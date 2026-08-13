KTM 250 Duke Key Specs
- Engine250 cc
- Mileage30.08 kmpl
- Power31 ps
- Speed148 kmph
- Max Torque25 Nm
- Kerb Weight162.8 kg
The KTM 250 Duke establishes itself as the quintessential quarter-litre streetfighter, striking a perfect balance between everyday city usability and aggressive track-inspired performance. Serving as a crucial bridge within KTM’s naked sport portfolio, it offers riders the premium, sharp aesthetics and high-revving thrill of its larger siblings combined with highly accessible manners for daily urban commuting.
The quarter-litre streetfighter is streamlined into a highly optimised, fully loaded single standard variant, completely eliminating the complexity of choosing across multiple trim tiers. The visual identity has been enhanced with premium styling finishes, introducing a sophisticated Silver Metallic Grey alongside an aggressive, sport-themed Slate Grey to complement the existing palette.
The latest ex-showroom baseline pricing details are outlined below:
KTM 250 Duke STD: ₹2,13,618
KTM 250 Duke (On-Road Price Range): ₹2,45,648
Note: Final on-road prices fluctuate based on state-specific RTO registration regulations, municipal entry taxes, structural insurance add-ons, and local dealership processing charges.
The Silver Metallic Grey shade features a darker centre section on the fuel tank, muted grey side panels and subtle graphics, resulting in a cleaner and more refined look. The Slate Grey option blends grey tones with KTM’s signature orange accents, offering a balanced mix of sportiness and restraint.
The 250 Duke continues to come equipped with a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, full LED lighting, ride-by-wire throttle and Supermoto ABS mode. The motorcycle also features a bi-directional quickshifter and slipper clutch, enhancing its sporty appeal and everyday usability.
Powering the motorcycle is a 249.07 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 30.57 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
The bike is built around a trellis frame with an aluminium subframe, contributing to improved handling and weight distribution. Suspension duties are handled by 43 mm WP Apex upside-down front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking is managed by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS.
In the premium 250–300 cc naked motorcycle segment, the KTM 250 Duke competes with models such as the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha MT-03 and Bajaj Dominar 250.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|KTM 250 Duke
|Rs. 2.17 LakhsOnwards
|250 cc
|31 PS
|25 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|162.8 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Hero Karizma XMR
|Rs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
|210 cc
|-
|20.4 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|163.5 kg
|2068 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|250 DukeVSKarizma XMR
|Suzuki Gixxer 250
|Rs. 1.82 LakhsOnwards
|250 cc
|27.9 PS
|22.5 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|156 kg
|2010 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|250 DukeVSGixxer 250
|Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
|Rs. 1.9 LakhsOnwards
|250 cc
|26.5 PS
|22.2 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|161 kg
|2010 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|250 DukeVSGixxer SF 250
|Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
|Rs. 2.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|249.07 cc
|31 PS
|25 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|153 kg
|2090 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|250 DukeVSVitpilen 250
|Yamaha R15 V4
|Rs. 1.73 LakhsOnwards
|155 cc
|18.4 PS
|14.2 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|142 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|250 DukeVSR15 V4
KTM 250 Duke is available in the 4 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
KTM Duke 250 impresses riders with its blend of power, style, and everyday usability, making it a favorite in the 250cc segment.
|Max Power
|31 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|25 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|30.08 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|250 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|148 kmph
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