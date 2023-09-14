Saved Articles

KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke starting price is Rs. 2,39,000 in India. KTM 250 Duke is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 248.8 cc engine.
2.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
KTM 250 Duke Key Specs
Engine248.8 cc
View all 250 Duke specs and features

About KTM 250 Duke

Latest Update

  • 2023 KTM 250 Duke vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Price and specification comparison
  • 2023 KTM 250 Duke vs Suzuki Gixxer 250: Price and specification comparison

    • The KTM 250 Duke is a formidable contender in the world of sports naked bikes, offering a thrilling riding experience. With a minimalist design and cutting-edge technology, it caters to riders seeking both style and substance. Price:

    • The KTM 250 Duke comes with a competitive starting price of 2.39 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom).
    KTM 250 Duke Alternatives

    KTM 200 Duke

    KTM 200 Duke

    1.96 Lakhs
    250 Duke vs 200 Duke
    Bajaj Dominar 400

    Bajaj Dominar 400

    1.92 Lakhs
    250 Duke vs Dominar 400
    Jawa Perak

    Jawa Perak

    1.95 - 2.12 Lakhs
    250 Duke vs Perak
    UPCOMING
    Triumph Bonneville 350

    Triumph Bonneville 350

    1.98 Lakhs Onwards
    Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

    Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

    1.98 - 2.06 Lakhs
    250 Duke vs Roadster

    KTM 250 Duke Variants & Price

    KTM 250 Duke price starts at ₹ 2.39 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ null null (Ex-showroom). KTM 250 Duke comes in 1 variants. KTM 250 Duke top variant price is ₹ 2.39 Lakhs.

    STD
    2.39 Lakhs*
    248.8 cc
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    KTM 250 Duke Specifications and Features

    Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine248.8 cc
    View all 250 Duke specs and features

    Explore your vehicle

    Popular KTM Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    KTM 250 Duke News

    The 2023 KTM 250 Duke comes re-energising its competition with Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250.
    2023 KTM 250 Duke vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Price and specification comparison
    14 Sept 2023
    The KTM 250 Duke competes with rivals such as the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250.
    2023 KTM 250 Duke vs Suzuki Gixxer 250: Price and specification comparison
    13 Sept 2023
    The new third-generation KTM 250 Duke gets ride-by-wire and quick shifter as standard equipment.
    KTM India launches 250 Duke with new equipment, priced at 2.39 lakh
    11 Sept 2023
    KTM has made some small changes to the engine so that it is now Euro 5.2 compliant
    KTM 250 Duke launched globally: 5 things to know
    26 Aug 2023
    Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition is based on KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo.
    Brabus 1300 R Masterpiece Edition with 177 bhp unveiled: Check what's special
    29 Sept 2023
    KTM Videos

    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
    5 Jun 2023
    KTM Duke 200 review
    KTM Duke 200 review
    23 Jan 2013
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
    29 Sept 2020
