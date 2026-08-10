CFMoto 300NK Key Specs
- Engine292 cc
- Mileage33 kmpl
- Power33.99 ps
- Speed127 kmph
- Max Torque20.5 Nm
- Kerb Weight151 kg
CFMoto 300NK is priced at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The CFMoto 300NK is available in 1 variant - STD.
CFMoto 300NK comes in two colour options: Black, Grey.
CFMoto 300NK comes in petrol engine options, comes with 292.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes body type.
CFMoto 300NK rivals are Hero Karizma XMR, TVS Apache RTR 310, KTM 250 Duke, Hero Karizma 400, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250, KTM 200 Duke.
CFMoto 300NK comes with a mileage of 33.0 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|CFMoto 300NK
|Rs. 2.29 LakhsOnwards
|292.4 cc
|33.99 PS
|20.5 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|151 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Hero Karizma XMR
|Rs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
|210 cc
|-
|20.4 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|163.5 kg
|2068 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|300NKVSKarizma XMR
|TVS Apache RTR 310
|Rs. 2.21 LakhsOnwards
|312.12 cc
|35.6 PS
|28.7 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|-
|1991 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|300NKVSApache RTR 310
|KTM 250 Duke
|Rs. 2.17 LakhsOnwards
|250 cc
|31 PS
|25 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|162.8 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|300NKVS250 Duke
|Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
|Rs. 2.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|249.07 cc
|31 PS
|25 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|153 kg
|2090 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|300NKVSVitpilen 250
|KTM 200 Duke
|Rs. 1.98 LakhsOnwards
|199.5 cc
|25 PS
|19.3 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|-
|2072 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|300NKVS200 Duke
CFMoto 300NK is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|33.99 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|20.5 Nm
|Mileage
|33.0 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|292.0 cc
|Max Speed
|127 Kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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