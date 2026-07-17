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TVS Apache RTR 310

₹2.21 - 2.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.8
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The TVS Apache RTR 310 is the flagship street-naked motorcycle in TVS Motor Company’s Apache lineup. Based on the same platform as the Apache RR 310, it features distinctive styling, premium rider aids, and advanced mechanical components tuned for spirited street riding.

Co-developed with BMW Motorrad, the Apache RTR 310 represents TVS’s most feature-rich and performance-focused naked offering to date. With the 2025 update, the model now includes new graphics, upgraded electronics, and expanded variant options to enhance its competitiveness in the 300–400 cc performance segment.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Price in India 2025

The 2025 lineup offers a variety of trims to suit different performance needs. Based on the latest data, the ex-showroom prices are as follows:

VariantEx-Showroom Price
Arsenal Black Base (Without Quickshifter)Rs. 2,21,240
Arsenal Black BaseRs. 2,36,890
Fury Yellow BaseRs. 2,36,890
Fiery Red BaseRs. 2,41,490
Glossy BlackRs. 2,86,690

Performance and Engine Specifications

At the heart of the 2025 Apache RTR 310 is the proven 312.12cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. For this year, TVS has recalibrated the motor to address previous vibrations and throttle lag, resulting in a much more linear and refined power delivery.

  • Maximum Power: 35.6 PS @ 9,700 rpm
  • Maximum Torque: 28.7 Nm @ 6,650 rpm
  • Transmission: 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter (available in Top and BTO variants)
  • Top Speed: 150 km/h
  • Acceleration: 0-60 km/h in 2.81 seconds
  • Fuel Efficiency: Estimated mileage of 30-35 kmpl

Key 2025 Updates and Features

The 2025 model introduces several premium touches that enhance both aesthetics and functionality:

  • Keyless Ride: A segment-first feature (available in BTO 2) that allows for remote locking, unlocking, and ignition.
  • Visual Enhancements: The bike now features a signature transparent clutch cover, sequential LED turn indicators, and updated handguards with aluminium frames.
  • Advanced Electronics: The 2025 suite includes Cruise Control, Launch Control, and Drag Torque Control (DTC) even on the base variants.
  • Built-To-Order (BTO) Kits: Riders can customise their experience with fully adjustable KYB suspension, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), and a brass-coated chain.
  • Riding Modes: Five distinct modes—Track, Sport, Urban, Rain, and Supermoto—adjust power delivery and ABS intervention levels.

The motorcycle uses a steel trellis frame with an aluminium sub-frame. Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm USD forks at the front and a rear monoshock, both adjustable for preload, compression, and rebound in the top variants. Braking is provided by a front and rear disc setup with dual-channel ABS.

Design and Ergonomics

The Apache RTR 310 maintains its hyper-aggressive streetfighter stance. The trellis frame is lightweight yet rigid, paired with a 169kg kerb weight that makes it one of the most agile bikes in its class. For 2025, new colour options like Sepang Blue join the existing lineup of Fury Yellow, Fiery Red, and Arsenal Black, ensuring a striking road presence.

Verdict

The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 is a tech-heavy powerhouse that offers better value than ever before. With its recent price adjustments and mechanical refinements, it remains a top contender against rivals like the KTM 250 Duke and Triumph Speed 400. For riders seeking a blend of futuristic tech, sharp handling, and raw street appeal, the RTR 310 is the ultimate choice for the current year.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    312.12 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    35 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    35.6 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    150 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    28.7 Nm
View All Apache RTR 310 SpecsView specs icon

TVS Apache RTR 310 Videos

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TVS Apache RTR 310 Variants

TVS Apache RTR 310 price starts at ₹ 2.21 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.87 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Apache RTR 310 comes in 12 variants. TVS Apache RTR 310's top variant is Limited Edition.
12 Variants Available
Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter
₹2.21 Lakhs*
312.12 cc
150 kmph
Apache RTR 310 Fury Yellow Base
₹2.37 Lakhs*
312.12 cc
150 kmph
Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base
₹2.37 Lakhs*
312.12 cc
150 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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TVS Apache RTR 310 Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Jul 2026
The Tuono offers thrilling performance with comfort, Trident 660 provides premium power, and Z650 balances practicality and performance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jun 2026
TVS honors sprinter Gurindervir Singh with an Apache RTR 310 motorcycle, celebrating speed and performance excellence.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
India promotes ethanol production from crops to enhance energy security and reduce pollution, while managing food security risks.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Apr 2026
Delhi Traffic Police penalized over 11,800 motorists in a crackdown on illegal parking and wrong-side driving to improve traffic safety.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Mar 2026
Kia India launches Phase II of 'Buckle Up' road safety initiative, expanding outreach to Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand for 20,000 students.Read Full Story

TVS Apache RTR 310 Visual Comparison

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TVS Apache RTR 310 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310 image
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TVS Apache RTR 310 Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
By: Paarth Khatri

The TVS Apache RTR 310 was first launched back in 2023, marking a bold new chapter in the Apache lineage, bringing together sharp streetfighter styling, aggressive performance, and a host of segment-first features. Positioned as the naked sibling to the RR 310, the RTR 310 is designed to offer a more visceral, road-focused riding experience. With its distinctive design, advanced tech, and a performance-tuned heart, this motorcycle aims to appeal to both spirited commuters and weekend thrill-seekers alike. The RTR 310 continues to be an important product for the manufacturer, considering that most motorcycles sold in India are still naked ones, and the RTR 310 is the most powerful and top-of-the-line naked motorcycle that TVS has in its lineup.

The Fury Yellow continues to be on sale and is available from the Top variant onwards.
The Fury Yellow continues to be on sale and is available from the Top variant onwards.
2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: What are the cosmetic changes?

The 2025 iteration of the Apache RTR 310 looks more or less the same. It is now available in four colour schemes that are dual tone. However, the colours are tied to the variant that the person opts for. The base trim is offered only with Arsenal Black, whereas the Top trim is offered in Fiery Red and Fury Yellow. Finally, there is the Sepang Blue, which is inspired by the TVS Asia One Make Championship race bike.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: Are there any engine updates?

The engine now comes with a transparent clutch cover, first seen on the Apache RR 310.
The engine now comes with a transparent clutch cover, first seen on the Apache RR 310.

The Apache RTR 310 was known to have vibrations, and that was the brand's primary focus with the 2025 update. First up, there is a new, smaller sprocket at the rear. Then there is the throttle response that has been improved. The sensors have been remapped to respond not just to how much the throttle has been opened but also to how fast the throttle was opened. What these changes have helped is improve the throttle response and fueling. It feels smooth and crisp. Moreover, it is now also running on a new engine map.

However, there is still a buzz which converts into vibrations at higher rpms. In city speeds, this might be acceptable, but out on the highway while doing triple-digit speeds, the vibrations are bothersome. However, the performance from the engine continues to be nice and rev-friendly. The exhaust note from the engine is raspy, but to the rider, only the engine note is heard, which is a bit mechanical.

The exhaust note is not audible to the rider as he or she can only hear the engine note, which is a bit mechanical.
The exhaust note is not audible to the rider as he or she can only hear the engine note, which is a bit mechanical.

Then there is the gearbox, which is very slick. It also comes with a bi-directional quickshifter, which works quite well. Surprisingly, it was on the track, where it missed a downshift twice. The clutch action is also light, so in bumper-to-bumper traffic, the rider should not face any aches in his left hand.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: What are the feature additions?

For 2025, TVS Motor Company has added knuckle guards, which are now a standard fitment. There is a transparent clutch cover on the side, which just adds to the coolness factor. We already saw this on the updated RR 310. Then the TFT cluster has been slightly updated for a better user interface and multiple languages. Finally, the brand has added Drag Torque Control, which controls the engine braking to ensure that the rear wheel does not sway or hop under heavy downshifting. And it works, out on the track. I tried this on the track, and not once did I feel anything going wrong with the rear wheel.

The instrument cluster of the RTR 310 shows a plethora of information. With the riding mode, the display theme also changes.
The instrument cluster of the RTR 310 shows a plethora of information. With the riding mode, the display theme also changes.

TVS is also now offering Launch Control, which is available only in the Track mode. Once engaged, the TFT screen would show the instructions to launch the motorcycle. So, engage the first gear, wack on the throttle and let go of the clutch. Finally, there is the keyless ride, which eliminates the need to slot and turn the key. The rider just needs to push a button, and the bike wakes up. What's left now is to just flick the engine kill switch and crank the engine.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: What are the BTO kits?

So, the base trim of the Apache RTR 310 comes with cruise control, linear traction control, Drag Torque Control and rear wheel lift protection. Then there is the top variant that adds a bi-directional quichshifter.

TVS is also offering sequential turn indicators with the Apache RTR 310.
TVS is also offering sequential turn indicators with the Apache RTR 310.

After the Top variant, the customer is eligible for the BTO or Built-to-Order kits. First up there is the Kit 1, which adds Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, brass-coated chain and an adjustable suspension for the front as well as at the rear. Finally, there is the Kit 2, which adds a host of features such as keyless ride and launch control. There is also an IMU that enables cornering function for the cruise control, traction control, ABS, Drag Torque Control and Slop Dependent Control.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: How is the handling and ride quality?

Braking duties are done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer along with cornering function with the BTO kit.
Braking duties are done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer along with cornering function with the BTO kit.

The Apache RTR 310 continues to be a fantastic handler in the corners. If you are an aggressive rider, then you might scrape the footpegs a bit too soon. It continues to use Michelin Road 5 tyres, which are amazing. They are sticky, provide an ample amount of feedback and stability as well. The brakes are strong, and the rear ABS intervenes only when you stomp on the brake pedal hard. Speaking of ABS, there is also a Supermoto mode that disables the ABS on the rear wheel. The ride quality of the Apache RTR 310 continues to be absorbent while being confident through the corners. However, the seat is very firm and will cause aches.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: Verdict

The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 builds on the solid foundation laid by its predecessor, evolving subtly but meaningfully in key areas that matter to riders. While the design remains largely unchanged, the refreshed colour palette offers some visual freshness. More importantly, TVS has clearly paid attention to rider feedback, addressing one of the bike’s main criticisms — vibrations. The changes to the sprocket, improved throttle mapping, and refined fueling make it a smoother machine, though some buzziness still lingers at higher revs.

The RTR 310 shares its underpinnings with the RR 310.
The RTR 310 shares its underpinnings with the RR 310.

TVS has also stepped up its game on the tech. In essence, the 2025 Apache RTR 310 doesn’t reinvent itself but sharpens the experience it offers. It’s still a compelling option for those who want an aggressive and tech-laden streetfighter in the sub-400cc segment. With the added features and refinements, it now feels more complete and better equipped than ever to challenge rivals in the crowded 300cc naked bike space. This is important considering where TVS has positioned the Apache RTR 310. It has an introductory price of between 2.40 lakh and 2.85 lakh. This is very close to the KTM Duke 390, which is considered to be in a league of its own and costs 2.97 lakh. On the other hand, there is the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z priced at 1.92 lakh. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.

Note to readers/viewers: The ride was organised by TVS Motor Company. The views and opinions expressed in the review are solely those of the author/anchor.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Images

TVS Apache RTR 310 Image 1
TVS Apache RTR 310 Image 2
TVS Apache RTR 310 Image 3
TVS Apache RTR 310 Image 4
TVS Apache RTR 310 Image 5
TVS Apache RTR 310 Image 6

TVS Apache RTR 310 Colours

TVS Apache RTR 310 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Fiery Red
Fury Yellow
Sepang Blue
Arsenal Black
Fiery red

TVS Apache RTR 310 Alternatives

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Apache RTR 310vsG 310 RR
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Apache RTR 310vsApache RR 310
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TVS Apache RTR 310 User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
5Features
4.7Safety
4.9Design
4.8Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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TVS Apache RTR 310 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users rave about the TVS Apache RTR 310 for its powerful performance, aggressive styling, and comfort. It's highly recommended for riders seeking style and reliability.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent pickup and acceleration
  • check circle iconAggressive performance and handling
  • check circle iconComfortable seat for long rides
  • check circle iconStylish and bold design
  • check circle iconGreat value for money in its segment

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconPrice could be more flexible
  • warning iconComfort could be improved
  • warning iconLimited color options
  • warning iconNot ideal for very short riders
  • warning iconSome users suggest it may need more features

User Reviews

Best looking bike
Best bike in segment value for money , lost of features, abs are good and transpiring clutch are super cool
By: Piyush sharma (Oct 4, 2025)
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Amazing Bike with Great Features
This bike really stands out in its category! It has all the features any rider would want. The looks are super bold and its performance is just as fierce. The color options are much better than the older models too.
By: Ananya Pillai (Aug 13, 2025)
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Truly a Great Experience
I had a really good experience with this bike. It’s one of my favourites and I always wanted to own it. The top model comes with ventilated grips and a super comfortable seat—that’s something I really liked. Overall, this bike has everything: looks, comfort, and performance. I’m fully happy with it and would surely suggest others to go for it. Thank you for such a nice bike
By: Shruti Parashar (Jul 27, 2025)
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Great sports bike in this budget
The looks are sharp, features are decent, and the power and pickup are really impressive compared to other bikes in this segment. The colour options are also eye-catching. After KTM, I feel this is a great option for youngsters who want performance and style. It’s also good for stunts. Only thing is, the comfort could have been better — the company should work on that. Otherwise, I’m fully happy with it.
By: Akash Thakur (Jul 16, 2025)
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both power and style
when I took the test ride of this bike, I must have ridden it for just 10 km… but the moment I twisted the throttle, it gave such a strong pull! I had to grip the handle tightly. Look-wise also, it's bold and stylish. The riding feel was on another level—TVS has really done a great job. Just wish the price was a bit more flexible, then it would’ve been perfect. But overall, it was a total value-for-money ride
By: Saurav Batra (Jul 9, 2025)
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TVS Apache RTR 310 Related News

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TVS hands over Apache RTR 310 to India's fastest 100m sprinter Gurindervir Singh
10 Jun 2026
The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 gets new colour schemes along with new decals.
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The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 has been launched, featuring multiple upgrades.
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TVS Apache RTR 310 Specifications and Features

Max Power35.6 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque28.7 Nm
Mileage35 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightYes
Engine312.12 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed150 kmph
View all Apache RTR 310 specs and features

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