The KTM 250 Duke establishes itself as the quintessential quarter-litre streetfighter, striking a perfect balance between everyday city usability and aggressive track-inspired performance. Serving as a crucial bridge within KTM’s naked sport portfolio, it offers riders the premium, sharp aesthetics and high-revving thrill of its larger siblings combined with highly accessible manners for daily urban commuting.

KTM 250 Duke Price and Variants in 2026

The quarter-litre streetfighter is streamlined into a highly optimised, fully loaded single standard variant, completely eliminating the complexity of choosing across multiple trim tiers. The visual identity has been enhanced with premium styling finishes, introducing a sophisticated Silver Metallic Grey alongside an aggressive, sport-themed Slate Grey to complement the existing palette.

The latest ex-showroom baseline pricing details are outlined below:

KTM 250 Duke STD: ₹2,13,618

KTM 250 Duke (On-Road Price Range): ₹2,45,648

Note: Final on-road prices fluctuate based on state-specific RTO registration regulations, municipal entry taxes, structural insurance add-ons, and local dealership processing charges.

KTM 250 Duke: Features

The Silver Metallic Grey shade features a darker centre section on the fuel tank, muted grey side panels and subtle graphics, resulting in a cleaner and more refined look. The Slate Grey option blends grey tones with KTM’s signature orange accents, offering a balanced mix of sportiness and restraint.

The 250 Duke continues to come equipped with a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, full LED lighting, ride-by-wire throttle and Supermoto ABS mode. The motorcycle also features a bi-directional quickshifter and slipper clutch, enhancing its sporty appeal and everyday usability.

KTM 250 Duke: Specifications

Powering the motorcycle is a 249.07 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 30.57 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike is built around a trellis frame with an aluminium subframe, contributing to improved handling and weight distribution. Suspension duties are handled by 43 mm WP Apex upside-down front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking is managed by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS.

KTM 250 Duke: Rivals

In the premium 250–300 cc naked motorcycle segment, the KTM 250 Duke competes with models such as the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha MT-03 and Bajaj Dominar 250.