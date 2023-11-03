HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Apache Rtr 310 Deliveries Begin In India

TVS Apache RTR 310 deliveries begin in India

TVS Motor Company has started deliveries of the Apache RTR 310. The first motorcycle was delivered in Uttar Pradesh and the RTR 310 is now available in Lucknow as well. The Apache RTR 310 is the naked version of the Apache RR 310. The price of the new motorcycle starts at 2.43 lakh and goes up to 2.64 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Nov 2023, 11:25 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
TVS Apache RTR 310
The deliveries of the RTR 310 have started in Uttar Pradesh.
TVS Apache RTR 310
The deliveries of the RTR 310 have started in Uttar Pradesh.

The Apache RTR 310 might sit below the Apache RR 310 but it is more feature-packed than it. The vertical instrument cluster is replaced by a horizontal 5-inch TFT screen. The screen comes with Bluetooth connectivity, voice assist, race telemetry, different themes for riding modes and a Track mode as well. Other features on offer are cruise control, Glide Through Technology, dynamic tail lamp and headlamp among others.

TVS is offering two packs with the Apache RTR 310. There is a Dynamic and Dynamic Pro kit. The Dynamic kit comes with a fully adjustable front and rear suspension, tyre pressure monitoring system and a brass-coated chain. The Dynamic Pro kit adds a Climatic control seat and a Dynamic Stability Control system which comes with Cornering ABS, Cornering Traction Control, Cornering Cruise Control, Wheelie Control, Slope Dependent Control and Rear Wheel Lift-off Control.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Apache Rtr 310 (HT Auto photo)
TVS Apache RTR 310
₹ 2.43 - 2.64 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Ktm 200 Duke (HT Auto photo)
KTM 200 Duke
₹ 1.96 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Jawa Perak (HT Auto photo)
Jawa Perak
₹ 1.95 - 2.12 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Triumph Bonneville 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Triumph Bonneville 350
₹ 1.98 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
₹ 1.98 - 2.06 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Mojo 300 Bs6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
₹ 2 - 2.11 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Powering the Apache RTR 310 is a 312.12 cc, liquid-cooled engine that is derived from the Apache RR 310. It comes with fuel injection, ride-by-wire and riding modes.

Also Read : TVS Ronin Special Edition arrives for the festive season, priced at 1.73 lakh

The peak power and torque outputs depend on the riding mode that the rider is using. The engine puts out 35.11 bhp of max power at 9,700 rpm and a peak torque output of 28.7 Nm at 6,650 rpm in Sport, Track and Supermoto modes. In Urban and Track mode, the power output is decreased to 26.72 bhp at 7,600 rpm and a peak torque output is 27.3 Nm at 6,600 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit which comes with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

First Published Date: 03 Nov 2023, 11:25 AM IST
TAGS: TVS Apache RR 310 TVS Motor Company TVS Apache RTR 310

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
MKY® Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner and Smooth Design | Built in LED Light, Portable,Wet and Dry
Rs. 475 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.