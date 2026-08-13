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KTM 250 Duke

₹2.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The KTM 250 Duke establishes itself as the quintessential quarter-litre streetfighter, striking a perfect balance between everyday city usability and aggressive track-inspired performance. Serving as a crucial bridge within KTM’s naked sport portfolio, it offers riders the premium, sharp aesthetics and high-revving thrill of its larger siblings combined with highly accessible manners for daily urban commuting.

KTM 250 Duke Price and Variants in 2026

The quarter-litre streetfighter is streamlined into a highly optimised, fully loaded single standard variant, completely eliminating the complexity of choosing across multiple trim tiers. The visual identity has been enhanced with premium styling finishes, introducing a sophisticated Silver Metallic Grey alongside an aggressive, sport-themed Slate Grey to complement the existing palette.

The latest ex-showroom baseline pricing details are outlined below:

KTM 250 Duke STD: 2,13,618

KTM 250 Duke (On-Road Price Range): 2,45,648

Note: Final on-road prices fluctuate based on state-specific RTO registration regulations, municipal entry taxes, structural insurance add-ons, and local dealership processing charges.

KTM 250 Duke: Features

The Silver Metallic Grey shade features a darker centre section on the fuel tank, muted grey side panels and subtle graphics, resulting in a cleaner and more refined look. The Slate Grey option blends grey tones with KTM’s signature orange accents, offering a balanced mix of sportiness and restraint.

The 250 Duke continues to come equipped with a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, full LED lighting, ride-by-wire throttle and Supermoto ABS mode. The motorcycle also features a bi-directional quickshifter and slipper clutch, enhancing its sporty appeal and everyday usability.

KTM 250 Duke: Specifications

Powering the motorcycle is a 249.07 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 30.57 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike is built around a trellis frame with an aluminium subframe, contributing to improved handling and weight distribution. Suspension duties are handled by 43 mm WP Apex upside-down front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking is managed by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS.

KTM 250 Duke: Rivals

In the premium 250–300 cc naked motorcycle segment, the KTM 250 Duke competes with models such as the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha MT-03 and Bajaj Dominar 250.

KTM 250 Duke Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    250 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    30.08 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    31 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    148 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    25 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    162.8 kg
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KTM 250 Duke Variants

KTM 250 Duke price starts at ₹ 2.17 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
250 Duke STD
₹2.17 Lakhs*
250 cc
148 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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KTM 250 Duke Latest Updates

Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
The proverb emphasizes resilience and adaptability, encouraging perseverance through life's challenges and setbacks.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 May 2026
This guide offers an EMI calculation for purchasing a KTM 250 Duke, estimating monthly payments at ₹4,073.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 May 2026
The KTM 250 Duke offers a powerful engine, advanced features, and competitive pricing, making it a top choice in the 250cc segment.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 May 2026
Delhi motorists can resolve traffic fines at Lok Adalat on May 9, settling eligible pending cases at district courts.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Feb 2026
KTM introduces two subtle paint schemes for the 250 Duke in India, maintaining its price and mechanical specs.Read Full Story

KTM 250 Duke Visual Comparison

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KTM 250 Duke comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
KTM 250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke image
Rs. 2.17 LakhsOnwards
4.526
250 cc31 PS25 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes162.8 kg-DiscDiscAlloy
Hero Karizma XMRHero Karizma XMR imageRs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
4.4105
210 cc-20.4 NmSports Bikes163.5 kg2068 mmDiscDiscAlloy250 DukeVSKarizma XMR
Suzuki Gixxer 250Suzuki Gixxer 250 imageRs. 1.82 LakhsOnwards
4.690
250 cc27.9 PS22.5 NmSports Bikes156 kg2010 mmDiscDiscAlloy250 DukeVSGixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 imageRs. 1.9 LakhsOnwards
4.4156
250 cc26.5 PS22.2 NmSports Bikes161 kg2010 mmDiscDiscAlloy250 DukeVSGixxer SF 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 imageRs. 2.24 LakhsOnwards-249.07 cc31 PS25 NmSports Naked Bikes153 kg2090 mmDiscDiscAlloy250 DukeVSVitpilen 250
Yamaha R15 V4Yamaha R15 V4 imageRs. 1.73 LakhsOnwards
4.8503
155 cc18.4 PS14.2 NmSports Bikes142 kg1990 mmDiscDiscAlloy250 DukeVSR15 V4

KTM 250 Duke Images

KTM 250 Duke Image 1
KTM 250 Duke Image 2
KTM 250 Duke Image 3
KTM 250 Duke Image 4
KTM 250 Duke Image 5
KTM 250 Duke Image 6

KTM 250 Duke Colours

KTM 250 Duke is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Atlantic Blue
Ebony Black
Electric Orange
Metallic Silver
Athletic blue

KTM 250 Duke Alternatives

Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs
250 DukevsKarizma XMR
Suzuki Gixxer 250

Suzuki Gixxer 250

1.82 Lakhs Onwards
250 DukevsGixxer 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

1.9 - 2.07 Lakhs
250 DukevsGixxer SF 250
UPCOMING
Hero Karizma 400

Hero Karizma 400

2.2 - 2.1 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250

2.24 Lakhs
250 DukevsVitpilen 250
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs
250 DukevsR15 V4

KTM 250 Duke User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.3Safety
4.7Design
4.5Value For Money
4.2Comfort
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KTM 250 Duke User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

KTM Duke 250 impresses riders with its blend of power, style, and everyday usability, making it a favorite in the 250cc segment.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconGreat performance and power
  • check circle iconStylish design and aggressive look
  • check circle iconGood mileage (30-35 kmpl)
  • check circle iconDual-channel ABS for safety
  • check circle iconValue for money option

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconComfort could be improved on long rides
  • warning iconBraking needs enhancement
  • warning iconMaintenance not budget-friendly
  • warning iconFuel efficiency may not meet expectations
  • warning iconRide quality is firm

User Reviews

My favourite bike
Very nice bike with a great design and smooth performance. I really enjoyed riding it and had a great experience.
By: Prashant Chaudhary (Aug 12, 2026)
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Matte black color is good
Ultimate performance from the KTM Duke 250! Thank you so much to the KTM team. Every ride reminds me why KTM's "Ready to Race" spirit stands out. I'm proud to be a part of the KTM family. Ready to Race!
By: Ajay panging (Jul 8, 2026)
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The Duke 250 is a great choice for riders
The Duke 250 has a sharp and aggressive streetfighter design. Its LED headlight, muscular fuel tank, and sporty bodywork give it a premium and powerful road presence. The bike looks modern and attracts attention wherever it goes.
By: Mahalingappa sangappa rotti (Jun 20, 2026)
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Best Bike Under 250 cc Category
The Duke 250 is a sporty, powerful, and stylish bike with sharp handling, making it great for both city and highway rides. It’s also beginner-friendly and easy to handle.
By: Vivek G (Mar 31, 2026)
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Best 250 Duke
The KTM 250 looks amazing. It has a very stylish body and a great design. The shape of the bike is also very attractive. With its 250cc engine, it offers great performance. Overall, it is one of the best choices in this segment.
By: Roy (Mar 10, 2026)
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KTM 250 Duke Related News

KTM 250 Duke gets two new colour schemes for 2026.
2026 KTM 250 Duke launched in 2 new colours, priced at 2.14 lakh
25 Feb 2026
The KTM 250 Duke last retailed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.45 lakh, and is now <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 more expensive carrying an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh
KTM 250 Duke gets more expensive by 5,000
15 May 2025
Hero Xtreme 250R comes as the latest entrant in the Indian motorcycle market's quarter-litre naked streetfighter segment.
Hero Xtreme 250R vs KTM 250 Duke: Which naked streetfighter will offer the best value for money
19 Mar 2025
KTM 250 Duke sits between the 200 Duke and the 390 Duke in the lineup.
KTM 250 Duke discount extended till 31st Jan, is priced at
14 Jan 2025
2024 KTM 250 Duke is offered in three colour options - Electric Orange, Ceramic White and Atlantic Blue.
2024 KTM 250 Duke gets year end discounts, now priced at Rs..
2 Dec 2024
View all
 KTM 250 Duke Related News
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KTM 250 Duke Brochure

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KTM 250 Duke Specifications and Features

Max Power31 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque25 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage30.08 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine250 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed148 kmph
View all 250 Duke specs and features

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