mileage33.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine292.0 cc
Max Speed127 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all 300NK specs and features

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