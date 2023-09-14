Latest Update

The KTM 250 Duke is a formidable contender in the world of sports naked bikes, offering a thrilling riding experience. With a minimalist design and cutting-edge technology, it caters to riders seeking both style and substance. Price: The KTM 250 Duke comes with a competitive starting price of 2.39 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom). The KTM 250 Duke is a formidable contender in the world of sports naked bikes, offering a thrilling riding experience. With a minimalist design and cutting-edge technology, it caters to riders seeking both style and substance. Price: The KTM 250 Duke comes with a competitive starting price of 2.39 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom). Specs and Features: Engine: Powered by a robust 248.8 cc single-cylinder engine, the KTM 250 Duke delivers impressive performance and quick acceleration.

Mileage: While exact mileage figures may vary, it offers a respectable fuel efficiency for its class.

Transmission: Equipped with a manual transmission, it allows riders to have complete control over their gear shifts.

Power: With its well-tuned engine, it produces ample power to handle city commutes and highway cruising.

Safety Features: The KTM 250 Duke boasts an anti-lock braking system (ABS), enhancing rider safety during sudden braking situations.

Mobile Connectivity: Stay connected on the go with mobile connectivity features that keep you informed about calls and messages.

Headlight: The LED headlight ensures excellent visibility during night rides, adding to overall safety.

Speedometer: A digital speedometer provides accurate and easy-to-read information. Rivals: When comparing the KTM 250 Duke to its rivals, it stands out as a compelling choice: KTM 200 Duke: The 250 Duke offers more power and features than its sibling, making it a worthy upgrade.

Bajaj Dominar 400: While the Dominar boasts a bigger engine, the 250 Duke offers a sportier and more agile riding experience.

Jawa Perak: The KTM 250 Duke offers a modern design and superior performance compared to the classic appeal of the Jawa Perak.

Triumph Bonneville 350: The KTM 250 Duke is a more affordable option without compromising on performance and features.

Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster: The KTM 250 Duke outshines the Yezdi Roadster in terms of power, modern technology, and safety. In conclusion, the KTM 250 Duke presents a compelling choice for riders seeking a sporty and feature-packed motorcycle at an attractive price point. Its impressive specs, safety features, and competitive pricing make it a reliable option in the sports naked bike segment. ...Read More Read Less