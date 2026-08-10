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UPCOMING

CFMOTO 250SR

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹2 Lakhs* Onwards
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CFMoto 250SR:

The CFMoto 250SR is a sports bike that is speculated to launch in the Indian market. CFMoto is a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer that had a limited presence in India. Having entered in 2019 with bikes in the 300 cc and 500 cc segments, the company had a manufacturing and distribution tie-up with Bangalore-based AMW Motorcycles. With a lack of after-sales service and poor outreach, CFMoto eventually pulled the plug on the operation.

At present, it is speculated that CFMoto will be re-entering the Indian two-wheeler market in collaboration with different local players, details of which have not yet been revealed. It is expected that the 250SR will be among the new range of motorcycles offered by the brand.

The CFMoto 250SR is a sports bike driven by a 249 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 27.4 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 22 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. It is suspended by 37 mm USD front forks and a central monoshock at the rear. The bike rides on 17-inch alloys with a 292 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc.

CFMoto 250SR Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    250 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    35 kmpl
  • Speed iconSpeed
    128 kmph
View All 250SR SpecsView specs icon

CFMoto 250SR Variants

CFMoto 250SR price is expected to start at ₹ 2 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
250SR STD
₹2 Lakhs*
250 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
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CFMoto 250SR Latest Updates

Calendar icon26 Feb 2026
The Indian government mandates 20% ethanol-blended petrol with a minimum RON of 95 nationwide by April 2026 to reduce imports and emissions.Read Full Story

CFMoto 250SR Visual Comparison

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CFMoto 250SR Images

CFMoto 250SR Image 1

CFMoto 250SR Alternatives

Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

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Suzuki Gixxer 250

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Hero Karizma 400

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Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

1.9 - 2.07 Lakhs
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Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0

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CFMoto 250SR User Opinions & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4.8Features
4.8Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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Perfect Ride with Stunning Looks
Nice performance and nice futuristic bike like amazing and her perfect bike ride with a beautiful view.
By: Santosh (May 26, 2025)
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Perfect All Rounder Bike
A perfect bike with the best price, looks, performance, graphics, and power. I really like this bike, and it feels perfect for me.
By: Jyotishmoy (Apr 28, 2025)
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Sports Look
Nice looking with a powerful engine and a comfortable price. It's an advanced model and the best one yet in 2025?and that too at an affordable price
By: Sandeep Kumar (Mar 8, 2025)
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Legend Bike
This bike is the best option within the two-lakh price range, offering a riding experience that feels comparable to a 1000cc bike. With its quick-shift gearbox, it delivers impressive performance. It?s an excellent choice for middle-class riders looking for affordability without compromising on quality.
By: Yashas (Nov 8, 2024)
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Bike speed
This bike speed limit is unbelievable and this is most expensive in super bike category and I love this bike
By: Khushal (Aug 13, 2024)
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CFMoto 250SR Specifications and Features

Max Power27.5 HP @ 9750 rpm
Body TypeSports Bikes
Mileage35.0 kmpl
Engine250.0 cc
Max Speed128 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all 250SR specs and features

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